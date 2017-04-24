Erdoğan’s name emerges from ballots in French presidential elections

Images showing the name of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan written on ballots in the April 23 presidential elections in France have gone viral on social media.



Many Turks living in France wrote Erdoğan’s name on ballots while some placed notes and images of the president alongside their ballots.



"There is no one to vote other than the Reis [Chief],” one note read, referring to Erdoğan.



The trend had previously circulated among European countries in various elections, most recently in the Netherlands, where the president’s name was written on ballots in the country’s March 15 general elections.





