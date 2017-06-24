Hizbullah Condemns 'Shameful Attempt' to Target Saudi Arabia's Mecca Mosque

Hizbullah on Saturday condemned what it described as a “shameful bid” to target the Mecca Mosque in Saudi Arabia, the party said in a statement.

Hizbullah denounces the "disgraceful attempt to target the sacred Mosque in Mecca by a group belonging to takfiri and terror gangs which practice killing and shed blood without any hindrance,” read the statement.

The statement considered the attempt "a link in a series of blood-filled crimes committed by these gangs in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and throughout the Arab and Islamic worlds whose devastating effects have reached all parts of the world.”

On Friday, security forces in Saudi Arabia foiled a terror plot targeting the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Security forces said the operation was planned by three terrorist groups, two based in Mecca and the third in Jeddah. The foiled attack was targeted at worshipers at the mosque, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television quoted security forces as saying.

The first operation was foiled in Mecca's Assila district, while the second was thwarted in Ajyad al-Masafi neighborhood.

A suicide bomber, who was hiding in a house in the Ajyad neighborhood, opened fire on security forces and refused to comply with calls to turn himself in. He later blew himself up after being encircled, wounding six foreign residents and five members of the security forces, the security spokesperson said.

Security forces arrested five suspects, including a woman, who are currently being interrogated.