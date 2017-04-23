Turkish consulate in Thessaloniki attacked by Molotov cocktail

Hurriyet - The Turkish consulate in Greece’s Thessaloniki was attacked by a small group
with Molotov cocktails early on April 23, Doğan News Agency has
reported.
The group with their faces covered threw two Molotov cocktails
at police officers at the consulate at 5:30 a.m., but only one of them caught
fire.
There were no injuries or material damage in the attack, the agency
said.
The attack comes on the day Turkey marks its National Sovereignty
and Children’s Day, the anniversary of the Turkish parliament’s foundation.