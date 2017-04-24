tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۳۳۸بازدید
‍ پ

French Election Results Show Europeans' Desire to 'Restore' Europe

The results of the French presidential election demonstrated the intention of the European people to "restore" Europe and get rid of remnants of totalitarian ideologies, Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos said on Monday.
کد خبر: ۶۸۷۹۱۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۵:۱۲ 24 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 338
Sputnik — On Sunday, French citizens cast their votes in the first round of the French presidential election, choosing a candidate from a pool of 11 nominees to become the country's next president. With 97% of votes counted, French far-right National Front presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen has received 21.42 percent of the votes, while her rival, centrist Emmanuel Macron is leading after the first election round after winning 23.86 percent.

"European culture demonstrates its desire to restore. The results of the recent elections across Europe, and yesterday's results in France prove it… European people do not want to leave the remainder of Nazism and Fascism, breaking the progress of the European civilization, and yesterday's results of the voting in France showed it," Pavlopoulos said at a Forum of Ancient Civilizations in Athens.

Pavlopoulos stressed that western civilization should return to its roots which stemmed from ancient Greece, Rome, Jerusalem and which were based on peace and solidarity.

The two-day conference,  a Forum of Ancient Civilizations, kicked of on Sunday and features representatives from China, India, Iraq, Iran, Egypt, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia as well as Greece. During the conference, the states which descend from civilizations such as Ancient Egypt, Ancient Greece, the Roman Empire, the Chinese empire, Persia and the Incas meet to advocate cultural heritage and interaction among its participants.

tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی بررسی قرعه کشی تبلیغات انتخابات ریاست جمهوری؛ همین؟! / ویدیوی معناداری که وب سایت رهبر انقلاب در آستانه تبلیغات انتخاباتی...

ویدیوی بررسی قرعه کشی تبلیغات انتخابات ریاست جمهوری؛ همین؟! / ویدیوی معناداری که وب سایت رهبر انقلاب در آستانه تبلیغات انتخاباتی...

اعطای وام ازدواج چه ارتباطی با نزدیک شدن به زمان انتخابات دارد؟/ پشت پرده قیمت ارزان برخی پیتزاها چیست؟/...

اعطای وام ازدواج چه ارتباطی با نزدیک شدن به زمان انتخابات دارد؟/ پشت پرده قیمت ارزان برخی پیتزاها چیست؟/...

کنایه توئیتری مشاور روحانی به رئیسی و صداوسیما/حصر و ممنوع التصویری در شان این نظام نیست

کنایه توئیتری مشاور روحانی به رئیسی و صداوسیما/حصر و ممنوع التصویری در شان این نظام نیست

نقشه یگان‌های داعش برای انتخابات ایران!/ لغو یک کنسرت در گناباد/ توصیه برجامی عارف به نامزدهای انتخاباتی/...

نقشه یگان‌های داعش برای انتخابات ایران!/ لغو یک کنسرت در گناباد/ توصیه برجامی عارف به نامزدهای انتخاباتی/...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

میرسلیم: با قالیباف و رئیسی مقابله نمی‌کنم

مخالفت مجلس با تحقیق و تفحص از عملکرد مناطق آزاد

فلسفه کاندیداتوری،جهانگیری،برای انصراف دادن بود/قالیباف همه جا نفر اول بوده است

تاخیر ۱۱ ساعته پرواز نجف هواپیمایی معراج

انفجار خودرو در نزدیکی پایگاه هوایی آمریکا

تهدید چین به سیاست‌های دامپینگی فولاد آمریکا

همه رؤسای جمهور ایران به روایت آمار و تصویر

خداحافظی میرزاده با دانشگاه آزاد

فیلم‌های شبکه‌ها در جشن عید مبعث

سفر حامد کرزی به مسکو همزمان با ورود وزیر دفاع آمریکا به کابل

انفجار در نزدیکی پایگاه نیروهای آمریکایی در شرق افغانستان

اتحادیه اروپا: تصمیم گیری درباره سوریه با مردم این کشور است

بوی پیاز،‌ محموله تریاک را لو داد

بیش از ۱۴ هزار پناهجوی افغان از آلمان اخراج خواهند شد

سفیر اسرائیل میانجی گری آلمان در مسائل خاورمیانه را رد کرد

وب گردی

چرا با هر شارژری نمی توان لپ تاپ را شارژ کرد؟

سومین آلبوم رسمی گروه سون منتشر شد

شرکت HMD نوکیا را به بازار ایران بر می گرداند

با نوشیدن آب انار حافظه خود را تقویت کنید

روغن هسته انگور را به خاطر بسپارید!

