tabnak-adv
فروش ویژه محصولات ایرتویا در ماه مبارک رمضان                              تور باکو " مسابقه فرمول یک " همزمان با تعطیلات عید فطر                         یه فرصت استثنایی تا 100 درصد تخفیف                          
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
266بازدید
‍ پ

Tillerson urges negotiation to end Gulf crisis but Saudis say no

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held another round of meetings Tuesday in an effort to end the crisis among its Gulf allies but was met with a continued impasse.
کد خبر: ۷۰۷۳۸۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ تير ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۴:۱۴ 28 June 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 2
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held another round of meetings Tuesday in an effort to end the crisis among its Gulf allies but was met with a continued impasse.

As the top U.S. diplomat urges restraint and negotiation, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates say their demands on neighbor Qatar are nonnegotiable.

And Qatar, meanwhile, says it is not even reviewing the demands from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Arab countries that moved earlier this month to isolate it for its alleged support of terrorism.

Tillerson on Tuesday met with the Qatari foreign minister, declining to answer reporters’ shouted questions about stalled talks beforehand. Later in the evening, he met with the Kuwaiti minister of state for cabinet affairs.

Kuwait, with the support of the U.S., is trying to mediate the dispute between Qatar on one side and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt on the other.

Before the meeting with the Kuwaiti official, Tillerson told reporters, "We hope all the parties will continue to talk to one another in good faith.”

Afterward, Tillerson’s spokesperson Heather Nauert released a statement saying the secretary and Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah of Kuwait "reaffirmed the need for all parties to exercise restraint to allow for productive diplomatic discussions. The secretary urged the parties to remain open to negotiation as the best way to resolve the dispute.”

But just hours earlier, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir told reporters that none of the 10 items on his group's list of demands are negotiable and that Qatar must meet them all.

They include: shutting down Qatar’s multinational news network, Al Jazeera; cutting back ties with Iran; ending support for the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, and other Islamist groups; and closing a Turkish military base.

"We stay where we are. We’ve made our point, we’ve taken our positions. If Qatar wants to come back into the [Gulf Cooperation Council] pool, they know what they have to do,” Jubeir said.

"If they don’t, they will remain isolated. We don’t have to deal with them… We don’t have to deal with a country that has done harm to us, unless they change their behavior,” he added.

To Saudi officials, Qatar's fulfilling their demands could mean meeting the spirit of some of them, without accomplishing each item itself. But either way, that hard line and willingness to leave Qatar -- a key U.S. ally that hosts nearly 10,000 troops supporting the fight against ISIS -- out in the cold is at odds with the U.S. view.

On the other side, the Qatari foreign minister told the Al Hurra news outlet that it will not respond until the Saudis and others provide evidence for their accusations. He told Al Jazeera "the demands must be realistic and enforceable and otherwise are unacceptable.”

All of this leaves the U.S. in a difficult spot -- torn between crucial allies who are no closer to an agreement despite weeks of public pressure, and some mixed messages, from the administration.

Going forward, the U.S. won’t weigh in on which demands Qatar should meet and which are unrealistic, but wants the two sides to figure that out, Nauert said at the briefing Tuesday.

"I don’t know that that’s for the State Department to weigh in at that level, because ultimately, these parties have to live with the decisions and the agreements that they make,” she said.

Al Jubeir denied that the timing of the crisis was tied to President Trump, after speculation that the Saudis and their allies felt emboldened to take action after the president’s visit to the Kingdom. And he wouldn’t say if there were talks to move the enormous U.S. air base in Qatar to the UAE or Saudi Arabia, saying that was an American decision.
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از حمله موشکی اسرائیل به ارتش سوریه / ویدیویی درباره دو جانشین احتمالی ابوبکر البغدادی / روایت هم‌سلولی حاج احمد...

ویدیوهایی از حمله موشکی اسرائیل به ارتش سوریه / ویدیویی درباره دو جانشین احتمالی ابوبکر البغدادی / روایت هم‌سلولی حاج احمد...

