tabnak-adv
فروش ویژه محصولات ایرتویا در ماه مبارک رمضان                              تور باکو " مسابقه فرمول یک " همزمان با تعطیلات عید فطر                         یه فرصت استثنایی تا 100 درصد تخفیف                          
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
321بازدید
‍ پ

ISIS days in Mosul are numbered as the Iraqi forces continue their advance

As the Muslims all around the Islamic world – including Iraq – celebrate Eid al-Fitr, recent reports published by the local sources indicate that the operation to retake Mosul from ISIS terrorists has reached its final, most crucial phase. As such, it could be said that the ISIS’ days in Iraq are now actually numbered.
کد خبر: ۷۰۷۰۵۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ تير ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۶:۵۲ 26 June 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 1
Tabnak - As the Muslims all around the Islamic world – including Iraq – celebrate Eid al-Fitr, recent reports published by the local sources indicate that the operation to retake Mosul from ISIS terrorists has reached its final, most crucial phase. As such, it could be said that the ISIS’ days in Iraq are now actually numbered. 

Iranian news outlet Press TV quotes a senior Iraqi commander as saying that Iraqi forces have so far managed to liberate two thirds of Mosul’s Old City from the grip of ISIS terrorists as they are engaged in fierce street battles to purge the country’s second largest city of Takfiri elements.

"Sixty-five to 70 percent of the Old City has been liberated, there is less than a square kilometer left to retake,” Lieutenant Colonel Salam al-Obeidi of the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday. He estimated that only "a few hundred ISIS militants” are left in the Old City.

Lieutenant General Abdul Ghani al-Assadi, commander of the CTS, reiterated Obeidi’s remarks, saying that "Only a small part remains in the city, specifically the Old City.” He went further, saying that "from a military perspective, Daesh (ISIS) is finished. It lost its fighting spirit and its balance, we are making calls to them to surrender or die."

Citing Iraqi military, Reuters reports that the area now under ISIS control in Mosul, once the militant group's de facto capital in Iraq, is less than 2 sq kms, the Iraqi military said. An attempt by ISIS terrorists late on Sunday to return to neighborhoods outside the Old City failed, Assadi said, adding the city would fall "in very few days, God willing".

However, CNN depicts a rather more cautious picture of the situation, citing the US-led coalition spokesman Col. Joseph Scrocca’s remarks that "There is still tough fighting to go.”

"In the Old City, just a few fighters can hold things up for some time," Scrocca said. "The ISF (Iraqi Security Forces) and coalition must be deliberate to protect the civilians that are still alive but quick enough to save them from starvation. It is a delicate balance."

On the situation of the Mosul inhabitants, Euro News reports that desperate civilians continued to flee western Mosul on Sunday as fears grow for the thousands still trapped in the city. According to this report, a makeshift hospital near the frontline is now treating some of the worst injured Mosul civilians. 

It should be also noted that the terrorists last week destroyed the historic Grand al-Nuri Mosque and its leaning minaret from which their leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a caliphate spanning parts of Iraq and Syria three years ago. The mosque's grounds still remain under ISIS control.

However, Iraqi army soldiers and volunteer fighters from the Popular Mobilization Units, have made sweeping gains against ISIS since launching the Mosul operation on October 17, 2016. The Iraqi forces took control of eastern Mosul in January after 100 days of fighting, and launched the battle in the west on February 19.

An estimated 862,000 people have been displaced from Mosul ever since the battle to retake the city began nine months ago. A total of 195,000 civilians have also returned, mainly to the liberated areas of eastern Mosul.

برچسب ها:
iraq ، mosul ، isis
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از حمله موشکی اسرائیل به ارتش سوریه / ویدیویی درباره دو جانشین احتمالی ابوبکر البغدادی / روایت هم‌سلولی حاج احمد...

ویدیوهایی از حمله موشکی اسرائیل به ارتش سوریه / ویدیویی درباره دو جانشین احتمالی ابوبکر البغدادی / روایت هم‌سلولی حاج احمد...

مصائب فرزندخواندگی در ایران/ انتقاد غسالان از صدور حکم تنبیهی برای کار در غسالخانه/ خانه‌های۵۰متری که...

