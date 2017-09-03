بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر                  خودرو اوپل آلمان وارد بازار ایران شد      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۲۵۴بازدید
‍ پ

Pro-EU Tory rebels MUST back Theresa May's Brexit bill to stop Corbyn, PM aide warns

Mr Green’s warning comes amid reports that at least half a dozen Tory MPs are considering joining Labour, the SNP and Liberal Democrats in rebelling on a key part of the EU Withdrawal Bill.
کد خبر: ۷۲۶۸۷۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۳۹ 03 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 254
Mr Green’s warning comes amid reports that at least half a dozen Tory MPs are considering joining Labour, the SNP and Liberal Democrats in rebelling on a key part of the EU Withdrawal Bill.

The MPs have been plotting during the summer recess, it has been reported.

In a piece for the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Green said: "Starting the new Parliamentary session with the Withdrawal Bill shows that it is now the job of all MPs, including my former colleagues on the Stronger In campaign, to respect the will of the people and get the best possible deal for Britain.

"No Conservative wants a bad Brexit deal, or to do anything that increases the threat of a Corbyn Government.”

Labour, which has set out a series of concerns about the bill, is expected to this week unveil plans to derail the legislation.

The Withdrawal Bill scraps the European Communities Act and transposes more than 19,000 EU laws and regulations into UK law.
'I will be ruthless in cutting out waste, streamlining structures and improving efficiency'

    'I will be ruthless in cutting out waste, streamlining structures and improving efficiency'
    'We're getting rid of bureaucracy, so that we're releasing time for police officers to be crime fighters and not form writers'
    'The aim is to create here in Britain a really hostile environment for illegal migration'
    'I'm not sure I should reveal the sources of my clothes'
    'There must be no attempts to remain inside the E.U., no attempts to rejoin it through the back door, and no second referendum'
    'Uncontrolled, mass immigration displaces British workers, forces people onto benefits, and suppresses wages for the low-paid'
    'We can bring immigration down to sustainable levels'

However, senior Tories have said that they share Labour’s concerns about an element of the bill which gives the Government powers to push through changes to legislation without full parliamentary scrutiny.

But the Government insists that the powers, known as secondary legislation, are necessary to make thousands of technical changes to legislation.

Mr Green’s words have come after Mrs May earlier this week put herself on collision course with Tory critics by dramatically insisting she was "not a quitter” and that she would lead her party into the next election.

"I’m in this for the long term,” she declared, spelling out a mission to give Britain a "brighter future ... Standing tall” on the global stage.

However, a Survation poll for The Mail on Sunday has indicated that Conservative voters think they have more chance of winning if she resigns.

The survey also showed Labour five points ahead of the Conservatives, with a majority believing Jeremy Corbyn will become Prime Minister if he and Theresa May go head-to-head in 2022.
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
جزئیات حادثه برای نخبگان؛ آیا اتوبوس دانش آموزان ایمن بود؟ / ویدیوی انتقاد شدید مهران مدیری در مواجهه با یک نقد / ویدیوی...

جزئیات حادثه برای نخبگان؛ آیا اتوبوس دانش آموزان ایمن بود؟ / ویدیوی انتقاد شدید مهران مدیری در مواجهه با یک نقد / ویدیوی...

خطر آلوده شدن آب آشامیدنی به دلیل وجود زباله‌ در اطراف سد هراز/ جای خالی محتوا در آثار موسیقیایی را چه...

خطر آلوده شدن آب آشامیدنی به دلیل وجود زباله‌ در اطراف سد هراز/ جای خالی محتوا در آثار موسیقیایی را چه...

لطف ویژه محمدعلی رامین به محمود احمدی‌نژاد/هر هفته برابر با سقوط یک بویینگ 300 نفره تلفات جاده ایی داریم

لطف ویژه محمدعلی رامین به محمود احمدی‌نژاد/هر هفته برابر با سقوط یک بویینگ 300 نفره تلفات جاده ایی داریم

رواج پدیده حزب فروشی در کشور/توجیهات کرباسچی برای تغییر لحن روحانی/یک ژن خوب دیگر سر از وزارت نفت درآورد/عقل...

رواج پدیده حزب فروشی در کشور/توجیهات کرباسچی برای تغییر لحن روحانی/یک ژن خوب دیگر سر از وزارت نفت درآورد/عقل...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پرسپولیس چهارمسابقه در ۱۵ روز در ۴شهر!

