AP - North Korea arrested a U.S. citizen in Pyongyang on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter, adding another potential flashpoint with the U.S. at a time of increasingly heated rhetoric.

AP - North Korea arrested a U.S. citizen in Pyongyang on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter, adding another potential flashpoint with the U.S. at a time of increasingly heated rhetoric.

The arrested man, a Korean-American professor named Tony Kim, had taught at a university in Pyongyang set up by a Korean-American Christian businessman, according to two people familiar with the matter.