چین
At Least 3 People Killed in Landslide in Southeastern China

At least 3 people were killed in a landslide that hit southeastern Chinese province of Fujian, local media reported Sunday.
کد خبر: ۶۸۷۴۲۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۵۷ 23 April 2017
Sputnik — The Xinhua news agency reported citing local authorities that the authorities of the Fujian's Yongding district received information about the landslide at about 9 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) on Saturday.

The news service added that in the course of the rescue operation that lasted for about seven hours three bodies had been recovered.

The investigation into the causes of the deadly incident is ongoing, the media outlet added.

This is not the first deadly landslide in the Asian country. For example in January, a landslide hit a hotel in the Hubei province killing two people.

