Stopped Daesh convoy won’t be allowed to move: Coalition

Most of the Daesh evacuation convoy stuck in east Syria has crossed out
of regime territory and is no longer the responsibility of the Syrian
regime or its ally Hezbollah, the Lebanese group said on
Saturday.
A US-led coalition fighting Daesh has been using warplanes to prevent
the convoy from entering territory held by the terrorists in east Syria.
Hezbollah and the Syrian Army had escorted it from west Syria as part
of a truce deal, according to AFP.
"The Syrian state and Hezbollah have fulfilled their obligations to
transfer buses out of the area of Syrian regime control without exposing
them,” the statement said.
Hezbollah said in a statement that the US-led jets were still blocking
the convoy of militants and their families, which was stuck in the
desert, and were also stopping any aid from reaching it.
Six buses remain in regime-held territory under the protection and care
of the Syrian state and Hezbollah, the statement said. There were
originally 17 buses in the convoy.
Hezbollah said there were old people, casualties and pregnant women in
the buses stranded outside Syrian regime control in the desert and
called on the international community to step in to prevent them coming
to harm, AFP reported.
A commander in the pro-Assad military alliance said earlier on Saturday
that Hezbollah and the Syrian Army were seeking an alternative way for
the convoy to cross into Daesh territory, having already tried two other
routes.
"Work is under way to change the course of the convoy for a second time,” the commander said.
The US-led coalition has asked Russia to communicate to the Syrian
regime that it will not allow the convoy to move further east toward the
Iraqi border, according to a statement issued late on Friday.
"The coalition values human life and has offered suggestions on a course
of action to save the women and children from any further suffering as a
result of the Syrian regime’s agreement,” it said in a statement.