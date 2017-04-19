tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۱۹۰بازدید
‍ پ

Trump Hopes for North Korean Leader’s Wish to Maintain Peace

Donald Trump expressed his hope that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to maintain peace on the Korean peninsula.
کد خبر: ۶۸۶۲۶۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۵۷ 19 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 190

Sputnik – US President Donald Trump expressed his hope in an interview with the TMJ4-TV broadcaster that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to maintain peace on the Korean peninsula.

"Hopefully, he [Kim Jong Un] wants peace and we want peace. And that’s gonna be the end determination. We gonna have to see what happens,” Trump said.

He pointed that one should be always concerned about the threat of nuclear war with North Korea.

"You always have to be concerned, you don’t know exactly, who you are dealing with,” the president said answering the question whether the US citizens should be concerned about the potential war.

Trump also positively assessed his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, held earlier this month, saying that China has an opportunity to exert influence on North Korea.

"I had a great, great meeting with the president of China and that meeting tells me a lot and you see a lot of things happen. They have a pretty good power, not a great power perhaps, but a pretty good power over north Korea,” he said.

The US leader also said that the previous country's presidents should have solved the problem of the North Korean nuclear program.

"Now I am a put in a position where he [Kim Jong Un] actually has nuclear [weapons] and we gonna have to do something about that,” Trump added.

The statement was made amid escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula with South Korean and US military having reported on April 16, that they had registered what they believed to be a failed missile test by Pyongyang.

On April 14, US media reported that Trump might order a strike against North Korea if Pyongyang decided to carry out another nuclear weapon test.

In response, the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
شهادت ایرانی ها در دادگاه آمریکا علیه ترامپ / تصاویری از نوشته های تکان دهنده روی گلوله های توپ ارتش سوریه / لحظه انفجار...

شهادت ایرانی ها در دادگاه آمریکا علیه ترامپ / تصاویری از نوشته های تکان دهنده روی گلوله های توپ ارتش سوریه / لحظه انفجار...

داستان تلخ تنبیه بچه‌ها کی به پایان خواهد رسید؟/ قاچاق رسمی با شناسنامه اجاره‌ای/ زیرگذری که عده زیادی...

داستان تلخ تنبیه بچه‌ها کی به پایان خواهد رسید؟/ قاچاق رسمی با شناسنامه اجاره‌ای/ زیرگذری که عده زیادی...

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی...

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی...

نامزد نهایی اصولگرایان کیست؟/ آمار عجیب زاکانی/ درگیری لفظی در کمیسیون اقتصاد/ توضیح سخنگوی دولت درباره...

نامزد نهایی اصولگرایان کیست؟/ آمار عجیب زاکانی/ درگیری لفظی در کمیسیون اقتصاد/ توضیح سخنگوی دولت درباره...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

وقوع سیل در ۹ استان کشور

تقویت قدرت حافظه سالمندان با آب انار

قوانین مزاحم سد راه بهبود فضای کسب و کار

بدقولی ترامپ در اعلام برنامه امنیت سایبری آمریکا

دانشگاه‌هایی که نسل سومی می‌شوند

دانستنی های جالب درباره اتریش

درهای ورزشگاه آزادی به روی هواداران پرسپولیس گشوده شد

اخبار کوتاه جهان انرژی در 24 ساعت گذشته

واکنش عنایتی به شایعه مربیگری دراستقلال

چرا عکس این دختر بر صفحه نخست مطبوعات نیست؟

چرا مردم برای دو ساعت خندیدن 300 هزار تومان پول خرج می‌کنند؟!

هشدار درباره مصرف روغن زیتون‌های قاچاق

کمک‌های مالی انگلیس به کره شمالی

پیام‌رسان‌های خارجی برای دولتی‌ها ممنوع!

