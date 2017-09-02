France demands Syria transition without Assad

The international community should consider imposing a resolution to the
conflict in Syria that does not involve President Bashar Assad
retaining power, France’s foreign minister said Friday.
A transition "cannot be done” with Assad, "who murdered part of his
population and who has led millions of Syrians to leave” their homeland,
Jean-Yves Le Drian said.
"If we wait for the Syrians to agree, we will wait a long time and there will be thousands more dead.”
Assad’s fate has hampered all international diplomatic efforts to end
the conflict. "The shift in international attitudes toward the Syrian
conflict has been shaped more by the failure of the opposition than
their perception of Assad,” Syrian analyst Hassan Hassan told Arab News.
"Even though the regime has won the strategic war, in that no country
seriously seeks its downfall anymore, it’s unlikely to come out of the
diplomatic cold anytime soon.”
Joseph Bahout, a fellow with the Carnegie Endowment for International
Peace, told Arab News that the notion that Assad has "won” has become
the dominant narrative in the West, and his inclusion in a transition
should be expected. But "will this lead to a solution? Of course not.”
Ibrahim Assil, a non-resident fellow at the Orient Research Center in
Dubai, strongly cautioned the international community against turning a
new page with Assad.
"Holding war criminals like Assad accountable is crucial for international security,” he told Arab News.
"Tyrants like Assad are watching, and the international community is
sending them a message that it will accept them even if they crush their
people militarily, commit war crimes and atrocities, and even use
chemical weapons.”
Le Drian told RTL radio: "He (Assad) cannot be part of the solution. The
solution is to find with all the actors a calendar with a political
transition that will enable a new constitution and elections.”
While Britain has said Assad must go, diplomats say the administration
of US President Donald Trump has yet to outline a vision for a political
process in Syria and is focusing primarily on defeating Daesh and
countering Iran, AFP reported.
The UN Security Council has already adopted a Syria transition road map,
and two diplomats said the latest French idea was to get the five
permanent members of the council — Britain, China, France, Russia and
the US — to agree first how to move forward.
The Security Council would then bring into the fold the main regional
powers, although diplomats said it was pointless without Iran’s
involvement. There were also questions on how to win US support given
the Trump administration’s staunch anti-Iranian position.
Meanwhile, a new round of talks on the conflict in Syria will be held in
Astana on Sept. 14-15, Kazakhstan announced Friday, with key powers
looking to shore up safe zones on the ground.
Russia and Iran, which back the Syrian regime, and opposition supporter
Turkey will look to work out more details of the "de-escalation zones,”
including the thorny issue of who will police the northern Idlib region,
the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The participants also intend to confirm the maps of the de-escalation
zones in the provinces of Idlib, Homs and Eastern Ghouta,” it said.
The statement did not mention a fourth zone in the south of Syria, where
Israel and the US have been wary about seeing Iran involved after a
cease-fire was agreed between Moscow and Washington in July.
Russia has already deployed military police to the zone in the south, in
Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, and in part of Homs under the safe zone
deals.
Moscow has been spearheading the Astana peace talks since the start of
the year in a bid to pacify Syria after its game-changing intervention
on the side of Assad.
In another development, US-backed Syrian fighters ousted Daesh from
Raqqa’s Old City on Friday, bringing them closer than ever to the
terrorist bastion’s well-defended and densely populated heart.
Backed by US-led coalition airstrikes, the Syrian Democratic Forces
(SDF) first broke into Raqqa in early June and penetrated its Old City a
month later.
On Friday, they successfully captured the entire historic district from militants, according to AFP.
"Our forces today seized full control of the Old City in Raqqa after clashes with Daesh,” spokesman Talal Sello said.