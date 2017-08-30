بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر                  خودرو اوپل آلمان وارد بازار ایران شد      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۳۴۲بازدید
‍ پ

Signs of an increased US involvement in the Syrian conflict

During more than the past six years, the Syrian Crisis has actually become a conflict not only between the government and the militant groups, but also between different regional and trans-regional actors. With the recent filed developments, now it seems that the US is increasing its involvement in the conflict.
کد خبر: ۷۲۵۸۴۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۲۱:۲۷ 29 August 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 1342
Tabnak – During more than the past six years, the Syrian Crisis has actually become a conflict not only between the government and the militant groups, but also between different regional and trans-regional actors. With the recent filed developments, now it seems that the US is increasing its involvement in the conflict.

According to a report published by CNN, US troops in northern Syria came under direct attack last week by Turkish-backed rebels, a military official with the coalition fighting ISIS told CNN Tuesday. The official said that while US troops returned fire there were no casualties on either side.

The coalition believes the attackers are part of the Turkish-backed opposition forces, a loose grouping of Arab and Turkmen fighters that have helped the Turkish military clear ISIS from the Turkish-Syria border area.

Many of these Turkey-supported forces originated as part of the opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and they have also clashed with the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in a struggle for influence in the region.

In a separate report, Reuters quotes the coalition spokesman Colonel Ryan Dillon as saying that the coalition has told Turkey to tell the rebels it backs there that firing on US-led coalition forces "is not acceptable.”

US ground forces are in northern Syria as part of the US-led coalition supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a local alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias battling ISIS.

The Turkish-backed rebels and the SDF have often exchanged small arms and artillery fire in other parts of northern Syria where US-led coalition forces are not patrolling.

"Our overt patrols that have been conducting patrols in that area to keep tensions down received fire multiple times over the course of the last two weeks,” Dillon said. "We let our counterparts in Turkey know this and we continue to conduct these patrols but are always prepared and ready to defend ourselves in that area.”

Meanwhile, in another incident, The US-led coalition warplanes bombed a gathering of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Raqqa city, killing or wounding 15 friendly troops, an Arab media outlet reported on Tuesday.

The Arabic-language al-Ahd reported that the warplanes pounded a gathering center of the SDF in al-Haramiyeh neighborhood in Raqqa city, leaving 15 Kurdish fighters dead or injured.  

Although the latest incident has identified as a mistake by the coalition forces, the overall situation indicates that the US has actually increased its involvement in the Syrian conflict. In this vein, especially given the latest disagreements between Turkey and the US over arming the Syrian Kurdish groups, the new US actions may even result in an unwanted clashes between two NATO allies. 

برچسب ها:
syria ، sdf ، fsa
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از شلیک کره شمالی به آب‌های ژاپن؛ جنگ تازه در راه است؟ / جزئیات درگیری اروپا و آمریکا بر سر برجام / ویدیو حرف های...

ویدیوهایی از شلیک کره شمالی به آب‌های ژاپن؛ جنگ تازه در راه است؟ / جزئیات درگیری اروپا و آمریکا بر سر برجام / ویدیو حرف های...

صحبت‌های حسین کروبی از وضعیت سلامت پدرش/ سراب سودهای نجومی از کجا آب می‌خورد؟/ نگرانی فعالان محیط زیست...

صحبت‌های حسین کروبی از وضعیت سلامت پدرش/ سراب سودهای نجومی از کجا آب می‌خورد؟/ نگرانی فعالان محیط زیست...

پرونده «حصر» به شورای عالی امنیت ملی رسید/پرونده مداحان به دادسرای فرهنگ و رسانه ارسال شده است

پرونده «حصر» به شورای عالی امنیت ملی رسید/پرونده مداحان به دادسرای فرهنگ و رسانه ارسال شده است

روایت حسن عباسی از پشت پرده باب اسفنجی/اتفاق عجیب در مراسم تودیع و معارفه وزیر صنعت/خیابانی هم‌کلاس دایی...

روایت حسن عباسی از پشت پرده باب اسفنجی/اتفاق عجیب در مراسم تودیع و معارفه وزیر صنعت/خیابانی هم‌کلاس دایی...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

از تحریم و بلوکه شدن دارایی‌های ایران توسط دولت انگلیس تا پس دادن مابه التفاوت قیمت پیکان

نرخ خانه‌های پر فروش‌ترین منطقه تهران

سرشاخ‌شدن شهردار در شوش و هرندي

خطر مرگ برای «کودک مادر‌ها»

جای خالی قهرمانان ایرانی روی دفترهای مشق

ورود دادستان به پرونده حادثه «موج های خروشان»

