tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۹۲بازدید
‍ پ

Afghan defense minister, army chief of staff resign over deadly attack

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani accepted the resignations of his defense minister and army chief of staff on Monday, after more than 140 soldiers were killed last week in the deadliest ever Taliban attack on a military base, the president's office said.
کد خبر: ۶۸۷۸۷۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۳:۰۴ 24 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 192

Reuters - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani accepted the resignations of his defense minister and army chief of staff on Monday, after more than 140 soldiers were killed last week in the deadliest ever Taliban attack on a military base, the president's office said.

"Defence Minister Abdullah Habibi and Army Chief of Staff Qadam Shah Shahim stepped down with immediate effect," the presidential palace announced in a post on its Twitter account.

Shah Hussain Murtazawi, acting spokesman for Ghani, told Reuters the resignations were because of Friday's attack on a major army base in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

In a serious security failure, as many as 10 Taliban fighters, dressed in Afghan army uniforms and driving military vehicles, made their way onto the base and opened fire on soldiers and new recruits eating a meal and leaving a mosque after Friday prayers, according to officials.

Multiple Afghan officials said the final death toll was likely to be even higher.

The attackers used rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns, and suicide vests, they said.

Ghani declared Sunday a day of mourning, ordering flags to be flown at half staff.

On Monday, a small group of demonstrators gathered outside the presidential palace in Kabul to demand the resignation of top Afghan defense officials over the attack.

The attack, and resulting military leadership shake-up, come as the Afghan army prepares for what is expected to be a year of hard fighting against Taliban militants, who now control or contest more than 40 percent of the country.

Nearly 9,000 U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan, in addition to thousands of international coalition forces.

The administration of new U.S. President Donald Trump is considering whether to make changes to the U.S. mission training and advising Afghan forces, and conducting raids against militant groups such as Islamic State.

The German military, which has led much of the advising effort in northern Afghanistan, said in the wake of the attack it would continue to work with the Afghans.

tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی بررسی قرعه کشی تبلیغات انتخابات ریاست جمهوری؛ همین؟! / ویدیوی معناداری که وب سایت رهبر انقلاب در آستانه تبلیغات انتخاباتی...

ویدیوی بررسی قرعه کشی تبلیغات انتخابات ریاست جمهوری؛ همین؟! / ویدیوی معناداری که وب سایت رهبر انقلاب در آستانه تبلیغات انتخاباتی...

اعطای وام ازدواج چه ارتباطی با نزدیک شدن به زمان انتخابات دارد؟/ پشت پرده قیمت ارزان برخی پیتزاها چیست؟/...

اعطای وام ازدواج چه ارتباطی با نزدیک شدن به زمان انتخابات دارد؟/ پشت پرده قیمت ارزان برخی پیتزاها چیست؟/...

کنایه توئیتری مشاور روحانی به رئیسی و صداوسیما/حصر و ممنوع التصویری در شان این نظام نیست

کنایه توئیتری مشاور روحانی به رئیسی و صداوسیما/حصر و ممنوع التصویری در شان این نظام نیست

نقشه یگان‌های داعش برای انتخابات ایران!/ لغو یک کنسرت در گناباد/ توصیه برجامی عارف به نامزدهای انتخاباتی/...

نقشه یگان‌های داعش برای انتخابات ایران!/ لغو یک کنسرت در گناباد/ توصیه برجامی عارف به نامزدهای انتخاباتی/...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

تحلیلگر روس از موقعیت کاندیداهای انتخابات ایران می‌گوید

ضریح امامین عسکریین(ع) رونمایی شد

بورس تهران به رشد 35 واحدی شاخص رضایت داد

دستگیری زورگیران ۱۷ ساله در تهران

چهار وزیر دولت امروز به مجلس می آیند

مجلس دو هفته تعطیل شد

وب گردی

چرا با هر شارژری نمی توان لپ تاپ را شارژ کرد؟

شرکت HMD نوکیا را به بازار ایران بر می گرداند

با نوشیدن آب انار حافظه خود را تقویت کنید

روغن هسته انگور را به خاطر بسپارید!

تماشاکنید: جادوی مسی در ال کلاسیکو

برترین ها در موزه های ایران

عجیب‌ترین پدیده طبیعی در جهان

راهنمای کامل تفسیر انواع آزمایشات

فواید مصرف شیر بادام

هدایایی نفیس برای آنانیکه دوسشان دارید

رتبه نخست لکسوس در خدمات پس از فروش در سال ۲۰۱۷

ثروتمند ترین شهرهای جهان (5)

یک جشن جذاب بهاری

خسارت 468 میلیاردی به بخش کشاورزی

دولت کارگران را دریابد!

