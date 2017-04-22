tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۶۵بازدید
‍ پ

Signs of an even closer partnership between Iran and Russia in Syria

As the Syrian Crisis has entered a new phase after the recent US missile strike against a military airbase in the country, there are signs of an upcoming more cooperation between Iran and Russia on the Syrian issue. Russian Foreign Minister’s recent remarks could be regarded as a sign in this regard.
کد خبر: ۶۸۷۳۶۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۶ - ۲۳:۰۸ 22 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 165

Tabnak - As the Syrian Crisis has entered a new phase after the recent US missile strike against a military airbase in the country, there are signs of an upcoming more cooperation between Iran and Russia on the Syrian issue. Russian Foreign Minister’s recent remarks could be regarded as a sign in this regard.

Iranian news outlet Press TV reports that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Moscow, Tehran, and Ankara are continuing cooperation on consolidating a nation-wide ceasefire in Syria, adding that the trio is working on joint mechanisms to punish those violating the truce.

Lavrov made the remarks at a news conference following a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Kazakh capital, Astana, on Friday.

Following the meeting, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a press communiqué that the experts had discussed draft documents including those pertaining to the ceasefire regime and its implementation as well as those regarding the exchange of detainees and abductees.

"A delegation of experts from the UN joined the trilateral meetings as observers, bringing in invaluable expertise and technical assistance,” it read, adding that all participants in the Tehran meeting had agreed to hold the next expert-level meeting on May 2, one day before the Astana talks.

In his remarks in Astana, Lavrov also said that Russia, Turkey and Iran are developing new measures aimed at punishing violators of the ceasefire agreement in Syria. "Together with Turkey and Iran, we are developing joint mechanisms, which will not only register the violations of ceasefire agreements, but will also be able to respond to these violations, exert pressure on the violators.”

The Astana process is used to strengthen the ceasefire regime and define its criteria, which should be met by everyone who does not want to be associated with terrorists, Lavrov stressed.

It should be mentioned that the new phase of trilateral cooperation regarding Syria comes while after the recent US strike to Syria Russia had denounced the attack on Syria and warned further such action would derail global security.

"We have reiterated our position and were united in stating that the attack was an act of aggression, which blatantly violated the principles of international law and the UN Charter," Lavrov said at a meeting with his Iranian and Syrian counterparts a week after the US attack.

"We call on the US and its allies to respect Syria's sovereignty and refrain from actions similar to what happened on April 7, and which have serious ramifications not only for regional, but also global security… We will not allow the peace process to be disrupted," Lavrov said.

Lavrov’s previous remarks and his recent insistence on strengthening the trilateral mechanism for Syria shows that Moscow is not willing to give the ground to the Americans and wants to keep its control over the situation by managing and preserving the international mechanism for Syria. At the same time, it seems that such an approach would actually decrease the chances of any serious cooperation between Russia and the US in the war-torn country.


برچسب ها:
syria ، bashar assad ، iran ، russia
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از شش کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوی نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره مناظره های زنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوهایی از...

ویدیوهایی از شش کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوی نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره مناظره های زنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوهایی از...

ضربه فنی کشتی پهلوانی در بازی‌های کشورهای اسلامی/ خبرنگاران از نام نویسی کنندگان انتخابات ریاست جمهوری...

ضربه فنی کشتی پهلوانی در بازی‌های کشورهای اسلامی/ خبرنگاران از نام نویسی کنندگان انتخابات ریاست جمهوری...

فرمانده کل سپاه: جشن خودکفایی بنزین این هفته رقم خواهد خورد/با یک «تَکرار می‌کنم» جریان انتخابات را تغییر...

فرمانده کل سپاه: جشن خودکفایی بنزین این هفته رقم خواهد خورد/با یک «تَکرار می‌کنم» جریان انتخابات را تغییر...

جزییات دیدار دو اصلاح طلب با رهبر انقلاب/ کاندیداهای پیروان ادیان الهی تأیید صلاحیت شدند؟/ رونمایی از...

جزییات دیدار دو اصلاح طلب با رهبر انقلاب/ کاندیداهای پیروان ادیان الهی تأیید صلاحیت شدند؟/ رونمایی از...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ویدیوهایی از شش کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوی نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره مناظره های زنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوهایی از تحرکات نظامی تازه آمریکا؛ ترامپ با ماشین جنگی به دنبال عرضه چهره مقتدر؟

عجیب اما واقعی؛ خواستگاری در نشست خبری!

داعش پایتخت خود را تغییر داد

آلمان به کویت نیروی نظامی اعزام کرد

تمام خاک‌های اطراف تهران آلوده‌اند

کدخدایی: ما اصلا رد صلاحیت نداریم

اعلام یک روز عزای عمومی در افغانستان

کشف ۱۱۱ مهاجر غیر‌قانونی از یک کامیون در رومانی

وزیر کشور 3 فرماندار جدید را منصوب کرد

در صورت موافقت مجلس، «جمعه» دو تا خواهد شد!

روزنما: اهتزاز وارونه پرچم عراق در ترکیه!