مصائب فرزندخواندگی در ایران/ انتقاد غسالان از صدور حکم تنبیهی برای کار در غسالخانه/ خانه‌های ۵۰ متری...

مصائب فرزندخواندگی در ایران/ انتقاد غسالان از صدور حکم تنبیهی برای کار در غسالخانه/ خانه‌های ۵۰ متری...

طلایی: شهرداری انتخاب شود که دنبال ریاست جمهوری نباشد/ هاشمی طبا: به من پیام دادند، گفتند به نفع آقا...

طلایی: شهرداری انتخاب شود که دنبال ریاست جمهوری نباشد/ هاشمی طبا: به من پیام دادند، گفتند به نفع آقا...

رئیس جمهور و وزیران بعد از انقلاب اهل کدام استان بودند؟/حمایت جنجالی از اشعار جنجالی دیروز/هشدار برای...

رئیس جمهور و وزیران بعد از انقلاب اهل کدام استان بودند؟/حمایت جنجالی از اشعار جنجالی دیروز/هشدار برای...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

تصمیم گازپروم برای خروج کامل از بازار گاز ترکیه

چین از کلاس جدید ناوشکن‌های تولید داخل رونمایی کرد

ابراز نگرانی سازمان جهانی بهداشت از وضعیت بیماران غزه

بازداشت ۶ مظنون به همکاری با داعش در اسپانیا، بریتانیا و آلمان

هشدار نمایندگان کنگره آمریکا درباره هر گونه اقدام نظامی علیه سوریه

روسیه درباره هرگونه اقدام یکجانبه آمریکا در سوریه هشدار داد

آغاز ساخت منطقه حائل از سوی حماس در مرز غزه و مصر

سبز پوشی حافظ با فولاد مبارکه اصفهان / آیفکس در پله ۹۱۰ واحدی

کشف تهدید جدیدی علیه لایه اوزن

زنانی با حقوق‌های ۱۵۰ هزارتومانی

هشدار لاوروف به آمریکا درباره جبهه‌النصره

رتبه مربيان ايراني در رنكينگ جهاني فوتبال

واکنش قاسمی به بیانیه نمایندگان پارلمان اروپا

۲بازنشسته و۲دو شغله‌ در هيات مديره استقلال

وب گردی

با سایه ات هم-سایه-شو

رویای شیرین گرم تابستان در یک تعطیلات به یاد ماندنی

فروش ویژه محصولات ایرتویا در ماه مبارک رمضان

در اولین خرید کد تخفیف دریافت کنید (سوپر مارکت آنلاین)

چگونه از چشم در مقابل صفحه نمایش کامپیوتر و گوشی محافظت کنیم؟

مرجع تخصصي طلا و جواهر ايران

آغاز به کار کمپین مسئولیت اجتماعی هم_سایه_شو

شورای پنجم، شورایی پاسخگو خواهد بود + فیلم

آسان ترین روش برای راه اندازی فروشگاه آنلاین

اسنپ و گذر از مدل‌های قدیمی کسب‌وکار

پیش بینی رنگ چشم کودک به کمک رنگ چشم والدین

تور باکو " مسابفه فرمول یک " همزمان با تعطیلات عید فطر

ایده ای جالب برای حمایت از کسب کار و مصرف کننده

خرید بلیط هواپیما با بهترین قیمت

فروش ویژه ماه مبارک رمضان

۵ نهاد فرهنگی مأمور بررسی جوشن کبیر خواندن بنیامین بهادری شدند!

