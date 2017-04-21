tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » ایران
۱۹۴بازدید
‍ پ

China steps in, as the US continues its claims against the Iran deal

In a latest sign of continuing its path of normalization, Iran’s nuclear program has attracted a new, serious international partner. While the US President is still insisting on his claims against the Iran deal, China has announced its readiness to redesign Arak nuclear reactor.
کد خبر: ۶۸۶۷۲۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۲:۴۷ 21 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 194
Tabnak - In a latest sign of continuing its path of normalization, Iran’s nuclear program has attracted a new, serious international partner. While the US President is still insisting on his claims against the Iran deal, China has announced its readiness to redesign Arak nuclear reactor. 

Iranian state media Press TV reports that Iranian and Chinese companies will sign the first commercial contracts to redesign the Arak heavy water nuclear reactor in central Iran in the weekend.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, told a daily news briefing on Thursday that the accords would be inked in Vienna on Sunday, with initial agreements having already been reached in Beijing.

He further described the contracts as an important part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, dubbed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

China and the United States are joint heads of the working group on the Arak project, and progress has been smooth, Lu told, adding that "The signing of this contract will create good conditions for substantively starting the redesign project.”

It should be noted that the announcement comes as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recently accused Iran of "alarming ongoing provocations" to destabilize countries in the Middle East as the Trump administration launched a review of its policy towards Tehran.

Tillerson said the review would not only look at Iran's compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal but also its behavior in the region which he claims undermined US interests in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon.

Moreover, US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran is "not living up to the spirit” of the nuclear deal struck under the Obama administration, warning that his team is analyzing it "very, very carefully.”  

"They are doing a tremendous disservice to an agreement that was signed,” Fox News quoted Trump as saying. "They are not living up to the spirit of the agreement.”

Trump did not go into specifics, and left open the door to whether the administration might scrap, uphold or try to revise the Obama-era agreement. "We will see what happens,” he said.

However, observers and experts warn that since it was negotiated with Iran by six world powers — the United States, Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany — any unilateral US withdrawal would create diplomatic chaos, especially if Washington were to impose new sanctions over the objections of the other signatories.

At the same time, reacting to the recent accusations of his American counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in Twitter that "worn-out US accusations" could not "mask its admission of Iran's compliance" with the deal's requirements. He called on the US to change course and fulfill its own commitments.

Iran and the P5+1 countries — the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia plus Germany — signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the agreement, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic. The UN Security Council later unanimously endorsed a resolution that effectively turned the JCPOA into international law.

برچسب ها:
iran ، nuclear deal ، nuclear program ، china ، donald trump ، rex tillerson ، zarif
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از شش کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوی نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره مناظره های زنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوهایی از...

ویدیوهایی از شش کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوی نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره مناظره های زنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوهایی از...

ضربه فنی کشتی پهلوانی در بازی‌های کشورهای اسلامی/ خبرنگاران از نام نویسی کنندگان انتخابات ریاست جمهوری...

ضربه فنی کشتی پهلوانی در بازی‌های کشورهای اسلامی/ خبرنگاران از نام نویسی کنندگان انتخابات ریاست جمهوری...

محسنی اژه‌ای: چه کسی کانال‌های فیلتر شده را دوباره راه‌اندازی کرد؟/توصیه استانداری تهران به نامزدها:...

محسنی اژه‌ای: چه کسی کانال‌های فیلتر شده را دوباره راه‌اندازی کرد؟/توصیه استانداری تهران به نامزدها:...

فردا روز سرنوشت ساز کاندیداهای انتخابات/واکنش روحانی،رییسی و قالیباف به لغو پخش زنده مناظره ها/نظر تاجزاده...

فردا روز سرنوشت ساز کاندیداهای انتخابات/واکنش روحانی،رییسی و قالیباف به لغو پخش زنده مناظره ها/نظر تاجزاده...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ویدیوهایی از شش کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوی نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره مناظره های زنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوهایی از تحرکات نظامی تازه آمریکا؛ ترامپ با ماشین جنگی به دنبال عرضه چهره مقتدر؟

9‌کشته‌و‌مصدوم در واژگونی‌خودرو در محور‌ مهاباد

از «افزایش قیمت سکه در بازارهای داخلی» تا «آرامش بورس های اروپایی در آستانه انتخابات فرانسه»

قانونی به اسم ته‌لنجی وجود ندارد

آتش‌سوزی کارخانه پنبه پاک‌کنی ارس پارس آباد

رد‌پیشنهاد‌ایران‌در‌سازمان‌منع‌سلاح‌های‌شیمیایی

حضور پررنگ پلیس پایتخت در معابر اصلی شهر

آغاز رسمی تبلیغات 6 نامزد ریاست جمهوری

تیراندازی در شانزه‌لیزه پاریس

روزنما: رانش زمین در کلمبیا

بغداد: ترکیه در امور داخلی عراق دخالت نکند

باخت هرسه فانوس بدست/تکلیف ته جدول به2هفته پایانی کشید

واکنش رییس صداوسیما به‌لغو پخش‌زنده

وب گردی

ثروتمند ترین شهرهای جهان (5)

خسارت 468 میلیاردی به بخش کشاورزی

دولت کارگران را دریابد!

