بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر                  خودرو اوپل آلمان وارد بازار ایران شد      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
۲۱۰بازدید
‍ پ

‘We could be in for a long war’: Army says it’s ill-equipped and unprepared to fight Russia in Europe

A recently completed study by the U.S. Army shows that a critical Infantry unit is “under-equipped, undermanned and inadequately organized” to face aggression from Russia in Europe, according to Politico.
کد خبر: ۷۲۶۸۷۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۳۱ 03 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 210
A recently completed study by the U.S. Army shows that a critical Infantry unit is "under-equipped, undermanned and inadequately organized” to face aggression from Russia in Europe, according to Politico.

The study — which Politico obtained in spite of the fact that it has not been circulated outside of the military — found that years of fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq have created critical "capability gaps” in the U.S.’s strategic approach to combat. These issues were thrown into relief in 2014 when the 173rd Airborne Brigade joined Ukrainian forces in fighting pro-Russian advancement in Crimea.

The 173rd is based in Italy and while its 4,000 troops would not be sufficient to hold off full-on Russian advancement into disputed territories, it is considered a key deterrent in the region. In light of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s increasingly bellicose attitude, NATO nations and other allies are concerned that combat may arrive at their borders. The U.S. has pledged to assist allies against Russian aggression, should it come.

The brigade rotates tours of duty in Iraq, where troops are accustomed to fighting an enemy with no air power and no access to high tech weapons.

When U.S. forces went to fight alongside troops from Ukraine, they found that the Russians and their allied forces in Crimea were adept at using cheap drones and electronic warfare tools to jam communications, scramble GPS signals and target vehicles and personnel.

In Iraq and Afghanistan, U.S. troops rely heavily on GPS for strategic maneuvering and for targeting of long distance weapons. Russian forces can easily jam GPS signals and shut down satellite communications, rendering the commonly-used satellite phones the Army relies on useless and confounding navigation.

The U.S. has had to call on Latvia for tips on how to navigate and communicate while under attack from Russian jammers. Latvia’s military uses High Frequency radio to communicate, which the Russians are unable to scramble.

"The lessons we learned from our Ukrainian partners were substantial. It was a real eye-opener on the absolute need to look at ourselves critically,” said Col. Gregory Anderson — who commissioned the report — to Politico. "We felt compelled to write about our experiences and pass on what we saw and learned.”

The 173rd needs to swap its aging fleet of Humvees for more mobile transports, the report said, because the Humvees would be "easy prey” for Russian armored vehicles. The brigade needs camouflage nets and a fleet of light tanks, but these solutions, the study warned, are years away.

"The report is framed as being about the 173rd, but it’s really about more than the 173rd. It’s about what the Army needs to do,” said Adrian Bonenberger, a former officer who fought with the 173rd and is now living in Ukraine to study and observe the conflict there. "If Russia uses electronic warfare to jam the brigade’s artillery, and its anti-tank weapons can’t penetrate any of the Russian armor, and they’re able to confuse and disrupt and quickly overwhelm those paratroopers, we could be in for a long war.”
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
جزئیات حادثه برای نخبگان؛ آیا اتوبوس دانش آموزان ایمن بود؟ / ویدیوی انتقاد شدید مهران مدیری در مواجهه با یک نقد / ویدیوی...

جزئیات حادثه برای نخبگان؛ آیا اتوبوس دانش آموزان ایمن بود؟ / ویدیوی انتقاد شدید مهران مدیری در مواجهه با یک نقد / ویدیوی...

خطر آلوده شدن آب آشامیدنی به دلیل وجود زباله‌ در اطراف سد هراز/ جای خالی محتوا در آثار موسیقیایی را چه...

خطر آلوده شدن آب آشامیدنی به دلیل وجود زباله‌ در اطراف سد هراز/ جای خالی محتوا در آثار موسیقیایی را چه...

لطف ویژه محمدعلی رامین به محمود احمدی‌نژاد/هر هفته برابر با سقوط یک بویینگ 300 نفره تلفات جاده ایی داریم

لطف ویژه محمدعلی رامین به محمود احمدی‌نژاد/هر هفته برابر با سقوط یک بویینگ 300 نفره تلفات جاده ایی داریم

رواج پدیده حزب فروشی در کشور/توجیهات کرباسچی برای تغییر لحن روحانی/یک ژن خوب دیگر سر از وزارت نفت درآورد/عقل...