مصائب فرزندخواندگی در ایران/ انتقاد غسالان از صدور حکم تنبیهی برای کار در غسالخانه/ خانه‌های۵۰متری که...

زاکانی: اهانت‌کنندگان به رئیس‌جمهور توبه کنند/ ۱۴۸ کشته در انفجار تانکر سوخت در پاکستان

زاکانی: اهانت‌کنندگان به رئیس‌جمهور توبه کنند/ ۱۴۸ کشته در انفجار تانکر سوخت در پاکستان

مردم رئیس بانک را در یکی از شهرها به درخت بستند/شکایت عوامل شهرزاد از یک رستوران/لو رفتن پرسش های امتحان...

مردم رئیس بانک را در یکی از شهرها به درخت بستند/شکایت عوامل شهرزاد از یک رستوران/لو رفتن پرسش های امتحان...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حمله هکرهای حامی داعش به وب‌سایت‌ فرماندار اوهایو

خنثی سازی ۱۴ حمله تروریستی در دیالی عراق طی ماه رمضان

پاسخ منفی دیگری از سوی امیر قطر به درخواست کشورهای عربی

3 کشته و 8 زخمی در درگیری فامیلی در اهواز

توهین کنندگان به رییس جمهور شناسایی شدند

لاوروف: آمریکا از تروریست‌هایی چون النصره در سوریه محافظت می‌کند

فعال چینی برنده جایزه صلح نوبل آزاد شد

کنترل منطقه الفاروق در دست نیروهای عراقی/ "تنها چند روز تا آزادی کامل موصل مانده است"

پیروزی میانه‌روها در انتخابات شهرداری‌های ایتالیا

درگیری شدید در بازی بارسلونا و راسینگ

فلز زرد تحت تاثیر نرخ بهره در آمریکا

خرید و فروش سوالات آزمون نهایی متوسطه تایید شد اما منتظر ابطال آزمون نباشید!

بازی جدید وزارت علوم با دانشگاه آزاد و حذف کیلویی رشته های این دانشگاه

واکنش پرسپولیس به حضوربرانکو بین گزینه های سرمربیگری روسیه/مذاکره برای تمدید

موناکو پیشنهاد نجومی رئال برای ستاره اش را رد کرد

وب گردی

با سایه ات هم-سایه-شو

رویای شیرین گرم تابستان در یک تعطیلات به یاد ماندنی

فروش ویژه محصولات ایرتویا در ماه مبارک رمضان

در اولین خرید کد تخفیف دریافت کنید (سوپر مارکت آنلاین)

چگونه از چشم در مقابل صفحه نمایش کامپیوتر و گوشی محافظت کنیم؟

مرجع تخصصي طلا و جواهر ايران

آغاز به کار کمپین مسئولیت اجتماعی هم_سایه_شو

شورای پنجم، شورایی پاسخگو خواهد بود + فیلم

آسان ترین روش برای راه اندازی فروشگاه آنلاین

اسنپ و گذر از مدل‌های قدیمی کسب‌وکار

پیش بینی رنگ چشم کودک به کمک رنگ چشم والدین

تور باکو " مسابفه فرمول یک " همزمان با تعطیلات عید فطر

ایده ای جالب برای حمایت از کسب کار و مصرف کننده

خرید بلیط هواپیما با بهترین قیمت

فروش ویژه ماه مبارک رمضان

۵ نهاد فرهنگی مأمور بررسی جوشن کبیر خواندن بنیامین بهادری شدند!