33 درصد جمعیت کشور دچار خط فقر مطلق هستند

واردات ۲۰ قلم میوه قاچاق به کشور

فرصت استثنایی دریافت مشاوره تخصصی رایگان !

واکنش عجیب علی کریمی به ماجرای هانی و پرسپولیسی‌ها/ پیش بینی رئیس قوه قضائیه از احتمال فتنه جدید/ واکنش ظریف به اظهارات ترامپ/ میرسلیم:جهانگیری پسر خوبی است!/ حقوق فوق نجومی ۲۵۰ میلیارد تومانی!
در صورت موافقت مجلس، «جمعه» دو تا خواهد شد!
مد جدید ثروتمندان چیست؟
ویدیوهایی از شش کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوی نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره مناظره های زنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوهایی از تحرکات نظامی تازه آمریکا؛ ترامپ با ماشین جنگی به دنبال عرضه چهره مقتدر؟
جزییات دیدار دو اصلاح طلب با رهبر انقلاب/ کاندیداهای پیروان ادیان الهی تأیید صلاحیت شدند؟/ رونمایی از گزینه احتمالی معاون اولی رئیسی/ واکنش چمران به رد صلاحیت‌ اعضای فعلی شورای شهر/ توصیه تاجزاده به احمدی نژاد
موافقت دولت با تعطیلات دو روزه
در نشست فوق‌العاده، میرزاده به در خروجی دانشگاه آزاد هدایت شد
تصویری که هرچه نگاه کنید ترسناکتر می شود
واکنش محمد هاشمی به خبر رد صلاحیتش
اصولگرایان دیر بجنبند، ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان ـ اعتدالیون پیروز انتخابات می‌شود!
فرمانده کل سپاه: جشن خودکفایی بنزین این هفته رقم خواهد خورد/با یک «تَکرار می‌کنم» جریان انتخابات را تغییر کرد
آقای احمدی‌نژاد! مردم به کسی که سر حرفش نمی‌ماند، بی اعتمادند!
عجیب اما واقعی؛ خواستگاری در نشست خبری!
نقشه یگان‌های داعش برای انتخابات ایران!/ لغو یک کنسرت در گناباد/ توصیه برجامی عارف به نامزدهای انتخاباتی/ جابجایی 2 ستاره پرسپولیس و استقلال/ تهدید انتخاباتی روحانی برای بیان ناگفته ها
روزی که دیکتاتور به دنیا آمد

رقابت روحانی، قالیباف، رئیسی، جهانگیری، هاشمی طبا و میرسلیم  (۳۵۶ نظر)

استاندار تهران: باید هزینه‌های زندگی در تهران را بالا ببریم!  (۲۵۷ نظر)

تغییرات ملموس دولت روحانی در این چهار سال چه بود؟  (۱۸۶ نظر)

پای منفعت اپراتورها که به میان آمد، قول روحانی برای «فیلتر نشدن» شکست!  (۱۶۲ نظر)

رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر تماس صوتی تلگرام/ توضیح وزارت بهداشت درباره مرگ عارف لرستانی/ اشتباه استراتژیک رئیسی در روز ثبت‌نام چه بود؟  (۱۲۲ نظر)

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی شده است؟  (۱۱۰ نظر)

در صورت موافقت مجلس، «جمعه» دو تا خواهد شد!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

تا زمانی که خریدار دارد، استانداردش را می‌گیریم و می‌‌فروشیم!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

آقای احمدی‌نژاد! مردم به کسی که سر حرفش نمی‌ماند، بی اعتمادند!  (۸۸ نظر)

نامه سرگشاده پدر داغدار کوهدشتی به وزیر بهداشت، درمان و آموزش پزشکی  (۸۳ نظر)

چرا عکس این دختر بر صفحه نخست مطبوعات نیست؟  (۷۳ نظر)

واکنش اروپا به نتیجه رفراندوم روز گذشته ترکیه / «سلطان» و خداحافظی با اتحادیه +ویدیو  (۵۷ نظر)

تنبیه شدید دانش آموز دیگری در «رودبار جنوب»؛ اتفاقی دردناک اما تکراری +فیلم  (۵۷ نظر)

مکالمه صوتی تلگرام به صورت کامل مسدود شد  (۵۶ نظر)

نامه توکلی به شورای نگهبان درباره احمدی نژاد  (۵۴ نظر)