رواج پدیده حزب فروشی در کشور/توجیهات کرباسچی برای تغییر لحن روحانی/یک ژن خوب دیگر سر از وزارت نفت درآورد/عقل...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پرسپولیس چهارمسابقه در ۱۵ روز در ۴شهر!

نمی‌شود یک شبه ٨ هزار میلیارد اختلاس کرد

آيت‌الله شاهرودي از نوابغ و مفاخر جهان اسلام است

سفر هیأتی از عربستان به ایران/پیش روی گسترده ارتش سوریه و نزدیک شدن به شهر دیرالزور/هشدار حزب الله نسبت به کشتار خانواده های داعشی به دست آمریکا/نام‌نویسی از کاندیداهای ریاست اقلیم کردستان

تصاویری از مصاف اسطوره‌های منچستریونایتد و بارسلونا

وب گردی

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

کابینت سازی، کسب‌وکاری با حاشیه سود ۳۰ درصدی

خوبی‌ها و بدی‌های شغل شریف دورکاری

ویزا چیست؟

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

جالب ترین راهکار برای رفع سفیدی مو

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

با 6 میلیون تومان شغل خانگی خود را راه اندازی کنید .

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

تعطیلی واحدهای صنعتی، اقتصاد را فلج کرد

برج سازی در خیابان 20 متری!!!

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد
کنسرت تتلو با شرط چادر!/یک استفتاء درباره حصر/پیشنهاد عجیب حمید بقایی به مهدی خزعلی!/بزرگان اصلاحات با محذورات روحانی آشنا هستند
فرزند شهید رجایی: احمدی‌نژاد شبیه پدرم نبود/حکم دولتی برای یک لاریجانی دیگر/نظر حجاریان درباره اصلاح‌طلبی ابراهیم یزدی
تصاویر تحویل پیکر محسن حججی / جزئیاتی از فشار آمریکا به آژانس برای بر هم زدن برجام / تصاویر تقلب بزرگ در بازار تلفن همراه ایران / ویدیوهایی از موجودی که شاید تا سال بعد منقرضش کنیم!
تعرض همزمان چند رسانه ایرانی به هویت ملت افغان!
7 دروغ دیوانه کننده رسانه‌های کره شمالی!
اولین عکس بازیکن جدید تیم ملی درخاک ایران!
بلایی که توالت فرنگی سر شما می آورد!
زوجی که هرگز زیر یک سقف زندگی نکرده اند
برخورد نظامی با معترضانی که مدیران اجرایی را از خواب غفلت بیدار کردند!
کشف موجودی فضایی در سواحل تایوان
آرایش عجیب پزشک چینی برای آرامش بیماران
تبدیل رنگ پوست یک سیاه پوست با صابون
سکوت «بهنوش بختیاری» شکست!
خشک‌ترین صحرای جهان به گلستان تبدیل شد!

روایت حسن عباسی از پشت پرده باب اسفنجی/اتفاق عجیب در مراسم تودیع و معارفه وزیر صنعت/خیابانی هم‌کلاس دایی شد/واکنش الهه کولایی به مدیر شدن آقازاده‌ها  (۱۰۲ نظر)

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد  (۱۰۱ نظر)

زندگی عجیب مردم کره شمالی  (۷۴ نظر)

عکس‌های عمومی از یک مراسم خصوصی!  (۷۴ نظر)

بهترین سن برای ازدواج دختران و پسران  (۷۰ نظر)

درخواست ۴ خواننده لس‌آنجلسی برای سفر به ایران  (۶۶ نظر)

فروش کلیه، آخرین تصمیم پدری که هنوز نوزادش بیمار است!  (۶۳ نظر)

ابراهیم یزدی، وزیر خارجه دولت موقت درگذشت  (۶۳ نظر)

صدای وحشتناک و عجیب از آسمان آستارا چیست؟  (۶۱ نظر)

صدای عجیب و وحشتناک در آسمان یزد! + فیلم  (۴۴ نظر)

پاک‌سازی ساحل دریای خزر  (۴۳ نظر)

دستور کاهش سود بانکی و هشدار شدیداللحن بانک مرکزی به بانک‌ها  (۳۹ نظر)

نامه دردناک همسر شهید محسن حججی  (۳۹ نظر)

سربازانی که تاوان شرایط بد اقتصادی و سختگیری مسئولان را می دهند  (۳۱ نظر)

پر درآمدترین مشاغل ایران  (۳۰ نظر)