تمهیدات پلیس راهور برای بازی فوتبال پرسپولیس

وب گردی

اضافه شدن قابلیت Photo mode به نسخه جدید تلگرام

جذب نمایندگی فروش

فواید آب نمک برای دهان و دندان

روش‌های مؤثر در کاهش وزن

انتشار عکس شکاف مرموز یخچال های طبیعی توسط ناسا

نوشیدنی ضد استرس را بشناسید

چربی قهوه‌ای برای پایین اوردن قند خون

کبد چرب چیست؟علایم،پیشگیری و درمان کبد چرب

سالی جدید ، اقامت 24 جدید

حس برتری در رانندگی

در سوگ ترانه؛ یادبود دکتر افشین یداللهی

شهرام ناظری: موسیقی این روزها «سطحی»، «بی‌کلاس» و «عوامانه» است

10 نکته برای والدینی که فرزندانشان بزرگ شده و خانه را ترک کرده‌اند

ذوق هنری با سر رفتن حوصله‌ی کارمندان این کتابفروشی!

رشد 5000 درصدی قیمت دلار

شغل‌هایی که باعث چاقی و امراض دیگر می‌شوند؟

دلیل ترس ما از مرگ چیست!؟

چرا اقتصاد ایران به رشد پایدار نمی رسد؟

رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر تماس صوتی تلگرام/ توضیح وزارت بهداشت درباره مرگ عارف لرستانی/ اشتباه استراتژیک رئیسی در روز ثبت‌نام چه بود؟
اشک‌های هنرمندان در وداع با عارف لرستانی
احتمال احراز صلاحیت کدام کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری بالاست؟
کنایه معاون قوه قضائیه به رئیس جمهور/ واکنش عارف به نامزدی جهانگیری/ یارانه سه برابری برای محرومان در شب انتخابات/ انتقاد لاریجانی به شورای نگهبان/ آخرین توصیه‌های انتخاباتی هاشمی چه بود؟
عکس پانارومای خارق‌العاده ناسا از فراز توچال
آقای سفیر روسیه سوخو 30 می خواهیم؛ چرا نمی دهید؟
احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی شده است؟
چه کسی بانی تاسیس دوربرگردان مرگبار در آذرشهر بود؟! +فیلم
واکنش اروپا به نتیجه رفراندوم روز گذشته ترکیه / «سلطان» و خداحافظی با اتحادیه +ویدیو
وزیر احمدی‌نژاد: دشمنان مردم را به حضور در انتخابات تشویق می‌کنند/توهین‌کنندگان به شهید بهشتی و آیت‌الله هاشمی هر دو شرمنده‌اند
تعرض به مسافران ایرانی در فرودگاه تفلیس
دارندگان سهام عدالت بخوانند
افشای راز مخوف زندگی دو شاعر مشهور
نامزد نهایی اصولگرایان کیست؟/ آمار عجیب زاکانی/ درگیری لفظی در کمیسیون اقتصاد/ توضیح سخنگوی دولت درباره نامزدی جهانگیری/ مسافران نمازخوان از پرواز جا ماندند!
عجیب است که پرونده کیارستمی با کهریزک مقایسه می‌شود/اعتراض به برخورد ناشایست فرودگاه گرجستان با زنان ایرانی

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها  (۵۵۶ نظر)

بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

نظر شما درباره صف طولانی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری چیست؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

استاندار تهران: باید هزینه‌های زندگی در تهران را بالا ببریم!  (۱۵۱ نظر)

مقصر اصلی تلفات سنگین سیل شمال‌غرب کشور را چه می‌دانید؟  (۱۳۶ نظر)

عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت  (۱۳۰ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۱۲۷ نظر)

تغییرات ملموس دولت روحانی در این چهار سال چه بود؟  (۱۲۴ نظر)

افرادی که احمدی نژاد را حمایت کردند، او را تلویحا مهره انگلیس می نامند!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

پای منفعت اپراتورها که به میان آمد، قول روحانی برای «فیلتر نشدن» شکست!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

آقای سفیر روسیه سوخو 30 می خواهیم؛ چرا نمی دهید؟  (۱۰۲ نظر)

همرانسلی ها تماس صوتی تلگرام را فیلتر کردند! +ویدیو  (۸۲ نظر)

احتمال احراز صلاحیت کدام کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری بالاست؟  (۷۸ نظر)

پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد  (۷۷ نظر)

سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!  (۷۶ نظر)