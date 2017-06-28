Cyberattack: Ransomware hits Jawaharlal Nehru port operations in Mumbai

About a month after Wanna-Cry locked up thousands of computers, a new wave of ransomware attacks targeted users across the world, including India and Europe. Consumer, shipping, aviation and oil and gas companies were hit on Tuesday in the UK, Russia, France, Spain and elsewhere.



India was also among the countries affected by the ransomware with the country's largest port Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai shutting down operations at one of its three terminals.



According to a PTI report operations at one of the three terminals of the country's largest container port were impacted as a fallout of the global ransomware attack, which crippled some central banks and many large corporations in Europe.



AP Moller-Maersk, one of the affected entities globally+ , operates the Gateway Terminals India (GTI) at JNPT, which has a capacity to handle 1.8 million standard container units.



"We have been informed that the operations at GTI have come to a standstill because their systems are down (due to the malware attack). They are trying to work manually," a senior JNPT official told PTI tonight



The official explained that JNPT is trying to help the company, but there is little that others can do as the problem is with the systems.



Fearing some clogging up of cargo, additional parking space is being made available, the official said, promising to help in any way that is possible.



The Hague-based APM Terminals also operates the Pipavav terminal in Gujarat.



The rapidly spreading cyber extortion campaign underscored growing concerns that businesses have failed to secure their networks from increasingly aggressive hackers, who have shown they are capable of shutting down critical infrastructure and crippling corporate and government networks.



It included code known as "Eternal Blue," which cyber security experts widely believe was stolen from the US National Security Agency (NSA) and was also used in last month's ransomware attack, named Wanna-Cry."



"Cyber attacks can simply destroy us," said Kevin Johnson, chief executive of cyber security firm Secure Ideas.



"Companies are just not doing what they are supposed to do to fix the problem."