The German authorities refused Turkey to freezing the accounts of supporters of Gulen

The authorities of the Federal Republic of Germany has rejected the demand of the Turkish authorities on freezing the accounts of living on the territory of Germany supporters accused of organizing an attempted military coup in the Turkish Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, a fugitive from prosecution in the United States, said on Saturday, September 2, Spiegel, citing informed sources, APA reports quoting TASS.
کد خبر: ۷۲۶۸۷۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۴۳ 03 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 238
According to the publication, this requirement was addressed by the Turkish authorities in the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Germany in the spring of 2017.

It was mentioned 80 immigrants from Turkey, who is likely to be associated with Fethullah Gulen.