تخفیفات لوازم خانگی در ماه رمضان

اپراتور نوین تلفن همراه در سراسر ایران

لیدر توهین‌کنندگان به روحانی چه کسی بود؟/واکنش جهانگیری به شعارهای خاص/نظر سردار سلیمانی درباره ولیعهد جدید عربستان/زمان آغاز چینش کابینه دولت دوازدهم/وراث متوفیان منا چقدر دیه می گیرند؟
فرو ریختن آخرین سنگرهای داعش در موصل/ گزارش اسرائیل از تمایل محمد بن سلمان برای جنگ با ایران/ جنگ تازه مسکو و واشنگتن بر سر ابوبکر البغدادی
ویدیوی مانور ضدتروریستی در فرودگاه مهرآباد / ویدیوهایی از حمله تروریستی ناموفق به خانه خدا / ویدیوهایی از حمله به رئیس جمهور در روز قدس / ویدیوی تازه از رفتار غیرطبیعی خواننده زیرزمینی
پاسخ عارف به شبهاتی درباره پسرش و هزینه های مالی لیست امید/نظر خاص مشاور احمدی نژاد درباره توهین به روحانی/نجات گروگان هاي ايراني در استانبول
تعرض به دختر ۱۷ ساله در مقابل چشمان نامزدش
تصاویری از انهدام تیم تروریستی در کردستان(+18)
بیانیه شدیداللحن حزب المستقبل لبنان علیه ایران/ موضع گیری آمریکا در مورد همه پرسی اقلیم کردستان عراق/ بیانیه داعش درباره ابوبکر البغدادی
عکس خانوادگی مهراوه شریفی‌نیا پس از سال‌ها
با دامن زدن به اختلافات داخلی، کشور را به آستانه جنگ نبرید!
تحریم های شدیدی علیه ایران در راه است/ تأکید روسیه مبنی بر کشته شدن ابوبکر البغدادی/ سرنوشت سلاح کردهای سوریه پس از شکست داعش
مردم رئیس بانک را در یکی از شهرها به درخت بستند/شکایت عوامل شهرزاد از یک رستوران/لو رفتن پرسش های امتحان نهایی متوسطه قطعی شد
انتقاد حامیان و منتقدین دولت از حمله لفظی به رئیس جمهور / استدلال‌های صالحی امیری و زیباکلام در رد تشابه روحانی و بنی‌صدر / چرا روحانی سپاه را با تعبیر «دولت با تفنگ» هدف قرار داد؟ / درخواست از دولت برای ازسرگیری غنی سازی 20 درصد / روحانی مانع «هزارفاميلی» شود
مسجدی که زنان در آن بدون حجاب نماز می‌خوانند!
4 سؤال جدی مردم که ایران خودرو باید درباره فروش 2008 پاسخ بدهد؟!
اهداف عربستان از فاز دوم بحران قطر؛ تسلط بر شبه جزیره و خلیج فارس و تقابل جدی با ایران

چهار وزیر ناکارآمد و ضعیف دولت را «شما» معرفی کنید  (۸۳۳ نظر)

چرا ایران‌خودرو پژوی 70 میلیونی را 120 میلیون تومان می‌فروشد؟  (۴۶۱ نظر)

4 سؤال جدی مردم که ایران خودرو باید درباره فروش 2008 پاسخ بدهد؟!  (۱۵۳ نظر)

خانه تکانی در رأس هرم قدرت در عربستان / ولیهعدی محمد بن سلمان و معانی آن برای ایران  (۱۴۳ نظر)

تعرض به دختر ۱۷ ساله در مقابل چشمان نامزدش  (۱۲۳ نظر)

نه روحانی «بنی صدر» است و نه مخالفانش «مستضعف فکری»!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

فیلم اصابت موشک‌ها به مقر تروریست‌ها به ایران رسید + فیلم  (۱۱۳ نظر)

ظریف، زنگنه، هاشمی و طیب‌نیا چهار وزیر موفق دولت یازدهم  (۱۰۴ نظر)

واکنش‌های داخلی و بین المللی به حمله موشکی ایرانی به تروریست‌ها در سوریه  (۸۷ نظر)

ایرانیان عصبانی‌ترین مردم جهان  (۷۰ نظر)

تمام واکنش‌ها به حمله علیه داعش/ «لیلة‌القدر» تن سعودی‌ها را به لرزه انداخت  (۶۸ نظر)

سه پیام با شش موشک  (۶۶ نظر)

اظهارات رئیس‌جمهور کومور برعلیه ایران  (۵۹ نظر)

تصاویر اصابت موفق موشک‌ها به ایران مخابره شد  (۵۸ نظر)

چه موشک‌هایی و با چه راهبردی به سمت تروریست‌ها شلیک شد؟  (۵۷ نظر)