فروش ویژه محصولات ایرتویا در ماه مبارک رمضان                              تور باکو " مسابقه فرمول یک " همزمان با تعطیلات عید فطر                         یه فرصت استثنایی تا 100 درصد تخفیف                          
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
‍ پ

US says China is among worst offenders of human trafficking in new report

The US has named China as one of the worst offenders for human trafficking in an annual Report which could aggravate tensions between the nations as they try to work out how to deal with North Korea.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ تير ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۳۲ 28 June 2017
The US has named China as one of the worst offenders for human trafficking in an annual Report which could aggravate tensions between the nations as they try to work out how to deal with North Korea.

The report lists countries in "tiers,” with Tier 1 countries defined as meeting the minimum standards of the US in terms of combating human trafficking and forced labour.

China has been listed as a Tier 3 country in this year’s report, which means the US feels the country is not only meeting minimum standards but not making an effort to do so either.

"China was downgraded to Tier 3 status in this year's report in part because it has not taken serious steps to end its own complicity in trafficking, including forced labourers from North Korea that are located in China," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said as he presented the report with White House aide Ivanka Trump.

Ms Trump held an event at the White House in May with Senators Amy Klobuchar, Heidi Heitkamp, Bob Corker, and experts to discuss anti-trafficking issues. She said at the report presentation that as a mother "ending human trafficking is more than a policy priority, it's a clarion call to defend the vulnerable and exploited."

It was in line with the President’s February executive order on enforcing federal law to stop trafficking. However, Ms Trump's comment to Fox News that she "tries to stay out of politics" appears to be in contradiction with the decisions made in this report.

For the previous three years, China was on the Tier 2 Watch List. It was last in Tier 3, the lowest ranking, in 2013.

At the time of an April meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Donald Trump appeared to be positive about working together - particularly on containing the nuclear threat North Korea poses.

On 20 June he took to Twitter to write that he "greatly appreciate[d]” China’s efforts in the region, "it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!”

However, he has also grown increasingly frustrated over bilateral trade issues and is now considering possible trade actions against Beijing, three senior administration officials told Reuters.

The report said China convicted fewer sex and labour traffickers in the 12 months ending 31 March than in the previous year, forcibly repatriated North Koreans without screening them for indicators of trafficking, and handled most forced labour cases as administrative issues rather than criminal prosecutions.

Beijing also confirmed this month it had detained labour rights activists who scrutinised conditions at a Chinese company making shoes for Ms Trump's namesake apparel line. The State Department has urged China to release the activists immediately.

Mary Katherine Burke, a Washington DC-based human rights lawyer who advocates for victims of human trafficking, told The Independent that "tiers are always political tools to encourage countries to continue to improve their position on trafficking. It does not necessarily reflect the reality on the ground.”

Even if the extensive research done by US State Department staff does show a lack of combatting human trafficking, there are several countries in which laws have are in place but there is little to no enforcement.

"So essentially, the US State Department is patting another country's legislature on the back for having laws on the books, even if human trafficking is in no way actually deterred,” said Ms Burke.

She said that tier designation is not the most accurate indication of a country’s "success.” Moving countries around tiers "is meant to shame and name, a popular human rights advocacy tool” as well as being a political tool.

