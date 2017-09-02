بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر                  خودرو اوپل آلمان وارد بازار ایران شد      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۳۹۹بازدید
‍ پ

Astana will host a new round of Syria talks amid fresh achievements by the Syrian Army

During the past several days, different anti-terrorist fronts in Syria have witnessed fresh victories for the Syrian Army and its allied forces. Meanwhile, foreign parties involved in the Syrian conflict are preparing for a new round of political talks in Astana.
کد خبر: ۷۲۶۸۱۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۲۱:۵۵ 02 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 399
Tabnak – During the past several days, different anti-terrorist fronts in Syria have witnessed fresh victories for the Syrian Army and its allied forces. Meanwhile, foreign parties involved in the Syrian conflict are preparing for a new round of political talks in Astana. 

Iranian news outlet Press TV reports that the Syrian Army and its allies have advanced further against the ISIS terrorist group in the central part of the Arab country.

The joint forces, backed by Russian airpower, have been pushing against the terrorists near the main road linking the cities of Homs and Aleppo in order to secure the road. On Friday, they ousted ISIS from the village of Uqairabat in the area.

The War Media, associated with Lebanese Hezbollah, whose fighters have been helping the Syrian army, said on Saturday that the combined push succeeded in liberating more villages there. The area is currently the scene of intense fighting, the outlet added.

Further to the East, Russia says ISIS is attempting to prevent its last stronghold in Syria from falling back under government control by concentrating forces and heavy weaponry in Dayr al-Zawr.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a Sunday statement that a recent joint push by the Syrian army and Russian air force near the town of Ghanem Ali in Raqqa Province recently slew 800 ISIS terrorists, Russia Today reported on Monday.

Meanwhile at the political level, it was announced that the next round of negotiations between representatives from the Syrian government and foreign-sponsored armed opposition besides delegates from Iran, Russia, and Turkey as mediators will take place between September 14 and 15 in Kazakhstan.

"According to the information from the guarantor states, during the upcoming meeting they plan to review several documents covering the work of de-escalation control forces, and continue work on agreeing the make-up of control forces in Idlib,” the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said that Iran, Russia and Turkey, which serve as guarantor states in the peace process, plan to map out de-escalation zones in Syria’s militant-held northwestern province of Idlib, the central province of Homs and the Eastern Ghouta area outside of the capital Damascus, and exchange viewpoints on other matters such as prisoner exchange.

Kazakhstan’s capital city of Astana has hosted five rounds of peace talks for Syria since January. The negotiations are aimed at bringing an end to the foreign-backed militancy in the violence-battered Arab country, which began in March 2011.

The talks in Astana have been going on in tandem with another series of talks, held in Geneva and brokered by the UN. UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura has sought to unify the opposition for a substantive round of negotiations in October, after hosting seven rounds of largely unsuccessful talks in Geneva.

برچسب ها:
syria ، syrian army ، syria talks ، astana talks ، isis
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر تحویل پیکر محسن حججی / جزئیاتی از فشار آمریکا به آژانس برای بر هم زدن برجام / تصاویر تقلب بزرگ در بازار تلفن همراه...

تصاویر تحویل پیکر محسن حججی / جزئیاتی از فشار آمریکا به آژانس برای بر هم زدن برجام / تصاویر تقلب بزرگ در بازار تلفن همراه...

نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره انتقاد از رهبری / بانک‌های ما از کدام نظام بانکی پیروی می‌کنند؟ / بررسی جزئیات...

نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره انتقاد از رهبری / بانک‌های ما از کدام نظام بانکی پیروی می‌کنند؟ / بررسی جزئیات...

تا پانزده سال آینده آبی در کشور نمی‌ماند/کی‌روش: بدون حمایت به این موفقیت رسیدیم

تا پانزده سال آینده آبی در کشور نمی‌ماند/کی‌روش: بدون حمایت به این موفقیت رسیدیم

رواج پدیده حزب فروشی در کشور/توجیهات کرباسچی برای تغییر لحن روحانی/یک ژن خوب دیگر سر از وزارت نفت درآورد/عقل...

