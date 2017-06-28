Pakistan says US does not care about killing of innocent Kashmiris

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with United States President Donald Trump, Pakistan used Kashmir to slam the US for its 'dual standards' in 'upholding human and democratic rights.' Following the Modi-Trump meet, India and the US called upon Pakistan to stop its soil from being used to breed terrorism.



On Tuesday, Pakistan Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar said Trump and Modi's joint press conference and US State Department's statement indicated that the United States does not care about the "killing of innocents" in Kashmir.



His statement came a day after the US State Department designated Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist.



"It seems as if international human rights laws are not applicable in Kashmir and the killing of innocents there means nothing to the US," The Express Tribune, quoted Nisar as saying.



"Ignoring the worst form of state terrorism [in Indian-occupied Kashmir] does not only mock justice and international norms, but also exposes the dual standards of those upholding human and democratic rights," Nisar added.



Nisar went on to say that Islamabad would not stop raising the Kashmir issue. "We will continue to advocate Kashmiris' cause at every platform and stir up the conscience of the international community," Nisar said.



Nisar's comments came on the same day when Pakistan sharply criticised US's decision to bran Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist.



Without naming Salahuddin, the Pakistani Foreign Office assailed the move, saying, "designation of individuals supporting the Kashmiri right to self-determination as terrorists is completely unjustified".



"Pakistan shall continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for the realisation of the right to self-determination and the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions," Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said.

