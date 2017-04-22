tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » ایران
۴۵بازدید
‍ پ

Russia to build 2 nuke power plants in Iran

Russian experts will help the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) construct two new nuclear power plants in the country’s southern city of Bushehr, according to Iran’s .Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian
کد خبر: ۶۸۷۰۷۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۰۵ 22 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 45
Russian experts will help the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) construct two new nuclear power plants in the country’s southern city of Bushehr, according to Iran’s Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian, RT said.

"The contract has been signed between the AEOI and Russia, and includes building two 1,000-megawatt nuclear power plants, the construction of which is about to start,” said Chitchian.

The minister added that the construction of a third joint power plant with Russia, with the capacity of 1,400 MW, has already begun.

Last year, the Iranian vice president and head of the country’s Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi talked about the plans to construct two new nuclear units in cooperation with Russia. He stressed that the process could take up to ten years and would cost $10 billion.

Earlier this year, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow wanted to finalize the agreement with Iran and help the country build more power plants.

Moscow and Tehran have been deepening ties in a number of sectors, including oil, defense, and fisheries.

Following a decade of total economic isolation energy-hungry Iran is eager to start building power plants and update its energy infrastructure. Russian companies are likely to be among the preferred bidders.

Russian energy major Gazprom has sealed a cooperation agreement with its Iranian counterpart for the development of local gas deposits.

During his visit to Moscow last month, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani highlighted the importance of the energy sector in bilateral relations and the possible creation of a free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union that includes Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
برچسب ها:
russia ، iran ، nuclear plant
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از شش کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوی نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره مناظره های زنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوهایی از...

ویدیوهایی از شش کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوی نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره مناظره های زنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوهایی از...

ضربه فنی کشتی پهلوانی در بازی‌های کشورهای اسلامی/ خبرنگاران از نام نویسی کنندگان انتخابات ریاست جمهوری...

ضربه فنی کشتی پهلوانی در بازی‌های کشورهای اسلامی/ خبرنگاران از نام نویسی کنندگان انتخابات ریاست جمهوری...

محسنی اژه‌ای: چه کسی کانال‌های فیلتر شده را دوباره راه‌اندازی کرد؟/توصیه استانداری تهران به نامزدها:...

محسنی اژه‌ای: چه کسی کانال‌های فیلتر شده را دوباره راه‌اندازی کرد؟/توصیه استانداری تهران به نامزدها:...

واکنش عجیب علی کریمی به ماجرای هانی و پرسپولیسی‌ها/ پیش بینی رئیس قوه قضائیه از احتمال فتنه جدید/ واکنش...

واکنش عجیب علی کریمی به ماجرای هانی و پرسپولیسی‌ها/ پیش بینی رئیس قوه قضائیه از احتمال فتنه جدید/ واکنش...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ویدیوهایی از شش کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوی نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره مناظره های زنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوهایی از تحرکات نظامی تازه آمریکا؛ ترامپ با ماشین جنگی به دنبال عرضه چهره مقتدر؟

دستگیری پسرعموهای سارق

سقوط ستون بتونی سنگین بر روی کارگر

برخورد قاطع با فساد در بخش‌های دولتی یا خصوصی

شمار داوطلبان واجدشرایط انتخابات شورای شهر تهران

وب گردی

ثروتمند ترین شهرهای جهان (5)

اثر انگشتی که می تواند تمام گوشی ها را باز کند

خسارت 468 میلیاردی به بخش کشاورزی

بهترین غذاها برای داشتن پوستی جوان!

پیشگیری از بیماری ها با رعایت بهداشت دهان

دولت کارگران را دریابد!

33 درصد جمعیت کشور دچار خط فقر مطلق هستند

چرا با هر شارژری نمی توان لپ تاپ را شارژ کرد؟

واردات ۲۰ قلم میوه قاچاق به کشور

فرصت استثنایی دریافت مشاوره تخصصی رایگان !

