Turkey Extends Visa-Free Travel for Russians to 90 Days - Foreign Minister

Sputnik — Turkey has extended the maximum stay for Russian citizens from 60 days to 90 days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday.

"The Russians can now be in Turkey without a visa for 90 days," Cavusoglu said in Alanya as quoted by the Sabah daily.

Russia suspended its visa-free regime with Turkey, as well as introduced an embargo on a range of Turkish goods after a Russian Su-24 aircraft was shot down over Syria by a Turkish F-16 fighter. Russia's decisions came into effect on January 1, 2016.

In response to Moscow's actions, Turkey introduced a visa regime for Russian journalists a month later. Russian tourists do not need visas to travel to Turkey.

Bilateral relations began to improve following Turkey's apology in June 2016 and in October, Russia lifted its embargo. On Friday, the list of goods excluded from embargo was extended.