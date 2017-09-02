بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر                  خودرو اوپل آلمان وارد بازار ایران شد      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۲۳۰بازدید
‍ پ

Russia calls for talks with U.S. about its plan for Afghanistan

Russia has called for talks with the United States after Washington announced a new strategy on Afghanistan.
کد خبر: ۷۲۶۶۳۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۲۴ 02 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 230
Russia has called for talks with the United States after Washington announced a new strategy on Afghanistan.

"Needless to say, in order to get a feel of how and what the United States is trying to accomplish in Afghanistan we should talk to them about it,” said Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations. "Serious and meaningful consultations should be conducted in this regard.”

While the strategy envisions military pressure on the Taliban to push the group to peace, Nebenzia pointed out nobody ever triumphed in Afghanistan militarily.

He said that history has proved on numerous occasions there is no military solution in Afghanistan, which makes the existence of a political process absolutely crucial to bringing about a solution.

The envoy reiterated Moscow’s concern about the "increased presence” of the Islamic State group fighters and the problem of drugs.
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر تحویل پیکر محسن حججی / جزئیاتی از فشار آمریکا به آژانس برای بر هم زدن برجام / تصاویر تقلب بزرگ در بازار تلفن همراه...

تصاویر تحویل پیکر محسن حججی / جزئیاتی از فشار آمریکا به آژانس برای بر هم زدن برجام / تصاویر تقلب بزرگ در بازار تلفن همراه...

نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره انتقاد از رهبری / بانک‌های ما از کدام نظام بانکی پیروی می‌کنند؟ / بررسی جزئیات...

نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره انتقاد از رهبری / بانک‌های ما از کدام نظام بانکی پیروی می‌کنند؟ / بررسی جزئیات...

تا پانزده سال آینده آبی در کشور نمی‌ماند/کی‌روش: بدون حمایت به این موفقیت رسیدیم

تا پانزده سال آینده آبی در کشور نمی‌ماند/کی‌روش: بدون حمایت به این موفقیت رسیدیم

کنسرت تتلو با شرط چادر!/یک استفتاء درباره حصر/پیشنهاد عجیب حمید بقایی به مهدی خزعلی!/بزرگان اصلاحات با...

کنسرت تتلو با شرط چادر!/یک استفتاء درباره حصر/پیشنهاد عجیب حمید بقایی به مهدی خزعلی!/بزرگان اصلاحات با...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

مشکلات بازیگر پیشکسوت برای تامین هزینه‌ بیمارستان

نحوه مشاهده نتایج کنکور کارشناسی ارشد ۹۶

خلاصه بازی آرژانتین - اروگوئه

دستگیری قاتل نوجوان ۱۳ ساله گلستانی

دو توصیه مهم درباره رب گوجه فرنگی

خلاصه بازی شیلی - پاراگوئه

آلودگی نفتی گسترده در سواحل بندر ماهشهر

خلاصه بازی فرانسه - هلند

تشکیل معاونت دیپلماسی اقتصادی در وزارت‌خارجه/ تمرکز بر موضوع همسایگان ایران بیشتر می‌شود/ سرنوشت برجام در ساختار جدید وزارت‌خارجه/ شورای مشورتی متشکل از وزیران و سفیران سابق تشکیل می‌شود

خلاصه بازی کلمبیا - ونزوئلا

کشته شدن ۷ عامل انتحاری در شرق سامرا

حادثه‌ای تلخ که تیتر یک روزنامه‌ها شد

معرفی پرخرج‌ترین رئیس‌جمهوری آمریکا

اجرای وصیت عجیب نویسنده مشهور

نتیجه تست اعتیاد راننده دانش آموزان هرمزگانی

وب گردی

کمربندها را ببندید، آزادسازی اقتصادی در راه است

واقعی کردن نرخ ارز در تضاد با وعده حذف فقر مطلق

ویزا چیست؟

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

جالب ترین راهکار برای رفع سفیدی مو

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

با 6 میلیون تومان شغل خانگی خود را راه اندازی کنید .

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

تعطیلی واحدهای صنعتی، اقتصاد را فلج کرد

برج سازی در خیابان 20 متری!!!

در شورای پنجم چه خواهد گذشت + فیلم

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد
صدای وحشتناک و عجیب از آسمان آستارا چیست؟
صدای عجیب و وحشتناک در آسمان یزد! + فیلم
زندگی عجیب مردم کره شمالی
کنسرت تتلو با شرط چادر!/یک استفتاء درباره حصر/پیشنهاد عجیب حمید بقایی به مهدی خزعلی!/بزرگان اصلاحات با محذورات روحانی آشنا هستند
اظهار تعجب پدر آب و هواشناسی سینوپتیک از صداهای مهیب در آسمان آستارا و یزد
فرزند شهید رجایی: احمدی‌نژاد شبیه پدرم نبود/حکم دولتی برای یک لاریجانی دیگر/نظر حجاریان درباره اصلاح‌طلبی ابراهیم یزدی
اعضای بدن یک زن در سردخانه خورده شد
حمایت روحانی از لاریجانی در ۱۴۰۰؟ /پست عجیب عضو شورای شهر تهران/سعید جلیلی از کدام وزیر روحانی حمایت کرد؟ /دستفروشی کسبه پلاسکو در ترکیه
نامه دردناک همسر شهید محسن حججی
تصاویر تحویل پیکر محسن حججی / جزئیاتی از فشار آمریکا به آژانس برای بر هم زدن برجام / تصاویر تقلب بزرگ در بازار تلفن همراه ایران / ویدیوهایی از موجودی که شاید تا سال بعد منقرضش کنیم!
تعرض همزمان چند رسانه ایرانی به هویت ملت افغان!
سربازانی که تاوان شرایط بد اقتصادی و سختگیری مسئولان را می دهند
7 دروغ دیوانه کننده رسانه‌های کره شمالی!
کشف موجودی فضایی در سواحل تایوان

روایت حسن عباسی از پشت پرده باب اسفنجی/اتفاق عجیب در مراسم تودیع و معارفه وزیر صنعت/خیابانی هم‌کلاس دایی شد/واکنش الهه کولایی به مدیر شدن آقازاده‌ها  (۱۰۲ نظر)

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد  (۱۰۱ نظر)

عکس‌های عمومی از یک مراسم خصوصی!  (۷۴ نظر)

زندگی عجیب مردم کره شمالی  (۷۴ نظر)

بهترین سن برای ازدواج دختران و پسران  (۷۰ نظر)

درخواست ۴ خواننده لس‌آنجلسی برای سفر به ایران  (۶۶ نظر)

فروش کلیه، آخرین تصمیم پدری که هنوز نوزادش بیمار است!  (۶۳ نظر)

ابراهیم یزدی، وزیر خارجه دولت موقت درگذشت  (۶۳ نظر)

صدای وحشتناک و عجیب از آسمان آستارا چیست؟  (۶۱ نظر)

درد دل کارگران کارخانه چسب هل  (۵۸ نظر)

صدای عجیب و وحشتناک در آسمان یزد! + فیلم  (۴۴ نظر)

پاک‌سازی ساحل دریای خزر  (۴۳ نظر)

دستور کاهش سود بانکی و هشدار شدیداللحن بانک مرکزی به بانک‌ها  (۳۹ نظر)

نامه دردناک همسر شهید محسن حججی  (۳۹ نظر)

حکم اعدام مادر برای قتل دختر ۱۴ ساله‌اش  (۳۶ نظر)