بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر                  خودرو اوپل آلمان وارد بازار ایران شد      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آفریقا
۳۳۶بازدید
‍ پ

Suspected Boko Haram members kill 18 people in northeast Nigeria

Suspected Boko Haram militants killed 18 people in northeast Nigeria on Friday, according to local witnesses and officials, the latest in an escalating number of lethal attacks in the region.
کد خبر: ۷۲۶۵۹۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۲۶ 02 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 336
Suspected Boko Haram militants killed 18 people in northeast Nigeria on Friday, according to local witnesses and officials, the latest in an escalating number of lethal attacks in the region.

The knife-wielding attackers, moving under cover of night, targeted people in the town of Banki, 80 miles (130 km) southeast of the city of Maiduguri in Borno state, the epicentre of the eight-year conflict with Boko Haram, said a community leader and a local member of a vigilante group.

The attack on the town, which sits on the border with Cameroon, is the latest in a string of deadly Boko Haram raids and bombings that have undermined the Nigerian military’s statements that the insurgency is all but defeated.

The frequency of attacks in northeastern Nigeria has increased in the last few months, killing at least 172 people since June 1 before Friday’s attack, according to a Reuters tally.

The attack on Banki left 18 dead, according to Modu Perobe, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force, a regional vigilante group. Abor Ali, a local ruler, confirmed the death toll.

Boko Haram’s eight-year insurgency has left at least 20,000 dead and sparked one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world, with tens of thousands already in famine-like conditions, according to the United Nations.

Some 8.5 million people in the worst affected parts of northeast Nigeria are now in need of some form of humanitarian assistance, with 5.2 million people lacking secure access to food, the U.N. has said.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر تحویل پیکر محسن حججی / جزئیاتی از فشار آمریکا به آژانس برای بر هم زدن برجام / تصاویر تقلب بزرگ در بازار تلفن همراه...

تصاویر تحویل پیکر محسن حججی / جزئیاتی از فشار آمریکا به آژانس برای بر هم زدن برجام / تصاویر تقلب بزرگ در بازار تلفن همراه...

نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره انتقاد از رهبری / بانک‌های ما از کدام نظام بانکی پیروی می‌کنند؟ / بررسی جزئیات...

نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره انتقاد از رهبری / بانک‌های ما از کدام نظام بانکی پیروی می‌کنند؟ / بررسی جزئیات...

تا پانزده سال آینده آبی در کشور نمی‌ماند/کی‌روش: بدون حمایت به این موفقیت رسیدیم

تا پانزده سال آینده آبی در کشور نمی‌ماند/کی‌روش: بدون حمایت به این موفقیت رسیدیم

کنسرت تتلو با شرط چادر!/یک استفتاء درباره حصر/پیشنهاد عجیب حمید بقایی به مهدی خزعلی!/بزرگان اصلاحات با...

کنسرت تتلو با شرط چادر!/یک استفتاء درباره حصر/پیشنهاد عجیب حمید بقایی به مهدی خزعلی!/بزرگان اصلاحات با...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ترافیک سنگین درآزاد راه کرج - تهران

صدور کیفرخواست ۵ نفر از خدمه شناور عربستانی

افزایش قیمت نفت با شروع به کار برخی پالایشگاه‌ها

جابجایی‌هاي شب آخرنقل وانتقالات/بارسانه کوتینیو راخرید،نه دی‌‌ماریا!

نتایج کامل بازیهای ديشب مقدماتی جام جهانی دراروپا

قیمت طلا به افزایش خود ادامه داد

اختلال تلفنی در سه مرکز مخابراتی تهران از امروز

۸ خاصیت ژلاتین برای سلامتی

سعد حریری: اسد باید از قدرت برود

رامین: به احمدی‌نژاد نگفتم هلوکاست را نفی کند!

وب گردی

کمربندها را ببندید، آزادسازی اقتصادی در راه است

واقعی کردن نرخ ارز در تضاد با وعده حذف فقر مطلق

ویزا چیست؟

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

جالب ترین راهکار برای رفع سفیدی مو

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

با 6 میلیون تومان شغل خانگی خود را راه اندازی کنید .

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

تعطیلی واحدهای صنعتی، اقتصاد را فلج کرد

برج سازی در خیابان 20 متری!!!

در شورای پنجم چه خواهد گذشت + فیلم

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد
صدای وحشتناک و عجیب از آسمان آستارا چیست؟
صدای عجیب و وحشتناک در آسمان یزد! + فیلم
زندگی عجیب مردم کره شمالی
اظهار تعجب پدر آب و هواشناسی سینوپتیک از صداهای مهیب در آسمان آستارا و یزد
اعضای بدن یک زن در سردخانه خورده شد
فرزند شهید رجایی: احمدی‌نژاد شبیه پدرم نبود/حکم دولتی برای یک لاریجانی دیگر/نظر حجاریان درباره اصلاح‌طلبی ابراهیم یزدی
حمایت روحانی از لاریجانی در ۱۴۰۰؟ /پست عجیب عضو شورای شهر تهران/سعید جلیلی از کدام وزیر روحانی حمایت کرد؟ /دستفروشی کسبه پلاسکو در ترکیه
کنسرت تتلو با شرط چادر!/یک استفتاء درباره حصر/پیشنهاد عجیب حمید بقایی به مهدی خزعلی!/بزرگان اصلاحات با محذورات روحانی آشنا هستند
نامه دردناک همسر شهید محسن حججی
تصاویر تحویل پیکر محسن حججی / جزئیاتی از فشار آمریکا به آژانس برای بر هم زدن برجام / تصاویر تقلب بزرگ در بازار تلفن همراه ایران / ویدیوهایی از موجودی که شاید تا سال بعد منقرضش کنیم!
تعرض همزمان چند رسانه ایرانی به هویت ملت افغان!
سربازانی که تاوان شرایط بد اقتصادی و سختگیری مسئولان را می دهند
7 دروغ دیوانه کننده رسانه‌های کره شمالی!
کشف موجودی فضایی در سواحل تایوان

روایت حسن عباسی از پشت پرده باب اسفنجی/اتفاق عجیب در مراسم تودیع و معارفه وزیر صنعت/خیابانی هم‌کلاس دایی شد/واکنش الهه کولایی به مدیر شدن آقازاده‌ها  (۱۰۲ نظر)

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد  (۱۰۱ نظر)

عکس‌های عمومی از یک مراسم خصوصی!  (۷۴ نظر)

زندگی عجیب مردم کره شمالی  (۷۴ نظر)

بهترین سن برای ازدواج دختران و پسران  (۷۰ نظر)

درخواست ۴ خواننده لس‌آنجلسی برای سفر به ایران  (۶۶ نظر)

فروش کلیه، آخرین تصمیم پدری که هنوز نوزادش بیمار است!  (۶۳ نظر)

ابراهیم یزدی، وزیر خارجه دولت موقت درگذشت  (۶۳ نظر)

صدای وحشتناک و عجیب از آسمان آستارا چیست؟  (۶۱ نظر)

درد دل کارگران کارخانه چسب هل  (۵۸ نظر)

صدای عجیب و وحشتناک در آسمان یزد! + فیلم  (۴۴ نظر)

پاک‌سازی ساحل دریای خزر  (۴۳ نظر)

دستور کاهش سود بانکی و هشدار شدیداللحن بانک مرکزی به بانک‌ها  (۳۹ نظر)

نامه دردناک همسر شهید محسن حججی  (۳۹ نظر)

حکم اعدام مادر برای قتل دختر ۱۴ ساله‌اش  (۳۶ نظر)