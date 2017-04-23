Polling Stations Open in France for Sunday's Presidential Election

Sputnik — The voters will choose from 11 candidates, the top two of whom will make it to the second round in case nobody gets more than 50 percent of the votes.

The offices, town halls and gymnasiums have been adopted to host voting stations for Sunday's vote. Elderly and people with limited mobility have been offered a free taxi rides and given a hand of getting out to the polling stations.

The security has been heightened to ensure that the voting happens without incidents.

On Saturday, the vote began in several overseas regions, including French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint-Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon.

The first results are expected at around 8 p.m. local time later on Sunday, when the polls close.

The second round of the French presidential elections will be held on May 7.