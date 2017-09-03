بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر                  خودرو اوپل آلمان وارد بازار ایران شد      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
۲۴۰بازدید
‍ پ

Venezuela bars opposition activist from traveling to Europe

A prominent anti-government activist was barred from leaving Venezuela on Saturday for planned meetings with European leaders, dealing a setback to opposition attempts to rally international pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.
کد خبر: ۷۲۶۸۷۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۳۳ 03 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 240
A prominent anti-government activist was barred from leaving Venezuela on Saturday for planned meetings with European leaders, dealing a setback to opposition attempts to rally international pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

Lilian Tintori posted a photo on Twitter of herself at Caracas’ international airport holding a document signed by immigration officials ordering the seizure of her passport as she was preparing to board an afternoon flight. Tintori said she had a meeting planned for Monday in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron.

No explanation for the travel ban was given, but the move came a day after she was ordered to appear before a judge Tuesday to answer questions about a large sum of cash found in her vehicle.

Tintori, the wife of the nation’s most-prominent detained activist, Leopoldo Lopez, said she was also scheduled to meet with the leaders of Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

"The evidence is clear why the dictatorship is stirring the pot against me," Tintori tweeted. "They want to keep me from talking about the humanitarian crisis we are living in Venezuela."

On Friday, Tintori received notice that she was being investigated after authorities discovered in her car some 200 million bolivars, around $60,000 at the nation’s weakest official exchange rate or $10,000 at the widely used black market rate.

Such a large sum of cash is rare in Venezuela, more so because like many goods in the country currency bills are in short supply. Most people have trouble withdrawing even the equivalent of the monthly minimum wage - 250,000 bolivars or around $15 at the black market rate - from banks, the reason why even taxi drivers and newspaper kiosks now accept payment in plastic or electronic transfers.

Tintori denounced the probe as politically motivated, pointing out in a video that it’s not a crime to have cash in one’s possession. She said the money, found in her car as it was parked at her mother-in-law’s home, was to pay for family emergencies including the hospitalization of her 100-year-old grandmother.

Tintori said she kept such a large sum in cash because of spiraling triple-digit inflation that has pulverized the value of Venezuela’s currency and because no local bank would open an account or give a credit card to such an outspoken critic of the government.

While it’s not clear what possible crime Tintori is being investigated for, some government supporters have accused her of using the funds to finance "terrorism" - a term they frequently use to describe violent protests that have rocked Venezuela - although they have presented no evidence.

Tarek William Saab, whom the pro-government constitutional assembly appointed to replace Venezuela’s outspoken chief prosecutor after she was ousted recently, said Thursday that her case was under investigation but without providing details.

Saab’s office said it was also investigating two executives at local Banco Occidental de Descuento in connection with the case for allegedly diverting funds from the bank to benefit themselves and third parties.

Tintori suggested that other members of Venezuela’s opposition would take her place at the meetings. Julio Borges, the opposition head of congress, said on Twitter Saturday that in the "coming days" he will meet with Macron, German’s Angela Merkel, the United Kingdom’s Theresa May and Spain’s Mariano Rajoy.

"They cannot silence the voice of 30 million Venezuelans," Tintori said at a news conference. "Not even jail will stop our denunciation. ... They cannot hide the crisis our country is living through."

Lopez served three years of a 14-year sentence for leading violent anti-government demonstrations in 2014 before being released from a military prison and placed under house arrest in July amid destabilizing protests against Maduro. Lopez’s trial and conviction were marred by irregularities and have been condemned by numerous foreign governments and the United Nations.


بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
جزئیات حادثه برای نخبگان؛ آیا اتوبوس دانش آموزان ایمن بود؟ / ویدیوی انتقاد شدید مهران مدیری در مواجهه با یک نقد / ویدیوی...

جزئیات حادثه برای نخبگان؛ آیا اتوبوس دانش آموزان ایمن بود؟ / ویدیوی انتقاد شدید مهران مدیری در مواجهه با یک نقد / ویدیوی...

خطر آلوده شدن آب آشامیدنی به دلیل وجود زباله‌ در اطراف سد هراز/ جای خالی محتوا در آثار موسیقیایی را چه...

خطر آلوده شدن آب آشامیدنی به دلیل وجود زباله‌ در اطراف سد هراز/ جای خالی محتوا در آثار موسیقیایی را چه...

لطف ویژه محمدعلی رامین به محمود احمدی‌نژاد/هر هفته برابر با سقوط یک بویینگ 300 نفره تلفات جاده ایی داریم

لطف ویژه محمدعلی رامین به محمود احمدی‌نژاد/هر هفته برابر با سقوط یک بویینگ 300 نفره تلفات جاده ایی داریم

رواج پدیده حزب فروشی در کشور/توجیهات کرباسچی برای تغییر لحن روحانی/یک ژن خوب دیگر سر از وزارت نفت درآورد/عقل...

