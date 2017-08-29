بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر                  خودرو اوپل آلمان وارد بازار ایران شد      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۴۶۵بازدید
‍ پ

Why is the latest North Korea’s missile launch so important?

North Korea’s latest missile launch, assessed by the observers to be the most dangerous one so far, has sparked serious reactions around the world. As the US talks of all options being on the table, there has been signs of the launch’s effects on the global markets.
کد خبر: ۷۲۵۸۰۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۷:۴۹ 29 August 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 465
Tabnak – North Korea’s latest missile launch, assessed by the observers to be the most dangerous one so far, has sparked serious reactions around the world. As the US talks of all options being on the table, there has been signs of the launch’s effects on the global markets. 

In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over US ally Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean. ABC news believes that the launch over the territory of a close US ally sent a clear message of defiance as Washington and South Korea conduct war games nearby.

The missile was fired just before 6 a.m. in Japan, where the launch set off warnings in the northern part of the country urging people to seek shelter. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denounced the launch, saying it represented a "most serious and grave" threat.

Also reacting to the missile lunch, US President Donald Trump warned that "all options are on the table,” according to a CNN report. "The world has received North Korea's latest message loud and clear," Trump said in a statement. "This regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior."

Meanwhile, the US ambassador to the UN’s forum on disarmament said North Korea’s missile test over Japan is of "great concern” but fits a "pattern” by the reclusive regime.

Robert Wood urged the international community to "speak out early and often” against such saber-rattling by Pyongyang. He was speaking ahead of a plenary meeting of the Conference on Disarmament, also attended by North Korea’s ambassador.

On the other hand, Reuters reports that world stocks tumbled and safe-haven assets soared on Tuesday after North Korea launched the missile, fueling worries of fresh tension between Washington and Pyongyang.

The risk-off move spread from Asia to Europe and a rally in the euro to above a key level chipped in to put regional stocks on track at one point for their biggest one-day loss in 11 months.

For example, the pan-European STOXX index fell as much as 1.7 percent to their lowest in six months before paring losses to trade down 1.3 percent, while Wall Street futures pointed to sharp losses at the open.

In an analysis, BBC writes that Tuesday's launch signals a very clear message from North Korea. "They want to make the point that they're going to go ahead with their missile program and their nuclear weapons programs unhindered by international pressure," Doug Paal from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told the BBC.

But it may be telling that the North chose to fire over Japan and not towards the US Pacific territory of Guam, something it had threatened to do earlier this month.

It should be noted that Tuesday's launch is the first time North Korea has successfully fired a ballistic missile over Japan. Various stages of launch vehicles have overflown Japan during Pyongyang’s attempts to launch satellites into space in 1998, 2009, 2012 and 2016.

This is the fourth missile North Korea has fired in four days -- Pyongyang tested three short-range ballistic missiles, one of which failed, from Kangwon province that landed in water off the Korean Peninsula.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از یک فاجعه کنار گوش مردم ایران / ویدیوی تکان دهنده از زورگیران و سارقان پایتخت / خاطره رضا کیانیان از مواجهه با...

ویدیوهایی از یک فاجعه کنار گوش مردم ایران / ویدیوی تکان دهنده از زورگیران و سارقان پایتخت / خاطره رضا کیانیان از مواجهه با...

صدور شناسنامه‌های تقلبی توسط آزمایشگاه‌های غیر معتبر عیارسنجی طلا/ سرگرداني اجباري 700 دانش‌آموز يك مدرسه...

صدور شناسنامه‌های تقلبی توسط آزمایشگاه‌های غیر معتبر عیارسنجی طلا/ سرگرداني اجباري 700 دانش‌آموز يك مدرسه...

پرونده «حصر» به شورای عالی امنیت ملی رسید/پرونده مداحان به دادسرای فرهنگ و رسانه ارسال شده است

پرونده «حصر» به شورای عالی امنیت ملی رسید/پرونده مداحان به دادسرای فرهنگ و رسانه ارسال شده است

تهدید ۳۰۰ کارگر به فروش کلیه!/احتمال تغییرات گسترده در فراکسیون امید/تغییر شش استاندار نهایی شد/مرحوم...

