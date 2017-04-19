Russian ship sailing to Turkey sinks in Black Sea

Reuters - A Russian ship sank on its way to Turkey in the Black Sea on April 19, as five people have been rescued and seven are missing, Doğan News Agency has reported.



"On April 19, the Heroes of Arsenal ship sank in the Black Sea,” the Crimea department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.



According to Crimean rescuers, the vessel had 12 crew members on board.



"We have information that there were nine Ukrainians, one Georgian and two Russians on board,” a spokesman for the department said, giving no further details.



A spokesman for the Kransodar Territory’s Emergencies Ministry department said one person was rescued from the area of the disaster, but he was in severe condition.



"The person who was rescued was in heavy condition. His body temperature is too low. Water temperature is also between seven and eight saltigrade degree. Rescue operation is ongoing under harsh condition due to poor weather condition,” he said.