تخفیفات لوازم خانگی در ماه رمضان

اپراتور نوین تلفن همراه در سراسر ایران

مردم رئیس بانک را در یکی از شهرها به درخت بستند/شکایت عوامل شهرزاد از یک رستوران/لو رفتن پرسش های امتحان نهایی متوسطه قطعی شد
اسلحه رهبر انقلاب در مراسم نماز عید فطر/تبریک عجیب احمدی نژاد برای عید فطر/اشعار سیاسی خوانده شده در نماز عید فطر/بیت شعری که امروز میثم مطیعی سانسور کرد
بیانیه شدیداللحن حزب المستقبل لبنان علیه ایران/ موضع گیری آمریکا در مورد همه پرسی اقلیم کردستان عراق/ بیانیه داعش درباره ابوبکر البغدادی
با دامن زدن به اختلافات داخلی، کشور را به آستانه جنگ نبرید!
رئیس جمهور و وزیران بعد از انقلاب اهل کدام استان بودند؟/حمایت جنجالی از اشعار جنجالی دیروز/هشدار برای ایجاد اختلاف میان وزارت اطلاعات و سپاه/تأکید حدادعادل بر آتش به اختیاری
پنج ابزار نظامی ایران که عربستان سعودی باید از آنها در هراس باشد
7+1 وزیری که احتمالا در دولت دوازدهم نباشند/ معرفی دو گزینه جانشین برای هر یک از وزیران
زاکانی: اهانت‌کنندگان به رئیس‌جمهور توبه کنند/ ۱۴۸ کشته در انفجار تانکر سوخت در پاکستان
افشاگری جدید نشریه آلمانی از حمله موشکی آمریکا به سوریه
رئیس دولت در موضوع مؤسسات مالی ورود کند/ مردم رئیس بانک را در یکی از شهرها به درخت بستند
ویدیوهایی از حمله موشکی اسرائیل به ارتش سوریه / ویدیویی درباره دو جانشین احتمالی ابوبکر البغدادی / روایت هم‌سلولی حاج احمد متوسلیان از سرنوشت سردار ایرانی / ویدیوهای دیده نشده از سردار سلیمانی در جبهه / ویدیوی روز اعلام مرجعیت وزیر صنعت و معدن!
نخستین واکنش روحانی به حواشی راهپیمایی
طلایی: شهرداری انتخاب شود که دنبال ریاست جمهوری نباشد/ هاشمی طبا: به من پیام دادند، گفتند به نفع آقا رئیسی کنار برو
سجده شکر رئیس کمیته امداد در «ماه عسل»
دادستان تهران: حادثه روز قدس جرم مشهود بود/ایرانی‌ها عصبانی‌ترین مردم جهان

چهار وزیر ناکارآمد و ضعیف دولت را «شما» معرفی کنید  (۸۳۳ نظر)

چرا ایران‌خودرو پژوی 70 میلیونی را 120 میلیون تومان می‌فروشد؟  (۴۶۱ نظر)

4 سؤال جدی مردم که ایران خودرو باید درباره فروش 2008 پاسخ بدهد؟!  (۱۵۳ نظر)

خانه تکانی در رأس هرم قدرت در عربستان / ولیهعدی محمد بن سلمان و معانی آن برای ایران  (۱۴۳ نظر)

تعرض به دختر ۱۷ ساله در مقابل چشمان نامزدش  (۱۲۳ نظر)

نه روحانی «بنی صدر» است و نه مخالفانش «مستضعف فکری»!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

ایرانیان عصبانی‌ترین مردم جهان  (۷۰ نظر)

اظهارات رئیس‌جمهور کومور برعلیه ایران  (۵۹ نظر)

رازهای فراوان یک آزمون سراسری و پزشکان متخصصی که از آن سر بر می‌آورند +سند  (۵۶ نظر)

کشف گوشت فاسد در سرشناس‌ترین کبابی تجریش  (۵۳ نظر)

جرمی به نام «دختر مجرد بودن»  (۴۱ نظر)

بدشانسی گردشگر استرالیایی در ایران  (۴۰ نظر)

سردرگمی متقاضیان تحصیلات تکمیلی دانشگاه آزاد در سکوت خبری!+تکمیلی  (۳۵ نظر)

سجده شکر رئیس کمیته امداد در «ماه عسل»  (۳۱ نظر)

ارتش پاکستان پهپاد ایرانی را سرنگون کرد  (۲۳ نظر)