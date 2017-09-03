Iran’s priority to boost missile program: defense minister

Iran’s new defense minister said Saturday the priority was to boost the country’s missile program and export weapons to shore up neighboring allies.

"In combat fields, especially in missiles, we have a specific plan to boost Iran’s missile power,” said General Amir Hatami, who was appointed defense minister earlier this month, in a speech carried by the ISNA news agency.



"God willing, the combat capabilities of Iran’s ballistic and cruise missiles will increase in this term,” he added.



Hatami also said Iran would look to export weapons "to prevent war and conflict.”



"Wherever a country becomes weak, others become encouraged to raid it... Wherever necessary, we will export weapons to increase the security of the region and countries, to prevent wars,” he said.