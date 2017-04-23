tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۲۰بازدید
‍ پ

What's behind Israel's successive strikes against Syria?

Not a long time has passed since an American missile strike hit an airbase in Syria, but it seems that the situation on the ground in the war-torn country is still changing. In one of the latest developments regarding Syria, it is reported that the Israeli military has for the second time in just three days hit targets in south of Syria.
کد خبر: ۶۸۷۶۲۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۵:۵۸ 23 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 120

Tabnak – Not a long time has passed since an American missile strike hit an airbase in Syria, but it seems that the situation on the ground in the war-torn country is still changing. In one of the latest developments regarding Syria, it is reported that the Israeli military has for the second time in just three days hit targets in south of Syria.

Reuters cited local sources earlier today that reporting that an Israeli attack against a military base for the Syrian pro-government National Defense Forces in southern Syria killed three NDF members.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitoring group, said it remained unclear if the source of the bombardment in Quneitra province was an air strike or shelling.

The NDF said the attack struck its military camp in the countryside of Quneitra, which sits near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, territory that Israel captured from Syria in a 1967 war.

Rebel forces and other armed groups battling the Syrian government and its allies control much of the Quneitra area. This is while, according to Aljazeera, the Israeli army said on Friday that it had targeted positions inside Syria in retaliation for mortar fire that hit the northern part of the occupied Golan Heights.

The IDF had said that a projectile was launched from the Syrian territory and fell on the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights, causing no injuries. The Israeli military did not specify whether or not the shelling from the Syrian territory was deliberate or there was an accidental overflight of a projectile or mines through a dividing line. The troops have been searching the area.

Since violence in Syria began in 2011 and devolved into civil war, Israel has been accused of carrying out occasional strikes targeting weapons convoys destined for Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the military acts to limit the transfer of "game-changing” weapons to Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

Israel claims that Hezbollah and Iran, which are supporting the Syrian government and the Syrian army, are growing stronger as Assad gains the upper hand in the fighting and this is a cause for Israel’s concern. Netanyahu discussed Iran and Syria on Friday during a visit to the region by U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis. So, it is possible that the US has technically granted him a green light to conduct such strikes against the Syrian government’s positions.

It should be noted that Israel occupied 1,200sq km of the Golan from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community. About 510sq km of the Golan are under Syrian control. The two countries are still technically at war, although the border remained largely quiet for decades until 2011, when the Syrian conflict broke out.


برچسب ها:
syria ، israel ، golan heights ، bashar assad ، netanyahu
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از حواشی برگزاری مناظره های انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیویی از افزایش عجیب دقت موشک های کروز / ویدیوی بسیج اروپا...

ویدیوهایی از حواشی برگزاری مناظره های انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیویی از افزایش عجیب دقت موشک های کروز / ویدیوی بسیج اروپا...

در کار مسئولان فضولی نکنید/ تعریف جالب وظایف مردانه از زبان یک نظامی بازنشسته/ تأثیر مناظرات بر انتخابات...

در کار مسئولان فضولی نکنید/ تعریف جالب وظایف مردانه از زبان یک نظامی بازنشسته/ تأثیر مناظرات بر انتخابات...

فرمانده کل سپاه: جشن خودکفایی بنزین این هفته رقم خواهد خورد/با یک «تَکرار می‌کنم» جریان انتخابات را تغییر...

فرمانده کل سپاه: جشن خودکفایی بنزین این هفته رقم خواهد خورد/با یک «تَکرار می‌کنم» جریان انتخابات را تغییر...

جزییات دیدار دو اصلاح طلب با رهبر انقلاب/ کاندیداهای پیروان ادیان الهی تأیید صلاحیت شدند؟/ رونمایی از...

جزییات دیدار دو اصلاح طلب با رهبر انقلاب/ کاندیداهای پیروان ادیان الهی تأیید صلاحیت شدند؟/ رونمایی از...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ویدیوهایی از شش کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوی نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره مناظره های زنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوهایی از تحرکات نظامی تازه آمریکا؛ ترامپ با ماشین جنگی به دنبال عرضه چهره مقتدر؟

هرکس آلمان را "سرکش اقتصادی" بخواند، مزخرف گفته است

ویدیو: خلاصه بازی بایرن مونیخ - ماینتس

جریمه پوما در چین به علت نقض آرم یک شرکت محلی

نحوه تردد مشمولان ایرانی مقیم خارج از کشور

آقای احمدی‌نژاد! مردم به کسی که سر حرفش نمی‌ماند، بی اعتمادند!؟

نتایج دهمین دوره پذیرش پزشکی از لیسانس اعلام شد

این دیدار به هیچ عنوان سیاسی نبود/ تاتارها درخواست ملاقات با رئیسی را دادند

حفظ محدودیت های تجاری روسیه برای کالاهای ترکیه

اعدام بر اساس میزان مواد مخدر حذف شد

اردوغان: به من می‌گویند «دیکتاتور»!