رواج پدیده حزب فروشی در کشور/توجیهات کرباسچی برای تغییر لحن روحانی/یک ژن خوب دیگر سر از وزارت نفت درآورد/عقل...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پرسپولیس چهارمسابقه در ۱۵ روز در ۴شهر!

نمی‌شود یک شبه ٨ هزار میلیارد اختلاس کرد

آيت‌الله شاهرودي از نوابغ و مفاخر جهان اسلام است

سفر هیأتی از عربستان به ایران/پیش روی گسترده ارتش سوریه و نزدیک شدن به شهر دیرالزور/هشدار حزب الله نسبت به کشتار خانواده های داعشی به دست آمریکا/نام‌نویسی از کاندیداهای ریاست اقلیم کردستان

تصاویری از مصاف اسطوره‌های منچستریونایتد و بارسلونا

وب گردی

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

کابینت سازی، کسب‌وکاری با حاشیه سود ۳۰ درصدی

خوبی‌ها و بدی‌های شغل شریف دورکاری

ویزا چیست؟

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

جالب ترین راهکار برای رفع سفیدی مو

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

با 6 میلیون تومان شغل خانگی خود را راه اندازی کنید .

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

تعطیلی واحدهای صنعتی، اقتصاد را فلج کرد

برج سازی در خیابان 20 متری!!!

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد
کنسرت تتلو با شرط چادر!/یک استفتاء درباره حصر/پیشنهاد عجیب حمید بقایی به مهدی خزعلی!/بزرگان اصلاحات با محذورات روحانی آشنا هستند
فرزند شهید رجایی: احمدی‌نژاد شبیه پدرم نبود/حکم دولتی برای یک لاریجانی دیگر/نظر حجاریان درباره اصلاح‌طلبی ابراهیم یزدی
تصاویر تحویل پیکر محسن حججی / جزئیاتی از فشار آمریکا به آژانس برای بر هم زدن برجام / تصاویر تقلب بزرگ در بازار تلفن همراه ایران / ویدیوهایی از موجودی که شاید تا سال بعد منقرضش کنیم!
تعرض همزمان چند رسانه ایرانی به هویت ملت افغان!
7 دروغ دیوانه کننده رسانه‌های کره شمالی!
اولین عکس بازیکن جدید تیم ملی درخاک ایران!
بلایی که توالت فرنگی سر شما می آورد!
زوجی که هرگز زیر یک سقف زندگی نکرده اند
برخورد نظامی با معترضانی که مدیران اجرایی را از خواب غفلت بیدار کردند!
کشف موجودی فضایی در سواحل تایوان
آرایش عجیب پزشک چینی برای آرامش بیماران
تبدیل رنگ پوست یک سیاه پوست با صابون
سکوت «بهنوش بختیاری» شکست!
خشک‌ترین صحرای جهان به گلستان تبدیل شد!

روایت حسن عباسی از پشت پرده باب اسفنجی/اتفاق عجیب در مراسم تودیع و معارفه وزیر صنعت/خیابانی هم‌کلاس دایی شد/واکنش الهه کولایی به مدیر شدن آقازاده‌ها  (۱۰۲ نظر)

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد  (۱۰۱ نظر)

زندگی عجیب مردم کره شمالی  (۷۴ نظر)

عکس‌های عمومی از یک مراسم خصوصی!  (۷۴ نظر)

بهترین سن برای ازدواج دختران و پسران  (۷۰ نظر)

درخواست ۴ خواننده لس‌آنجلسی برای سفر به ایران  (۶۶ نظر)

فروش کلیه، آخرین تصمیم پدری که هنوز نوزادش بیمار است!  (۶۳ نظر)

ابراهیم یزدی، وزیر خارجه دولت موقت درگذشت  (۶۳ نظر)

صدای وحشتناک و عجیب از آسمان آستارا چیست؟  (۶۱ نظر)

صدای عجیب و وحشتناک در آسمان یزد! + فیلم  (۴۴ نظر)

پاک‌سازی ساحل دریای خزر  (۴۳ نظر)

دستور کاهش سود بانکی و هشدار شدیداللحن بانک مرکزی به بانک‌ها  (۳۹ نظر)

نامه دردناک همسر شهید محسن حججی  (۳۹ نظر)

سربازانی که تاوان شرایط بد اقتصادی و سختگیری مسئولان را می دهند  (۳۱ نظر)

پر درآمدترین مشاغل ایران  (۳۰ نظر)