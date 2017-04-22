Lebanon's Special Forces Kill Daesh Commander at Border With Syria

Sputnik — According to the Al Mayadeen broadcaster, the operation was carried out near northeastern town of Aarsal close to Lebanese-Syrian border.

Aarsal is one of the most unstable settlements in Lebanon. The town has become a strategic target for militants, who seek to exploit the territory for arms smuggling and transportation of terrorists to Syria and backwards.

Since the beginning of Syrian civil war in 2011, Lebanese authorities have faced a number of security challenges. Lebanese army and Shia militia Hezbollah have been on high alert amid the conflict and have been preventing attempts of terrorists to penetrate Lebanon's territory.