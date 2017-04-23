Two soldiers killed in PKK attack in Turkey’s Şırnak

Hurriyet - Two soldiers succumbed to their wounds at a state hospital in the southeastern province of Şırnak on April 23, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.



The specialized sergeants were injured during an operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Şırnak early on April 23.



The incident occurred as an operation led by the gendarmerie command was taking place in the Bestler-Dereler region of the Uludere district.



Operations against the PKK militants are continuing in the area.



A total of 37 PKK militants have been "neutralized” in operations in the Bestler-Dereler over the past five days, Doğan News Agency reported.



Authorities use the word "neutralized” in their statements to imply the militants in question have been killed, wounded or captured.



Separately, one soldier was killed and another two were wounded late on April 22 during clashes with PKK militants in the Kulp district of the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.



Specialized Sgt. Mehmet Özal was initially wounded in the clash but subsequently succumbed to his injuries at hospital despite medical efforts to save him.

