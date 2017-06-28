US Congress Russia Sanctions Bill Threatens Strategic Stability - Moscow

The US Congress bill on the military containment and the need to devise a sanctions plan against Russia undermines strategic stability, a senior Russian Foreign Ministry nonproliferation department official told Sputnik.

"The danger as we see here, is primarily in increasing tensions and undermined strategic stability," Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control (DNAC) Deputy Director Vladimir Leontiev said.

Threatening US actions in relation to compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) compliance will elicit retaliatory steps from Russia and increase the risk of conflicts, according to Vladimir Leontiev.

"When one side demonstratively undertakes threatening actions and at the same time does not consider the other party's security interests, this naturally causes certain reciprocal steps," Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control (DNAC) Deputy Director Vladimir Leontiev said.

He added: "This means that the risk of conflicts, even if unintended, increases."

Leontiev spoke nearly a week after a group of 23 US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee introduced a bill to develop a national policy to deter Russia and impose sanctions in response to its alleged non-compliance with the INF Treaty.