وب گردی

تاکسی‌های هوایی لیلیوم به زودی در آسمان

برترین ها در موزه های ایران

بدون اتصال به اینترنت از اینستاگرام استفاده کنید

عجیب‌ترین پدیده طبیعی در جهان

راهنمای کامل تفسیر انواع آزمایشات

فواید مصرف شیر بادام

هدایایی نفیس برای آنانیکه دوسشان دارید

رتبه نخست لکسوس در خدمات پس از فروش در سال ۲۰۱۷

ثروتمند ترین شهرهای جهان (5)

یک جشن جذاب بهاری

خسارت 468 میلیاردی به بخش کشاورزی

فلفل قرمز مفید برای تنفس

فواید مصرف شیر بادام

دولت کارگران را دریابد!

33 درصد جمعیت کشور دچار خط فقر مطلق هستند

واردات ۲۰ قلم میوه قاچاق به کشور

فرصت استثنایی دریافت مشاوره تخصصی رایگان !

کنسرت ده سالگی «دارکوب» در برج میلاد تهران

رقابت روحانی، قالیباف، رئیسی، جهانگیری، هاشمی طبا و میرسلیم
واکنش عجیب علی کریمی به ماجرای هانی و پرسپولیسی‌ها/ پیش بینی رئیس قوه قضائیه از احتمال فتنه جدید/ واکنش ظریف به اظهارات ترامپ/ میرسلیم:جهانگیری پسر خوبی است!/ حقوق فوق نجومی ۲۵۰ میلیارد تومانی!
در صورت موافقت مجلس، «جمعه» دو تا خواهد شد!
مد جدید ثروتمندان چیست؟
فردا روز سرنوشت ساز کاندیداهای انتخابات/واکنش روحانی، رئیسی و قالیباف به لغو پخش زنده مناظره ها / نظر تاجزاده درباره شرکت نکردن در انتخابات/حاج قاسم سلیمانی جزو 100 شخصیت پرنفوذ جهان
تصاویر فرزندانِ پسرِ بازیگران مشهور سینما
موافقت دولت با تعطیلات دو روزه
جزییات دیدار دو اصلاح طلب با رهبر انقلاب/ کاندیداهای پیروان ادیان الهی تأیید صلاحیت شدند؟/ رونمایی از گزینه احتمالی معاون اولی رئیسی/ واکنش چمران به رد صلاحیت‌ اعضای فعلی شورای شهر/ توصیه تاجزاده به احمدی نژاد
ویدیوهایی از شش کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوی نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره مناظره های زنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوهایی از تحرکات نظامی تازه آمریکا؛ ترامپ با ماشین جنگی به دنبال عرضه چهره مقتدر؟
تصویری که هرچه نگاه کنید ترسناکتر می شود
چه کسانی نمی خواهند مناظره های کاندیداها به صورت زنده پخش شود؟
واکنش محمد هاشمی به خبر رد صلاحیتش
اصولگرایان دیر بجنبند، ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان ـ اعتدالیون پیروز انتخابات می‌شود!
خداحافظی با پخش زنده مناظره‌های انتخاباتی/ادعای بی‌اساس اردوغان علیه ایران
روزی که دیکتاتور به دنیا آمد

رقابت روحانی، قالیباف، رئیسی، جهانگیری، هاشمی طبا و میرسلیم  (۳۵۳ نظر)

استاندار تهران: باید هزینه‌های زندگی در تهران را بالا ببریم!  (۲۵۳ نظر)

تغییرات ملموس دولت روحانی در این چهار سال چه بود؟  (۱۸۶ نظر)

پای منفعت اپراتورها که به میان آمد، قول روحانی برای «فیلتر نشدن» شکست!  (۱۶۱ نظر)

مقصر اصلی تلفات سنگین سیل شمال‌غرب کشور را چه می‌دانید؟  (۱۳۶ نظر)

رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر تماس صوتی تلگرام/ توضیح وزارت بهداشت درباره مرگ عارف لرستانی/ اشتباه استراتژیک رئیسی در روز ثبت‌نام چه بود؟  (۱۲۲ نظر)

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی شده است؟  (۱۱۰ نظر)

آقای سفیر روسیه سوخو 30 می خواهیم؛ چرا نمی دهید؟  (۱۰۳ نظر)

تا زمانی که خریدار دارد، استانداردش را می‌گیریم و می‌‌فروشیم!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

احتمال احراز صلاحیت کدام کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری بالاست؟  (۸۰ نظر)

چرا عکس این دختر بر صفحه نخست مطبوعات نیست؟  (۷۳ نظر)

تنبیه شدید دانش آموز دیگری در «رودبار جنوب»؛ اتفاقی دردناک اما تکراری +فیلم  (۵۷ نظر)

واکنش اروپا به نتیجه رفراندوم روز گذشته ترکیه / «سلطان» و خداحافظی با اتحادیه +ویدیو  (۵۶ نظر)

مکالمه صوتی تلگرام به صورت کامل مسدود شد  (۵۶ نظر)

نامه توکلی به شورای نگهبان درباره احمدی نژاد  (۵۳ نظر)