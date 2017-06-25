tabnak-adv
Is Tel Aviv preparing for a massive strike against the Syrian government?

For a long time since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis, Israel has been accused to supporting the armed rebel and terrorist groups inside Syria, mostly by indirect means. However, in an important policy shift, Israeli fighter jets attacked Syrian Army positions near Golan Heights.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ تير ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۶:۴۸ 25 June 2017
Tabnak – For a long time since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis, Israel has been accused to supporting the armed rebel and terrorist groups inside Syria, mostly by indirect means. However, in an important policy shift, Israeli fighter jets attacked Syrian Army positions near Golan Heights.

The Israeli fighter jets attacked the Syrian government forces' tanks and artillery positions South-West of the war-torn country, media sources said on Sunday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the Israeli Air Force attacked the Syrian government forces' tanks and artillery positions, claiming that the air raids were carried out after 10 projectiles fell on the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights, Sputnik reported.

At least two Syrian soldiers were killed as a result of airstrikes carried out by Israeli forces on Saturday in the disputed area of the Golan Heights, media reported. "Two were killed as a result of the airstrike against a position of the Syrian army in the liberated area of Golan Heights," a Syrian source was quoted as saying by the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster.

The Military Times analytical website writes in its report that the flare-up marked a rare case of Israeli direct involvement in the fighting next door. It has acted in the past with limited strikes when fire has spilled into Israel and has always claimed that the Syrian government is responsible for any such incidents. It's also reportedly hit what it calls "advanced weapons shipments from Syria to Hezbollah” in Lebanon.

However at the same time, a great deal of reports has been published so far by the local and international sources indicating that the Israeli government has been actively involved in supporting Syrian terrorist groups, especially the Nusra Front, by providing medical aids and other kinds of support. 

In an exclusive interview with Iranian news outlet Press TV, director of the Institute for Historical Review, Mark Weber, said that by carrying periodical attacks against Syrian positions in the Golan Heights, Tel Aviv is setting the stage for a massive military attack against Syrian territories.

"This military exchange that just took place is not so important in itself,” Weber noted, adding that "it is part of the positioning for what may be a much larger military action in the future.” He also reiterated that this action is a real test for the international community to show how much they are determined to counter the spread of war in the Middle East.

Finally, about the area in which the latest Israeli attack was conducted, it should be noted that Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria after the 1967 Six-Day War and later occupied it in a move that has never been recognized by the international community. The regime has built dozens of settlements in the area ever since and has used the region to carry out a number of military operations against the Syrian government.