حمله سارق به ماموران ناجا در تهرانسر

آخرین وضعیت زائران ایرانی بیمار در حج

برگزاری دعای عرفه در مساجد دانشگاه‌های تهران

صدای وحشتناک و عجیب از آسمان آستارا چیست؟

برای تنطیم یک قرارداد قانونی باید به چه نکاتی توجه کرد؟

آینده خشک‌تر و گرم‌تر برای ایران

تهدید مسلمانان بردفورد انگلیس به حمله با اسید

آمریکا علیه محافظان اردوغان اعلام جرم کرد

پسر ترامپ دوباره به سنا می‌رود

وب گردی

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

جالب ترین راهکار برای رفع سفیدی مو

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

بهشت‌ واردکنندگان ایران کجاست؟

با بزرگترین شرکت هواپیمایی در خاورمیانه آشنا شوید

با 6 میلیون تومان شغل خانگی خود را راه اندازی کنید .

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

تعطیلی واحدهای صنعتی، اقتصاد را فلج کرد

برج سازی در خیابان 20 متری!!!

جایگاه آب در اسناد بالا دستی؛ تقریبا هیچ

در شورای پنجم چه خواهد گذشت + فیلم

سهم تولید در یارانه ها کماکان پرداخت نمی شود

بهاره رهنما دوباره ازدواج کرد
بلعیده شدن خدمه فرودگاه توسط موتور جت
همسر بهاره رهنما کیست؟
عکس‌های عمومی از یک مراسم خصوصی!
تهدید ۳۰۰ کارگر به فروش کلیه!/احتمال تغییرات گسترده در فراکسیون امید/تغییر شش استاندار نهایی شد/مرحوم هاشمی عاشق «آب» بود
شهادت بازیگر اخراجی‌ها در سوریه
پنج کشوری که فرودگاه ندارند!
درخواست ۴ خواننده لس‌آنجلسی برای سفر به ایران
بهترین سن برای ازدواج دختران و پسران
روایت هاشمی از واکنش امام به دستور ریش گذاشتن و ممنوعیت موسیقی در صداوسیما / ویدیویی از شهادت بازیگر اخراجی‌ها در سوریه / ویدیوی سفر فرماندهان سپاه به حج
حکم نجفی به عنوان شهردار تهران صادر شد +تکمیلی
انتقادات «تابناک» در عدم رأی آوری من نقش داشت
رویای تازه قالیباف/نخستین آزمون آذری جهرمی/پالایش در هیأت رئیسه فراکسیون امید/شبح استیضاح بر سر ترامپ/شوک‌های پیاپی برای احیای بازار مسکن/چند دقیقه تا نشئگی!
روایت حسن عباسی از پشت پرده باب اسفنجی/اتفاق عجیب در مراسم تودیع و معارفه وزیر صنعت/خیابانی هم‌کلاس دایی شد/واکنش الهه کولایی به مدیر شدن آقازاده‌ها
دستور کاهش سود بانکی و هشدار شدیداللحن بانک مرکزی به بانک‌ها

حرکات‌ناجوانمردانه‌کشتی‌گیرروس‌علیه‌یزدانی  (۷۳ نظر)

عکس‌های عمومی از یک مراسم خصوصی!  (۷۲ نظر)

وقتی فرار از زیر کار ارزش باشد، قوانین چسب هلی اجتناب ناپذیر است  (۶۴ نظر)

درخواست ۴ خواننده لس‌آنجلسی برای سفر به ایران  (۶۳ نظر)

بهترین سن برای ازدواج دختران و پسران  (۶۳ نظر)

ابراهیم یزدی، وزیر خارجه دولت موقت درگذشت  (۶۱ نظر)

فروش کلیه، آخرین تصمیم پدری که هنوز نوزادش بیمار است!  (۵۷ نظر)

فقط اسمش «حصر» است، وگرنه از آنها مراقبت می‌شود/دادستان تهران: تسلیم اعتصاب غذا نمی‌شویم/احمدی‌نژاد، موسوی و کروبی دیگر تأیید صلاحیت نمی‌شوند  (۵۶ نظر)

با هفت خوان جدید آموزش و پرورش، پذیرش در رشته خلبانی آسان تر از معلمی شد  (۵۶ نظر)

آقای منصوریان! به عمل کار برآید به «سخنرانی» نیست!  (۴۳ نظر)

درد دل کارگران کارخانه چسب هل  (۴۳ نظر)

پاک‌سازی ساحل دریای خزر  (۴۲ نظر)

حکم اعدام مادر برای قتل دختر ۱۴ ساله‌اش  (۳۶ نظر)

دستور کاهش سود بانکی و هشدار شدیداللحن بانک مرکزی به بانک‌ها  (۳۲ نظر)

به کدام کشورها می‌توان بدون ویزا سفر کرد؟  (۳۱ نظر)