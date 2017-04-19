Kurdish-Led Forces Kill 47 Daesh Militants in Northern Syrian City of Al Tabqah

–

SputnikAccording to the Firat news agency, the SDF advanced 0.3 miles in the city's Alexandria neighborhood and 0.6 miles in Ayid Saxir neighborhood as part of its operation Wrath of Euphrates.

In November 2016, the SDF, which predominately consists of Kurdish fighters but also includes members of the Syrian Arab Coalition, launched an operation called the Wrath of Euphrates to seize control over Syria's Raqqa, the de facto IS capital. Al Tabqah is located some 27 miles to the east of Raqqa.

On April 14, the SDF announced the start of the fourth stage of the campaign, this time aiming to clear rural areas of the Raqqa province of terrorists in preparation for the final liberation of the territory.