33 درصد جمعیت کشور دچار خط فقر مطلق هستند

واردات ۲۰ قلم میوه قاچاق به کشور

فرصت استثنایی دریافت مشاوره تخصصی رایگان !

فوبیا در زنان دو برابر مردان است

کنسرت ده سالگی «دارکوب» در برج میلاد تهران

آیت‌الله علم الهدی: ضد هنر نیستم، اما کنسرت «هنر کُش» است

مصوبه نرخ ورود به محدوده طرح ترافیک در سال 1396

اضافه شدن قابلیت Photo mode به نسخه جدید تلگرام

جذب نمایندگی فروش

فواید آب نمک برای دهان و دندان

فواید شگفت انگیز مصرف روزانه ۲ عدد موز

انتشار عکس شکاف مرموز یخچال های طبیعی توسط ناسا

چربی قهوه‌ای برای پایین اوردن قند خون

کبد چرب چیست؟علایم،پیشگیری و درمان کبد چرب

سالی جدید ، اقامت 24 جدید

رقابت روحانی، قالیباف، رئیسی، جهانگیری، هاشمی طبا و میرسلیم
عکس پانارومای خارق‌العاده ناسا از فراز توچال
آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: کسی به شورای نگهبان اعتراض کند، مفسد فی‌الارض است/ انتقاد علی مطهری از قوه قضاییه به دلیل فیلتر تلگرام صوتی/ رد ابلاغیه آیت‌الله جنتی توسط لاریجانی/ مخالفت علم الهدی با برگزاری کنسرت در سراسر کشور/ پیش‌بینی تاریخ دقیق آغاز جنگ جهانی سوم!
تعرض به مسافران ایرانی در فرودگاه تفلیس
عجیب است که پرونده کیارستمی با کهریزک مقایسه می‌شود/اعتراض به برخورد ناشایست فرودگاه گرجستان با زنان ایرانی
نامزد نهایی اصولگرایان کیست؟/ آمار عجیب زاکانی/ درگیری لفظی در کمیسیون اقتصاد/ توضیح سخنگوی دولت درباره نامزدی جهانگیری/ مسافران نمازخوان از پرواز جا ماندند!
ابوبکر البغدادی بازداشت شد
استقبال از عقاب‌ها در آسمان تهران
مزار عارف لرستانی در روستای سیمینه
سی تن هستند که در اغلب فسادهای اقتصادی حضور دارند!/ بخش زیادی از پول ها را به خارج منتقل کرده اند/چندین تن از افراد سرشناس حامی آنان بوده اند!/ اکنون دیگر پولی وجود ندارد که بازگردانده شود
از «خبر دستگیری ابوبکر البغدادی توسط روسیه» تا «ورود نیروهای آمریکایی به پایگاه عین الاسد»
ویدیوی ادبیات رهبر در مواجهه با تهدیدهای تازه آمریکا و انتشار معنادار یک ویدیو / روایت مسعود بهنود از شیوه‌ او و نراقی برای نزدیک شدن به کانون قدرت؛ به حقیقت بها نمی دهم / ویدیویی از مخدوش کردن بنرهای تبلیغاتی گشت ارشاد
سرریز شدن سد اکباتان همدان
یک کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری انصراف داد
شهادت ایرانی ها در دادگاه آمریکا علیه ترامپ / تصاویری از نوشته های تکان دهنده روی گلوله های توپ ارتش سوریه / لحظه انفجار بزرگ در سوریه / یک انیمیشن انتقادی درباره توزیع سیب زمینی در آستانه انتخابات

تغییرات ملموس دولت روحانی در این چهار سال چه بود؟  (۱۸۶ نظر)

استاندار تهران: باید هزینه‌های زندگی در تهران را بالا ببریم!  (۱۸۰ نظر)

نظر شما درباره صف طولانی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری چیست؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

پای منفعت اپراتورها که به میان آمد، قول روحانی برای «فیلتر نشدن» شکست!  (۱۶۱ نظر)

رقابت روحانی، قالیباف، رئیسی، جهانگیری، هاشمی طبا و میرسلیم  (۱۳۷ نظر)

مقصر اصلی تلفات سنگین سیل شمال‌غرب کشور را چه می‌دانید؟  (۱۳۶ نظر)

عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت  (۱۳۰ نظر)

افرادی که احمدی نژاد را حمایت کردند، او را تلویحا مهره انگلیس می نامند!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

آقای سفیر روسیه سوخو 30 می خواهیم؛ چرا نمی دهید؟  (۱۰۳ نظر)

همرانسلی ها تماس صوتی تلگرام را فیلتر کردند! +ویدیو  (۸۳ نظر)

احتمال احراز صلاحیت کدام کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری بالاست؟  (۸۰ نظر)

سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!  (۷۸ نظر)

چرا عکس این دختر بر صفحه نخست مطبوعات نیست؟  (۷۳ نظر)

آیا «افزایش یارانه قشرهای کم‌درآمد در سال 96» همان «توزیع سیب‌زمینی سال 88» است؟  (۶۷ نظر)

تا زمانی که خریدار دارد، استانداردش را می‌گیریم و می‌‌فروشیم!  (۶۶ نظر)