تماشاکنید: جادوی مسی در ال کلاسیکو

برترین ها در موزه های ایران

عجیب‌ترین پدیده طبیعی در جهان

راهنمای کامل تفسیر انواع آزمایشات

فواید مصرف شیر بادام

هدایایی نفیس برای آنانیکه دوسشان دارید

رتبه نخست لکسوس در خدمات پس از فروش در سال ۲۰۱۷

ثروتمند ترین شهرهای جهان (5)

یک جشن جذاب بهاری

خسارت 468 میلیاردی به بخش کشاورزی

دولت کارگران را دریابد!

33 درصد جمعیت کشور دچار خط فقر مطلق هستند

واردات ۲۰ قلم میوه قاچاق به کشور

واکنش عجیب علی کریمی به ماجرای هانی و پرسپولیسی‌ها/ پیش بینی رئیس قوه قضائیه از احتمال فتنه جدید/ واکنش ظریف به اظهارات ترامپ/ میرسلیم:جهانگیری پسر خوبی است!/ حقوق فوق نجومی ۲۵۰ میلیارد تومانی!
در صورت موافقت مجلس، «جمعه» دو تا خواهد شد!
مد جدید ثروتمندان چیست؟
ویدیوهایی از شش کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوی نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره مناظره های زنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوهایی از تحرکات نظامی تازه آمریکا؛ ترامپ با ماشین جنگی به دنبال عرضه چهره مقتدر؟
در نشست فوق‌العاده، میرزاده به در خروجی دانشگاه آزاد هدایت شد
جزییات دیدار دو اصلاح طلب با رهبر انقلاب/ کاندیداهای پیروان ادیان الهی تأیید صلاحیت شدند؟/ رونمایی از گزینه احتمالی معاون اولی رئیسی/ واکنش چمران به رد صلاحیت‌ اعضای فعلی شورای شهر/ توصیه تاجزاده به احمدی نژاد
موافقت دولت با تعطیلات دو روزه
تصویری که هرچه نگاه کنید ترسناکتر می شود
واکنش محمد هاشمی به خبر رد صلاحیتش
اصولگرایان دیر بجنبند، ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان ـ اعتدالیون پیروز انتخابات می‌شود!
فرمانده کل سپاه: جشن خودکفایی بنزین این هفته رقم خواهد خورد/با یک «تَکرار می‌کنم» جریان انتخابات را تغییر کرد
آقای احمدی‌نژاد! مردم به کسی که سر حرفش نمی‌ماند، بی اعتمادند!
نقشه یگان‌های داعش برای انتخابات ایران!/ لغو یک کنسرت در گناباد/ توصیه برجامی عارف به نامزدهای انتخاباتی/ جابجایی 2 ستاره پرسپولیس و استقلال/ تهدید انتخاباتی روحانی برای بیان ناگفته ها
عجیب اما واقعی؛ خواستگاری در نشست خبری!
کنایه توئیتری مشاور روحانی به رئیسی و صداوسیما/حصر و ممنوع التصویری در شان این نظام نیست

رقابت روحانی، قالیباف، رئیسی، جهانگیری، هاشمی طبا و میرسلیم  (۳۵۷ نظر)

استاندار تهران: باید هزینه‌های زندگی در تهران را بالا ببریم!  (۲۵۸ نظر)

تغییرات ملموس دولت روحانی در این چهار سال چه بود؟  (۱۸۶ نظر)

پای منفعت اپراتورها که به میان آمد، قول روحانی برای «فیلتر نشدن» شکست!  (۱۶۲ نظر)

رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر تماس صوتی تلگرام/ توضیح وزارت بهداشت درباره مرگ عارف لرستانی/ اشتباه استراتژیک رئیسی در روز ثبت‌نام چه بود؟  (۱۲۲ نظر)

اصولگرایان دیر بجنبند، ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان ـ اعتدالیون پیروز انتخابات می‌شود!  (۱۱۵ نظر)

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی شده است؟  (۱۱۰ نظر)

در صورت موافقت مجلس، «جمعه» دو تا خواهد شد!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

تا زمانی که خریدار دارد، استانداردش را می‌گیریم و می‌‌فروشیم!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

واکنش اروپا به نتیجه رفراندوم روز گذشته ترکیه / «سلطان» و خداحافظی با اتحادیه +ویدیو  (۹۰ نظر)

آقای احمدی‌نژاد! مردم به کسی که سر حرفش نمی‌ماند، بی اعتمادند!  (۹۰ نظر)

نامه سرگشاده پدر داغدار کوهدشتی به وزیر بهداشت، درمان و آموزش پزشکی  (۸۵ نظر)

چرا عکس این دختر بر صفحه نخست مطبوعات نیست؟  (۷۳ نظر)

تنبیه شدید دانش آموز دیگری در «رودبار جنوب»؛ اتفاقی دردناک اما تکراری +فیلم  (۵۷ نظر)

مکالمه صوتی تلگرام به صورت کامل مسدود شد  (۵۶ نظر)