تهدید ۳۰۰ کارگر به فروش کلیه!/احتمال تغییرات گسترده در فراکسیون امید/تغییر شش استاندار نهایی شد/مرحوم...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

وزیر ورزش تکلیف منصوریان را روشن کرد

هنگامه شهیدی آزاد شد

پُست "آشنا" در دولت جدید مشخص شد

نقد هدست سونی ام‌دی‌آر-1000ایکس

درگیری در ترمینال جنوب تروریستی نبود

پرونده «حصر» به شورای عالی امنیت ملی رسید/پرونده مداحان به دادسرای فرهنگ و رسانه ارسال شده است

همانند ایران، تحریم‌ها به تقویت اقتصاد قطر منجر می‌شود

علل و علایم "سرطان خون"

افزایش ۱۳ هزار تومانی قیمت سکه طرح قدیم

بازیگران بازارساز ترمز دلار را بازهم کشیدند / دلار، یورو و پوند در بانک مرکزی گران شد

روش تمیز کردن کفش‌های جیر

توقیف 30 کبوتر مظنون به حمل مواد در کرمانشاه

مدافع چپ پرسپولیس آزاد شد

حمله با چاقو در ترمینال جنوب تهران

توصیه‌هایی برای پیشگیری از سرقت موتورسیکلت

وب گردی

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

جالب ترین راهکار برای رفع سفیدی مو

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

بهشت‌ واردکنندگان ایران کجاست؟

با بزرگترین شرکت هواپیمایی در خاورمیانه آشنا شوید

با 6 میلیون تومان شغل خانگی خود را راه اندازی کنید .

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

تعطیلی واحدهای صنعتی، اقتصاد را فلج کرد

برج سازی در خیابان 20 متری!!!

جایگاه آب در اسناد بالا دستی؛ تقریبا هیچ

در شورای پنجم چه خواهد گذشت + فیلم

سهم تولید در یارانه ها کماکان پرداخت نمی شود

بهاره رهنما دوباره ازدواج کرد
روایت احمدی‌نژاد از پشت پرده گشت ارشاد/روایت یک روزنامه اصولگرا از شرایط موسوی و کروبی در حصر/تمجید موسوی خوئینی‌ها از خدمات قالیباف
بلعیده شدن خدمه فرودگاه توسط موتور جت
شغل عجیب این دختر
راز بطری در قرمز قطری‌ها چیست؟
همسر بهاره رهنما کیست؟
عکس‌های عمومی از یک مراسم خصوصی!
تصاویری از هتل مجلل تیم ملی فوتبال در کره
تهدید ۳۰۰ کارگر به فروش کلیه!/احتمال تغییرات گسترده در فراکسیون امید/تغییر شش استاندار نهایی شد/مرحوم هاشمی عاشق «آب» بود
شهادت بازیگر اخراجی‌ها در سوریه
پنج کشوری که فرودگاه ندارند!
درخواست ۴ خواننده لس‌آنجلسی برای سفر به ایران
بهترین سن برای ازدواج دختران و پسران
روایت هاشمی از واکنش امام به دستور ریش گذاشتن و ممنوعیت موسیقی در صداوسیما / ویدیویی از شهادت بازیگر اخراجی‌ها در سوریه / ویدیوی سفر فرماندهان سپاه به حج
رویای تازه قالیباف/نخستین آزمون آذری جهرمی/پالایش در هیأت رئیسه فراکسیون امید/شبح استیضاح بر سر ترامپ/شوک‌های پیاپی برای احیای بازار مسکن/چند دقیقه تا نشئگی!

حرکات‌ناجوانمردانه‌کشتی‌گیرروس‌علیه‌یزدانی  (۷۳ نظر)

عکس‌های عمومی از یک مراسم خصوصی!  (۶۹ نظر)

وقتی فرار از زیر کار ارزش باشد، قوانین چسب هلی اجتناب ناپذیر است  (۶۴ نظر)

درخواست ۴ خواننده لس‌آنجلسی برای سفر به ایران  (۶۳ نظر)

بهترین سن برای ازدواج دختران و پسران  (۵۹ نظر)

فقط اسمش «حصر» است، وگرنه از آنها مراقبت می‌شود/دادستان تهران: تسلیم اعتصاب غذا نمی‌شویم/احمدی‌نژاد، موسوی و کروبی دیگر تأیید صلاحیت نمی‌شوند  (۵۶ نظر)

با هفت خوان جدید آموزش و پرورش، پذیرش در رشته خلبانی آسان تر از معلمی شد  (۵۴ نظر)

آقای منصوریان! به عمل کار برآید به «سخنرانی» نیست!  (۴۳ نظر)

فروش کلیه، آخرین تصمیم پدری که هنوز نوزادش بیمار است!  (۴۳ نظر)

درد دل کارگران کارخانه چسب هل  (۴۲ نظر)

توضیح قاضی‌پور درباره گلابی‌خوردن در مجلس  (۴۱ نظر)

حکم اعدام مادر برای قتل دختر ۱۴ ساله‌اش  (۳۶ نظر)

راز سبقت کره جنوبی از ایران  (۳۶ نظر)

به کدام کشورها می‌توان بدون ویزا سفر کرد؟  (۳۱ نظر)

پایان نامه نویسان تقلبی منتظر این قانون باشند!  (۳۱ نظر)