Sputnik — At least five people, including three children died in the blaze that broke out in New York's borough of Queens that become the deadliest one in the city in two years, local media reported.

The fire started at 2:36 p.m. local time (19:36 GMT) and claimed lives of people aged 2, 9, 14, 20 and 45, the New York Post news outlet reported Sunday citing police sources.

The media outlet added that Bill de Blasio, the Mayor of New York City, arrived at the scene and expressed his condolences at a press conference, stressing the deadliest nature of the incident for several years.