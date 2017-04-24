tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۱۸۵بازدید
‍ پ

After months of quiet travel, Obama to speak in Chicago

Three months after leaving the White House, former President Barack Obama will deliver his first public remarks of his post-presidency.
کد خبر: ۶۸۷۸۷۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۳:۰۲ 24 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 185

CNN - Three months after leaving the White House, former President Barack Obama will deliver his first public remarks of his post-presidency.

Obama is slated to speak with young leaders on Monday in his adopted hometown of Chicago. The event at the University of Chicago is billed by his office as a "conversation on community organizing and civic engagement" and a part of Obama's goal to "encourage and support the next generation of leaders."
 
The former President wanted to have an event where he could speak directly to young people, a source close to Obama told CNN. Three hundred students from universities around the Chicago area were invited to attend the event.
 
Obama will take the stage with six students, and while they will ask questions of one another, they are not expected to take questions from the audience, the source said.
 
The 44th president's public appearance will also come just days ahead of the 100-day mark for President Donald Trump. A spokesperson did not say whether Obama plans to address specific current events, but the highly anticipated gathering will provide an opportunity for him to weigh in publicly on his successor's first months in office.
 
A source also said Obama does not intend to confront Trump on policy.
 
One issue that is clearly on the former President's mind: The ongoing Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, his landmark health care law. He defended the Affordable Care Act on its seventh anniversary last month, saying in a statement: "Health care is not a privilege for a few, but a right for everybody."
 
On Sunday, Obama spoke at a roundtable discussion with young men from the Chicago Create Real Economic Destiny program, which aims to provide job skills and positive connections to at-risk youth. He made that appearance at the invitation of the program's founder, Arne Duncan, who was education secretary under Obama.
 
"President Obama listened to the young men's stories and shared some of the challenges that he faced growing up," Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said. "He expressed that he was optimistic about their potential to positively contribute to their communities and support their families because of the services provided in the program."
 
For the most part, Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have stayed clear of the public spotlight since leaving the White House. The former President has been spotted playing golf and vacationing on a private island in the Caribbean, but his schedule has been kept tightly under wraps.
 
The Obamas are penning memoirs, landing a deal with Penguin Random House that could yield them tens of millions of dollars. The couple plans to live in Washington until their younger daughter, Sasha, graduates high school in 2019.
 
Obama is also slated to appear with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin in late May and is due to accept an award in Boston prior to that.
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی بررسی قرعه کشی تبلیغات انتخابات ریاست جمهوری؛ همین؟! / ویدیوی معناداری که وب سایت رهبر انقلاب در آستانه تبلیغات انتخاباتی...

ویدیوی بررسی قرعه کشی تبلیغات انتخابات ریاست جمهوری؛ همین؟! / ویدیوی معناداری که وب سایت رهبر انقلاب در آستانه تبلیغات انتخاباتی...

اعطای وام ازدواج چه ارتباطی با نزدیک شدن به زمان انتخابات دارد؟/ پشت پرده قیمت ارزان برخی پیتزاها چیست؟/...

اعطای وام ازدواج چه ارتباطی با نزدیک شدن به زمان انتخابات دارد؟/ پشت پرده قیمت ارزان برخی پیتزاها چیست؟/...

کنایه توئیتری مشاور روحانی به رئیسی و صداوسیما/حصر و ممنوع التصویری در شان این نظام نیست

کنایه توئیتری مشاور روحانی به رئیسی و صداوسیما/حصر و ممنوع التصویری در شان این نظام نیست

نقشه یگان‌های داعش برای انتخابات ایران!/ لغو یک کنسرت در گناباد/ توصیه برجامی عارف به نامزدهای انتخاباتی/...

نقشه یگان‌های داعش برای انتخابات ایران!/ لغو یک کنسرت در گناباد/ توصیه برجامی عارف به نامزدهای انتخاباتی/...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

تحلیلگر روس از موقعیت کاندیداهای انتخابات ایران می‌گوید

ضریح امامین عسکریین(ع) رونمایی شد

بورس تهران به رشد 35 واحدی شاخص رضایت داد

دستگیری زورگیران ۱۷ ساله در تهران

چهار وزیر دولت امروز به مجلس می آیند

مجلس دو هفته تعطیل شد

وب گردی

چرا با هر شارژری نمی توان لپ تاپ را شارژ کرد؟

شرکت HMD نوکیا را به بازار ایران بر می گرداند

با نوشیدن آب انار حافظه خود را تقویت کنید

روغن هسته انگور را به خاطر بسپارید!