نمی‌شود یک شبه ٨ هزار میلیارد اختلاس کرد

آيت‌الله شاهرودي از نوابغ و مفاخر جهان اسلام است

سفر هیأتی از عربستان به ایران/پیش روی گسترده ارتش سوریه و نزدیک شدن به شهر دیرالزور/هشدار حزب الله نسبت به کشتار خانواده های داعشی به دست آمریکا/نام‌نویسی از کاندیداهای ریاست اقلیم کردستان

تصاویری از مصاف اسطوره‌های منچستریونایتد و بارسلونا

وب گردی

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

کابینت سازی، کسب‌وکاری با حاشیه سود ۳۰ درصدی

خوبی‌ها و بدی‌های شغل شریف دورکاری

ویزا چیست؟

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

جالب ترین راهکار برای رفع سفیدی مو

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

با 6 میلیون تومان شغل خانگی خود را راه اندازی کنید .

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

تعطیلی واحدهای صنعتی، اقتصاد را فلج کرد

برج سازی در خیابان 20 متری!!!

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد
کنسرت تتلو با شرط چادر!/یک استفتاء درباره حصر/پیشنهاد عجیب حمید بقایی به مهدی خزعلی!/بزرگان اصلاحات با محذورات روحانی آشنا هستند
فرزند شهید رجایی: احمدی‌نژاد شبیه پدرم نبود/حکم دولتی برای یک لاریجانی دیگر/نظر حجاریان درباره اصلاح‌طلبی ابراهیم یزدی
تصاویر تحویل پیکر محسن حججی / جزئیاتی از فشار آمریکا به آژانس برای بر هم زدن برجام / تصاویر تقلب بزرگ در بازار تلفن همراه ایران / ویدیوهایی از موجودی که شاید تا سال بعد منقرضش کنیم!
تعرض همزمان چند رسانه ایرانی به هویت ملت افغان!
7 دروغ دیوانه کننده رسانه‌های کره شمالی!
اولین عکس بازیکن جدید تیم ملی درخاک ایران!
بلایی که توالت فرنگی سر شما می آورد!
زوجی که هرگز زیر یک سقف زندگی نکرده اند
برخورد نظامی با معترضانی که مدیران اجرایی را از خواب غفلت بیدار کردند!
کشف موجودی فضایی در سواحل تایوان
آرایش عجیب پزشک چینی برای آرامش بیماران
تبدیل رنگ پوست یک سیاه پوست با صابون
سکوت «بهنوش بختیاری» شکست!
خشک‌ترین صحرای جهان به گلستان تبدیل شد!

روایت حسن عباسی از پشت پرده باب اسفنجی/اتفاق عجیب در مراسم تودیع و معارفه وزیر صنعت/خیابانی هم‌کلاس دایی شد/واکنش الهه کولایی به مدیر شدن آقازاده‌ها  (۱۰۲ نظر)

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد  (۱۰۱ نظر)

زندگی عجیب مردم کره شمالی  (۷۴ نظر)

عکس‌های عمومی از یک مراسم خصوصی!  (۷۴ نظر)

بهترین سن برای ازدواج دختران و پسران  (۷۰ نظر)

درخواست ۴ خواننده لس‌آنجلسی برای سفر به ایران  (۶۶ نظر)

فروش کلیه، آخرین تصمیم پدری که هنوز نوزادش بیمار است!  (۶۳ نظر)

ابراهیم یزدی، وزیر خارجه دولت موقت درگذشت  (۶۳ نظر)

صدای وحشتناک و عجیب از آسمان آستارا چیست؟  (۶۱ نظر)

صدای عجیب و وحشتناک در آسمان یزد! + فیلم  (۴۴ نظر)

پاک‌سازی ساحل دریای خزر  (۴۳ نظر)

دستور کاهش سود بانکی و هشدار شدیداللحن بانک مرکزی به بانک‌ها  (۳۹ نظر)

نامه دردناک همسر شهید محسن حججی  (۳۹ نظر)

سربازانی که تاوان شرایط بد اقتصادی و سختگیری مسئولان را می دهند  (۳۱ نظر)

پر درآمدترین مشاغل ایران  (۳۰ نظر)