کنسرت ده سالگی «دارکوب» در برج میلاد تهران

آیت‌الله علم الهدی: ضد هنر نیستم، اما کنسرت «هنر کُش» است

مصوبه نرخ ورود به محدوده طرح ترافیک در سال 1396

جذب نمایندگی فروش

فواید آب نمک برای دهان و دندان

چربی قهوه‌ای برای پایین اوردن قند خون

کبد چرب چیست؟علایم،پیشگیری و درمان کبد چرب

سالی جدید ، اقامت 24 جدید

رقابت روحانی، قالیباف، رئیسی، جهانگیری، هاشمی طبا و میرسلیم
آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: کسی به شورای نگهبان اعتراض کند، مفسد فی‌الارض است/ انتقاد علی مطهری از قوه قضاییه به دلیل فیلتر تلگرام صوتی/ رد ابلاغیه آیت‌الله جنتی توسط لاریجانی/ مخالفت علم الهدی با برگزاری کنسرت در سراسر کشور/ پیش‌بینی تاریخ دقیق آغاز جنگ جهانی سوم!
واکنش عجیب علی کریمی به ماجرای هانی و پرسپولیسی‌ها/ پیش بینی رئیس قوه قضائیه از احتمال فتنه جدید/ واکنش ظریف به اظهارات ترامپ/ میرسلیم:جهانگیری پسر خوبی است!/ حقوق فوق نجومی ۲۵۰ میلیارد تومانی!
فردا روز سرنوشت ساز کاندیداهای انتخابات/واکنش روحانی، رئیسی و قالیباف به لغو پخش زنده مناظره ها / نظر تاجزاده درباره شرکت نکردن در انتخابات/حاج قاسم سلیمانی جزو 100 شخصیت پرنفوذ جهان
تصاویر فرزندانِ پسرِ بازیگران مشهور سینما
چه کسانی نمی خواهند مناظره های کاندیداها به صورت زنده پخش شود؟
مد جدید ثروتمندان چیست؟
سی تن هستند که در اغلب فسادهای اقتصادی حضور دارند!/ بخش زیادی از پول ها را به خارج منتقل کرده اند/چندین تن از افراد سرشناس حامی آنان بوده اند!/ اکنون دیگر پولی وجود ندارد که بازگردانده شود
مزار عارف لرستانی در روستای سیمینه
خداحافظی با پخش زنده مناظره‌های انتخاباتی/ادعای بی‌اساس اردوغان علیه ایران
واکنش محمد هاشمی به خبر رد صلاحیتش
تصویری که هرچه نگاه کنید ترسناکتر می شود
از «خبر دستگیری ابوبکر البغدادی توسط روسیه» تا «ورود نیروهای آمریکایی به پایگاه عین الاسد»
ویدیوهایی از شش کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوی نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره مناظره های زنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوهایی از تحرکات نظامی تازه آمریکا؛ ترامپ با ماشین جنگی به دنبال عرضه چهره مقتدر؟
ویدیوی ادبیات رهبر در مواجهه با تهدیدهای تازه آمریکا و انتشار معنادار یک ویدیو / روایت مسعود بهنود از شیوه‌ او و نراقی برای نزدیک شدن به کانون قدرت؛ به حقیقت بها نمی دهم / ویدیویی از مخدوش کردن بنرهای تبلیغاتی گشت ارشاد

رقابت روحانی، قالیباف، رئیسی، جهانگیری، هاشمی طبا و میرسلیم  (۳۵۰ نظر)

استاندار تهران: باید هزینه‌های زندگی در تهران را بالا ببریم!  (۲۵۱ نظر)

تغییرات ملموس دولت روحانی در این چهار سال چه بود؟  (۱۸۶ نظر)

پای منفعت اپراتورها که به میان آمد، قول روحانی برای «فیلتر نشدن» شکست!  (۱۶۱ نظر)

مقصر اصلی تلفات سنگین سیل شمال‌غرب کشور را چه می‌دانید؟  (۱۳۶ نظر)

عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت  (۱۳۰ نظر)

رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر تماس صوتی تلگرام/ توضیح وزارت بهداشت درباره مرگ عارف لرستانی/ اشتباه استراتژیک رئیسی در روز ثبت‌نام چه بود؟  (۱۲۲ نظر)

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی شده است؟  (۱۱۰ نظر)

جهانگیری و قالیباف کاندیدا شدند/ جلیلی ثبت‌نام نکرد/ جدول اسامی کاندیداهای شناخته‌شده  (۱۰۵ نظر)

آقای سفیر روسیه سوخو 30 می خواهیم؛ چرا نمی دهید؟  (۱۰۳ نظر)

تا زمانی که خریدار دارد، استانداردش را می‌گیریم و می‌‌فروشیم!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

احتمال احراز صلاحیت کدام کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری بالاست؟  (۸۰ نظر)

سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!  (۷۸ نظر)

چرا عکس این دختر بر صفحه نخست مطبوعات نیست؟  (۷۳ نظر)

آیا «افزایش یارانه قشرهای کم‌درآمد در سال 96» همان «توزیع سیب‌زمینی سال 88» است؟  (۶۷ نظر)