Alleged Israeli Strike Killed 3 Syrian National Defense Forces Fighters in Golan

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group confirmed the attack, according to the newspaper.
On Friday, the Israeli combat planes delivered a missile strike on Syrian army positions in the Khan-Arnab area in Quneitra province causing material damage, a Syrian military source told Sputnik. The IDF said that a total of three rockets launched from the Syrian territory fell on the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights, causing no injuries.
Israel occupied the Golan Heights in the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria and annexed the territory in 1981. The international community has not recognized the Israeli annexation.