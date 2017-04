Turkey's Supreme Election Board (YSK) will evaluate complaints and appeals for annulment of the April 16 referendum on constitutional amendments on April 19, the head of the board has said.

YSK head Sadi Güven told reporters that the complaints would be reviewed before noon.





The main opposition began a battle on April 18 to annul the referendum, while the bar association and an international monitor said an illegal move by electoral authorities may have swung the vote.