روایت محسن رضایی از روزی که سپاه پاسداران را گرفت و روزی که تحویل داد

مناظره نامزدها "زنده" پخش می‌شود

وب گردی

عجیب‌ترین پدیده طبیعی در جهان

راهنمای کامل تفسیر انواع آزمایشات

فواید مصرف شیر بادام

هدایایی نفیس برای آنانیکه دوسشان دارید

رتبه نخست لکسوس در خدمات پس از فروش در سال ۲۰۱۷

ثروتمند ترین شهرهای جهان (5)

یک جشن جذاب بهاری

اثر انگشتی که می تواند تمام گوشی ها را باز کند

خسارت 468 میلیاردی به بخش کشاورزی

تاثیر کلم بروکلی بر درمان سرطان

در لحظات اولیه سکته چه کنیم، چه نکنیم؟

دولت کارگران را دریابد!

33 درصد جمعیت کشور دچار خط فقر مطلق هستند

چرا با هر شارژری نمی توان لپ تاپ را شارژ کرد؟

واردات ۲۰ قلم میوه قاچاق به کشور

فرصت استثنایی دریافت مشاوره تخصصی رایگان !

کنسرت ده سالگی «دارکوب» در برج میلاد تهران

آیت‌الله علم الهدی: ضد هنر نیستم، اما کنسرت «هنر کُش» است

رقابت روحانی، قالیباف، رئیسی، جهانگیری، هاشمی طبا و میرسلیم
واکنش عجیب علی کریمی به ماجرای هانی و پرسپولیسی‌ها/ پیش بینی رئیس قوه قضائیه از احتمال فتنه جدید/ واکنش ظریف به اظهارات ترامپ/ میرسلیم:جهانگیری پسر خوبی است!/ حقوق فوق نجومی ۲۵۰ میلیارد تومانی!
آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: کسی به شورای نگهبان اعتراض کند، مفسد فی‌الارض است/ انتقاد علی مطهری از قوه قضاییه به دلیل فیلتر تلگرام صوتی/ رد ابلاغیه آیت‌الله جنتی توسط لاریجانی/ مخالفت علم الهدی با برگزاری کنسرت در سراسر کشور/ پیش‌بینی تاریخ دقیق آغاز جنگ جهانی سوم!
فردا روز سرنوشت ساز کاندیداهای انتخابات/واکنش روحانی، رئیسی و قالیباف به لغو پخش زنده مناظره ها / نظر تاجزاده درباره شرکت نکردن در انتخابات/حاج قاسم سلیمانی جزو 100 شخصیت پرنفوذ جهان
مد جدید ثروتمندان چیست؟
تصاویر فرزندانِ پسرِ بازیگران مشهور سینما
چه کسانی نمی خواهند مناظره های کاندیداها به صورت زنده پخش شود؟
تصویری که هرچه نگاه کنید ترسناکتر می شود
موافقت دولت با تعطیلات دو روزه
ویدیوهایی از شش کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوی نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره مناظره های زنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوهایی از تحرکات نظامی تازه آمریکا؛ ترامپ با ماشین جنگی به دنبال عرضه چهره مقتدر؟
واکنش محمد هاشمی به خبر رد صلاحیتش
سی تن هستند که در اغلب فسادهای اقتصادی حضور دارند!/ بخش زیادی از پول ها را به خارج منتقل کرده اند/چندین تن از افراد سرشناس حامی آنان بوده اند!/ اکنون دیگر پولی وجود ندارد که بازگردانده شود
خداحافظی با پخش زنده مناظره‌های انتخاباتی/ادعای بی‌اساس اردوغان علیه ایران
مزار عارف لرستانی در روستای سیمینه
اصولگرایان دیر بجنبند، ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان ـ اعتدالیون پیروز انتخابات می‌شود!

رقابت روحانی، قالیباف، رئیسی، جهانگیری، هاشمی طبا و میرسلیم  (۳۵۳ نظر)

استاندار تهران: باید هزینه‌های زندگی در تهران را بالا ببریم!  (۲۵۲ نظر)

تغییرات ملموس دولت روحانی در این چهار سال چه بود؟  (۱۸۶ نظر)

پای منفعت اپراتورها که به میان آمد، قول روحانی برای «فیلتر نشدن» شکست!  (۱۶۱ نظر)

مقصر اصلی تلفات سنگین سیل شمال‌غرب کشور را چه می‌دانید؟  (۱۳۶ نظر)

عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت  (۱۳۰ نظر)

رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر تماس صوتی تلگرام/ توضیح وزارت بهداشت درباره مرگ عارف لرستانی/ اشتباه استراتژیک رئیسی در روز ثبت‌نام چه بود؟  (۱۲۲ نظر)

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی شده است؟  (۱۱۰ نظر)

جهانگیری و قالیباف کاندیدا شدند/ جلیلی ثبت‌نام نکرد/ جدول اسامی کاندیداهای شناخته‌شده  (۱۰۵ نظر)

آقای سفیر روسیه سوخو 30 می خواهیم؛ چرا نمی دهید؟  (۱۰۳ نظر)

تا زمانی که خریدار دارد، استانداردش را می‌گیریم و می‌‌فروشیم!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

احتمال احراز صلاحیت کدام کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری بالاست؟  (۸۰ نظر)

سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!  (۷۸ نظر)

چرا عکس این دختر بر صفحه نخست مطبوعات نیست؟  (۷۳ نظر)

آیا «افزایش یارانه قشرهای کم‌درآمد در سال 96» همان «توزیع سیب‌زمینی سال 88» است؟  (۶۷ نظر)