U.S. President Donald Trump urged Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos in a telephone call on Friday to crack down on the production and trafficking of illegal drugs, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders also discussed "the deteriorating political, economic, and humanitarian situation in Venezuela,” the statement said.