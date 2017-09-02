بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر                  خودرو اوپل آلمان وارد بازار ایران شد      
EU must do MORE to fight terrorism: Most Europeans say bloc has not done enough

European Union nationals have accused the bloc of not doing enough to stop terrorism
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۰ 02 September 2017
European Union nationals have accused the bloc of not doing enough to stop terrorism

Around 80 per cent of Europeans believe the EU should do more tackle the threat of terrorism, according to the latest Eurobarometer poll.

The issue received the highest support among the topics asked by the survey and the news comes as Europe remains on high alert after a series of deadly terror attacks.

The poll was conducted between March 18 and 27 before the Barcelona, London and Manchester terror attacks but follows the tragedies of Berlin, Paris, Brussels and Nice.

In addition 68 per cent of the respondents said the EU needs to do more on security and defence.

In the last two years Europe has been rocked by a series of deadly terror attacks.

Just months before the Eurobarometer poll, 12 people were killed after ISIS terrorist Anis Amri drove a lorry through crowds at a Berlin Christmas market.

More than 56 people were injured in the incident and it followed a similar style attack by Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel during Bastille Day celebrations in Nice.

The European Parliament issued a statement saying the bloc would be doing more to fight the threat of terrorism.

A statement from the Parliament said: "Parliament is working on a range of measures regarding security

"In the coming months MEPs also vote on the new EU entry-exit system that would, for example, replace the stamping of passports with an electronic system."

Brussels noted that the special committee on counterterrorism measures, established in July, will produce a final report with findings and recommendations in July, 2018.

The news comes after the US State Department issued a travel alert on Thursday which warned Americans to avoid travelling Europein the next few months because of the "continued threat”.

The US State Department said: "Recent, widely reported incidents in France, Russia, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Finland demonstrate that the Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham (ISIS or Daesh), al-Qaeda, and their affiliates have the ability to plan and execute terrorist attacks in Europe.

"While local governments continue counterterrorism operations, the Department remains concerned about the potential for future terrorist attacks.  

"US citizens should always be alert to the possibility that terrorist sympathisers or self-radicalised extremists may conduct attacks with little or no warning."

And it says hotels, clubs, restaurants and parks could also be part of the terror group’s hitlist.

"Terrorists persist in employing a variety of tactics, including firearms, explosives, using vehicles as ramming devices, and sharp-edged weapons that are difficult to detect prior to an attack.”

The Eurobarometer poll surveyed 27,901 people from all EU countries.