تماشاکنید: جادوی مسی در ال کلاسیکو

برترین ها در موزه های ایران

عجیب‌ترین پدیده طبیعی در جهان

راهنمای کامل تفسیر انواع آزمایشات

فواید مصرف شیر بادام

هدایایی نفیس برای آنانیکه دوسشان دارید

رتبه نخست لکسوس در خدمات پس از فروش در سال ۲۰۱۷

ثروتمند ترین شهرهای جهان (5)

یک جشن جذاب بهاری

خسارت 468 میلیاردی به بخش کشاورزی

دولت کارگران را دریابد!

33 درصد جمعیت کشور دچار خط فقر مطلق هستند

واردات ۲۰ قلم میوه قاچاق به کشور

فرصت استثنایی دریافت مشاوره تخصصی رایگان !

واکنش عجیب علی کریمی به ماجرای هانی و پرسپولیسی‌ها/ پیش بینی رئیس قوه قضائیه از احتمال فتنه جدید/ واکنش ظریف به اظهارات ترامپ/ میرسلیم:جهانگیری پسر خوبی است!/ حقوق فوق نجومی ۲۵۰ میلیارد تومانی!
در صورت موافقت مجلس، «جمعه» دو تا خواهد شد!
مد جدید ثروتمندان چیست؟
ویدیوهایی از شش کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوی نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره مناظره های زنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوهایی از تحرکات نظامی تازه آمریکا؛ ترامپ با ماشین جنگی به دنبال عرضه چهره مقتدر؟
جزییات دیدار دو اصلاح طلب با رهبر انقلاب/ کاندیداهای پیروان ادیان الهی تأیید صلاحیت شدند؟/ رونمایی از گزینه احتمالی معاون اولی رئیسی/ واکنش چمران به رد صلاحیت‌ اعضای فعلی شورای شهر/ توصیه تاجزاده به احمدی نژاد
موافقت دولت با تعطیلات دو روزه
در نشست فوق‌العاده، میرزاده به در خروجی دانشگاه آزاد هدایت شد
تصویری که هرچه نگاه کنید ترسناکتر می شود
واکنش محمد هاشمی به خبر رد صلاحیتش
اصولگرایان دیر بجنبند، ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان ـ اعتدالیون پیروز انتخابات می‌شود!
فرمانده کل سپاه: جشن خودکفایی بنزین این هفته رقم خواهد خورد/با یک «تَکرار می‌کنم» جریان انتخابات را تغییر کرد
آقای احمدی‌نژاد! مردم به کسی که سر حرفش نمی‌ماند، بی اعتمادند!
عجیب اما واقعی؛ خواستگاری در نشست خبری!
نقشه یگان‌های داعش برای انتخابات ایران!/ لغو یک کنسرت در گناباد/ توصیه برجامی عارف به نامزدهای انتخاباتی/ جابجایی 2 ستاره پرسپولیس و استقلال/ تهدید انتخاباتی روحانی برای بیان ناگفته ها
روزی که دیکتاتور به دنیا آمد

رقابت روحانی، قالیباف، رئیسی، جهانگیری، هاشمی طبا و میرسلیم  (۳۵۶ نظر)

استاندار تهران: باید هزینه‌های زندگی در تهران را بالا ببریم!  (۲۵۷ نظر)

تغییرات ملموس دولت روحانی در این چهار سال چه بود؟  (۱۸۶ نظر)

پای منفعت اپراتورها که به میان آمد، قول روحانی برای «فیلتر نشدن» شکست!  (۱۶۲ نظر)

رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر تماس صوتی تلگرام/ توضیح وزارت بهداشت درباره مرگ عارف لرستانی/ اشتباه استراتژیک رئیسی در روز ثبت‌نام چه بود؟  (۱۲۲ نظر)

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی شده است؟  (۱۱۰ نظر)

در صورت موافقت مجلس، «جمعه» دو تا خواهد شد!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

تا زمانی که خریدار دارد، استانداردش را می‌گیریم و می‌‌فروشیم!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

آقای احمدی‌نژاد! مردم به کسی که سر حرفش نمی‌ماند، بی اعتمادند!  (۸۸ نظر)

نامه سرگشاده پدر داغدار کوهدشتی به وزیر بهداشت، درمان و آموزش پزشکی  (۸۳ نظر)

چرا عکس این دختر بر صفحه نخست مطبوعات نیست؟  (۷۳ نظر)

واکنش اروپا به نتیجه رفراندوم روز گذشته ترکیه / «سلطان» و خداحافظی با اتحادیه +ویدیو  (۵۷ نظر)

تنبیه شدید دانش آموز دیگری در «رودبار جنوب»؛ اتفاقی دردناک اما تکراری +فیلم  (۵۷ نظر)

مکالمه صوتی تلگرام به صورت کامل مسدود شد  (۵۶ نظر)

نامه توکلی به شورای نگهبان درباره احمدی نژاد  (۵۴ نظر)