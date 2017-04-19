tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۲۱۱بازدید
‍ پ

US to Enhance Military Presence in Asia Pacific - Vice President Pence

Vice President said that United States will enhance its military presence in the Asia Pacific region amid growing threat emanating from North Korea.
کد خبر: ۶۸۶۳۰۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۱۴ 19 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 211
TOKYO (Sputnik) The United States will enhance its military presence in the Asia Pacific region amid growing threat emanating from North Korea, US Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday.

"The United States will strengthen its presence in the Asia Pacific…. The United States of America will always seek peace but under President Trump, the shield stands guard and the sword stands ready," Pence said aboard the Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier at the US Yokosuka naval base in Tokyo Bay.

He added that Washington expected Japan to play a larger role in the bilateral strategic alliance in the coming years.

On Tuesday, Pence said during a joint press conference with Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso that the United States would continue to work with its allies to address the gravest threat to the region emanating from North Korea.

Pence's visit to Japan comes amid the aggravation of the situation on the Korean peninsula with the South Korea and US military reporting April 16 that they had witnessed what they believe to be a failed missile test by Pyongyang which followed a number of missile launches and nuclear tests by Pyongyang considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolution.

On April 14, US media said that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea in the event Pyongyang decided to carry out another nuclear weapon test. The reports came after Trump said that the North Korean nuclear issue would be "taken care of," while at the same time calling on China to pressure its neighbor into giving up its nuclear program.

In response, the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
شهادت ایرانی ها در دادگاه آمریکا علیه ترامپ / تصاویری از نوشته های تکان دهنده روی گلوله های توپ ارتش سوریه / لحظه انفجار...

شهادت ایرانی ها در دادگاه آمریکا علیه ترامپ / تصاویری از نوشته های تکان دهنده روی گلوله های توپ ارتش سوریه / لحظه انفجار...

داستان تلخ تنبیه بچه‌ها کی به پایان خواهد رسید؟/ قاچاق رسمی با شناسنامه اجاره‌ای/ زیرگذری که عده زیادی...

داستان تلخ تنبیه بچه‌ها کی به پایان خواهد رسید؟/ قاچاق رسمی با شناسنامه اجاره‌ای/ زیرگذری که عده زیادی...

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی...

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی...

نامزد نهایی اصولگرایان کیست؟/ آمار عجیب زاکانی/ درگیری لفظی در کمیسیون اقتصاد/ توضیح سخنگوی دولت درباره...

نامزد نهایی اصولگرایان کیست؟/ آمار عجیب زاکانی/ درگیری لفظی در کمیسیون اقتصاد/ توضیح سخنگوی دولت درباره...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

زمان فراخوان اعزام به خدمت فارغ التحصیلان دانشگاه‌ها

آخرین مهلت به جا ماندگان طرح ترافیک 96

هیئت نظارت بر انتخابات شوراها جناحی عمل نمی‌کند

سروری:«لیست خدمت» ۵ اردیبهشت نهایی می‌شود

برانکو: فدراسیون فوتبال کی‌روش را کنار نمی‌گذارد

کی روش در رئال مادرید پرستار بچه بود!

رونمایی از پردازنده گرافیکی قدرتمند ای ام دی

قیمت آپارتمان‌های لوکس در تهران

تشکیل کمیته بررسی تخلفات انتخاباتی در وزارت کشور

وب گردی

گزارش تصویری از مراسم یادبود دکتر افشین یداللهی

ایرج: توقع همچین کنسرتی را نداشتم!

اضافه شدن قابلیت Photo mode به نسخه جدید تلگرام

جذب نمایندگی فروش

فواید آب نمک برای دهان و دندان

روش‌های مؤثر در کاهش وزن

انتشار عکس شکاف مرموز یخچال های طبیعی توسط ناسا

نوشیدنی ضد استرس را بشناسید

چربی قهوه‌ای برای پایین اوردن قند خون

کبد چرب چیست؟علایم،پیشگیری و درمان کبد چرب

سالی جدید ، اقامت 24 جدید

حس برتری در رانندگی

ذوق هنری با سر رفتن حوصله‌ی کارمندان این کتابفروشی!

رشد 5000 درصدی قیمت دلار

شغل‌هایی که باعث چاقی و امراض دیگر می‌شوند؟

دلیل ترس ما از مرگ چیست!؟

چرا اقتصاد ایران به رشد پایدار نمی رسد؟

تماشاکنید:10 پروژه در دست ساخت دبی

رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر تماس صوتی تلگرام/ توضیح وزارت بهداشت درباره مرگ عارف لرستانی/ اشتباه استراتژیک رئیسی در روز ثبت‌نام چه بود؟
اشک‌های هنرمندان در وداع با عارف لرستانی
احتمال احراز صلاحیت کدام کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری بالاست؟
کنایه معاون قوه قضائیه به رئیس جمهور/ واکنش عارف به نامزدی جهانگیری/ یارانه سه برابری برای محرومان در شب انتخابات/ انتقاد لاریجانی به شورای نگهبان/ آخرین توصیه‌های انتخاباتی هاشمی چه بود؟
عکس پانارومای خارق‌العاده ناسا از فراز توچال
آقای سفیر روسیه سوخو 30 می خواهیم؛ چرا نمی دهید؟
احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی شده است؟
چه کسی بانی تاسیس دوربرگردان مرگبار در آذرشهر بود؟! +فیلم
تعرض به مسافران ایرانی در فرودگاه تفلیس
واکنش اروپا به نتیجه رفراندوم روز گذشته ترکیه / «سلطان» و خداحافظی با اتحادیه +ویدیو
وزیر احمدی‌نژاد: دشمنان مردم را به حضور در انتخابات تشویق می‌کنند/توهین‌کنندگان به شهید بهشتی و آیت‌الله هاشمی هر دو شرمنده‌اند
دارندگان سهام عدالت بخوانند
افشای راز مخوف زندگی دو شاعر مشهور
نامزد نهایی اصولگرایان کیست؟/ آمار عجیب زاکانی/ درگیری لفظی در کمیسیون اقتصاد/ توضیح سخنگوی دولت درباره نامزدی جهانگیری/ مسافران نمازخوان از پرواز جا ماندند!
عجیب است که پرونده کیارستمی با کهریزک مقایسه می‌شود/اعتراض به برخورد ناشایست فرودگاه گرجستان با زنان ایرانی

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها  (۵۵۶ نظر)

بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

نظر شما درباره صف طولانی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری چیست؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

تغییرات ملموس دولت روحانی در این چهار سال چه بود؟  (۱۶۱ نظر)

استاندار تهران: باید هزینه‌های زندگی در تهران را بالا ببریم!  (۱۵۱ نظر)

مقصر اصلی تلفات سنگین سیل شمال‌غرب کشور را چه می‌دانید؟  (۱۳۶ نظر)

پای منفعت اپراتورها که به میان آمد، قول روحانی برای «فیلتر نشدن» شکست!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت  (۱۳۰ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۱۲۷ نظر)

افرادی که احمدی نژاد را حمایت کردند، او را تلویحا مهره انگلیس می نامند!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آقای سفیر روسیه سوخو 30 می خواهیم؛ چرا نمی دهید؟  (۱۰۲ نظر)

همرانسلی ها تماس صوتی تلگرام را فیلتر کردند! +ویدیو  (۸۲ نظر)

احتمال احراز صلاحیت کدام کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری بالاست؟  (۷۸ نظر)

پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد  (۷۷ نظر)

سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!  (۷۶ نظر)