رواج پدیده حزب فروشی در کشور/توجیهات کرباسچی برای تغییر لحن روحانی/یک ژن خوب دیگر سر از وزارت نفت درآورد/عقل...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

افزایش نرخ دولتی دلار گامی به سوی ارز تک نرخی

آتش‌‌سوزی انبار پلاستیک در جنوب تهران

مدیر سازمان دانش آموزی هرمزگان استعفا کرد

علت واژگونی اتوبوس دانش‌آموزان هرمزگانی

خلاقانه‌ترین بارکُدهایی که تاکنون دیده اید

بارزانی: کرکوک را پس نمی‏‎دهیم

خودکشی نافرجام در مترو

تماس تلفنی سرپرست حجاج ایرانی با جهانگیری

تولید روزانه نفت عراق به ۴.۳ میلیون بشکه رسید

جنجال داوری واعتراض نکونام در دربی شمال

تحلیل اونس طلا در هفته جاری

سرنوشت پول بانوانی که بلیت تیم ملی خریدند

شروع هفته با گرانی دلار آمریکا و یورو کلید خورد

وب گردی

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

کابینت سازی، کسب‌وکاری با حاشیه سود ۳۰ درصدی

خوبی‌ها و بدی‌های شغل شریف دورکاری

ویزا چیست؟

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

جالب ترین راهکار برای رفع سفیدی مو

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

با 6 میلیون تومان شغل خانگی خود را راه اندازی کنید .

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

تعطیلی واحدهای صنعتی، اقتصاد را فلج کرد

برج سازی در خیابان 20 متری!!!

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد
صدای وحشتناک و عجیب از آسمان آستارا چیست؟
کنسرت تتلو با شرط چادر!/یک استفتاء درباره حصر/پیشنهاد عجیب حمید بقایی به مهدی خزعلی!/بزرگان اصلاحات با محذورات روحانی آشنا هستند
صدای عجیب و وحشتناک در آسمان یزد! + فیلم
زندگی عجیب مردم کره شمالی
اظهار تعجب پدر آب و هواشناسی سینوپتیک از صداهای مهیب در آسمان آستارا و یزد
فرزند شهید رجایی: احمدی‌نژاد شبیه پدرم نبود/حکم دولتی برای یک لاریجانی دیگر/نظر حجاریان درباره اصلاح‌طلبی ابراهیم یزدی
اعضای بدن یک زن در سردخانه خورده شد
تصاویر تحویل پیکر محسن حججی / جزئیاتی از فشار آمریکا به آژانس برای بر هم زدن برجام / تصاویر تقلب بزرگ در بازار تلفن همراه ایران / ویدیوهایی از موجودی که شاید تا سال بعد منقرضش کنیم!
نامه دردناک همسر شهید محسن حججی
حمایت روحانی از لاریجانی در ۱۴۰۰؟ /پست عجیب عضو شورای شهر تهران/سعید جلیلی از کدام وزیر روحانی حمایت کرد؟ /دستفروشی کسبه پلاسکو در ترکیه
تعرض همزمان چند رسانه ایرانی به هویت ملت افغان!
سربازانی که تاوان شرایط بد اقتصادی و سختگیری مسئولان را می دهند
7 دروغ دیوانه کننده رسانه‌های کره شمالی!
زوجی که هرگز زیر یک سقف زندگی نکرده اند

روایت حسن عباسی از پشت پرده باب اسفنجی/اتفاق عجیب در مراسم تودیع و معارفه وزیر صنعت/خیابانی هم‌کلاس دایی شد/واکنش الهه کولایی به مدیر شدن آقازاده‌ها  (۱۰۲ نظر)

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد  (۱۰۱ نظر)

زندگی عجیب مردم کره شمالی  (۷۴ نظر)

عکس‌های عمومی از یک مراسم خصوصی!  (۷۴ نظر)

بهترین سن برای ازدواج دختران و پسران  (۷۰ نظر)

درخواست ۴ خواننده لس‌آنجلسی برای سفر به ایران  (۶۶ نظر)

فروش کلیه، آخرین تصمیم پدری که هنوز نوزادش بیمار است!  (۶۳ نظر)

ابراهیم یزدی، وزیر خارجه دولت موقت درگذشت  (۶۳ نظر)

صدای وحشتناک و عجیب از آسمان آستارا چیست؟  (۶۱ نظر)

درد دل کارگران کارخانه چسب هل  (۵۸ نظر)

صدای عجیب و وحشتناک در آسمان یزد! + فیلم  (۴۴ نظر)

پاک‌سازی ساحل دریای خزر  (۴۳ نظر)

دستور کاهش سود بانکی و هشدار شدیداللحن بانک مرکزی به بانک‌ها  (۳۹ نظر)

نامه دردناک همسر شهید محسن حججی  (۳۹ نظر)

حکم اعدام مادر برای قتل دختر ۱۴ ساله‌اش  (۳۶ نظر)