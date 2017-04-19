tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۱۹۵بازدید
‍ پ

As Trump warned North Korea, his 'armada' was headed toward Australia

When U.S. President Donald Trump boasted early last week that he had sent an "armada" as a warning to North Korea, the aircraft carrier strike group he spoke of was still far from the Korean peninsula, and headed in the opposite direction.
کد خبر: ۶۸۶۲۶۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۵۴ 19 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 195
When U.S. President Donald Trump boasted early last week that he had sent an "armada" as a warning to North Korea, the aircraft carrier strike group he spoke of was still far from the Korean peninsula, and headed in the opposite direction.

It was even farther away over the weekend, moving through the Sunda Strait and then into the Indian Ocean, as North Korea displayed what appeared to be new missiles at a parade and staged a failed missile test.

The U.S. military's Pacific Command explained on Tuesday that the strike group first had to complete a shorter-than-initially planned period of training with Australia. But it was now "proceeding to the Western Pacific as ordered," it said.

The perceived communications mix-up has raised eyebrows among Korea experts, who wonder whether it erodes the Trump administration's credibility at a time when U.S. rhetoric about the North's advancing nuclear and missile capabilities are raising concerns about a potential conflict.

"If you threaten them and your threat is not credible, it's only going to undermine whatever your policy toward them is. And that could be a logical conclusion from what's just happened," said North Korea expert Joel Wit at the 38 North monitoring group, run by Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies.

The U.S. military initially said in a statement dated April 10 that Admiral Harry Harris, the commander of Pacific Command, directed the Carl Vinson strike group "to sail north and report on station in the Western Pacific."

Reuters and other news outlets reported on April 11 that the movement would take more than a week. The Navy, for security reasons, says it does not report future operational locations of its ships.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis initially appeared to play down the deployment on April 11, saying the Vinson was "just on her way up there because that's where we thought it was most prudent to have her at this time."

"There's not a specific demand signal or specific reason why we're sending her up there," he said.

But even Mattis initially misspoke about the strike group's itinerary, telling a news conference that the Vinson had pulled out of an exercise with Australia.

The Pentagon has since corrected the record, saying the ship's planned port visit to Fremantle, Australia, was canceled - not the exercise with Australia's navy.

On April 15, the U.S. Navy even published a photo showing the Vinson transiting the Sunda Strait. here

From April 16-18, the website www.gonavy.jp/CVLocation.html reported that the Vinson was in the Indian Ocean.

A U.S. military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Vinson carried out the exercises after passing through the Sunda Strait and wrapped them up this week.

tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
شهادت ایرانی ها در دادگاه آمریکا علیه ترامپ / تصاویری از نوشته های تکان دهنده روی گلوله های توپ ارتش سوریه / لحظه انفجار...

شهادت ایرانی ها در دادگاه آمریکا علیه ترامپ / تصاویری از نوشته های تکان دهنده روی گلوله های توپ ارتش سوریه / لحظه انفجار...

داستان تلخ تنبیه بچه‌ها کی به پایان خواهد رسید؟/ قاچاق رسمی با شناسنامه اجاره‌ای/ زیرگذری که عده زیادی...

داستان تلخ تنبیه بچه‌ها کی به پایان خواهد رسید؟/ قاچاق رسمی با شناسنامه اجاره‌ای/ زیرگذری که عده زیادی...

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی...

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی...

نامزد نهایی اصولگرایان کیست؟/ آمار عجیب زاکانی/ درگیری لفظی در کمیسیون اقتصاد/ توضیح سخنگوی دولت درباره...

نامزد نهایی اصولگرایان کیست؟/ آمار عجیب زاکانی/ درگیری لفظی در کمیسیون اقتصاد/ توضیح سخنگوی دولت درباره...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

وقوع سیل در ۹ استان کشور

تقویت قدرت حافظه سالمندان با آب انار

قوانین مزاحم سد راه بهبود فضای کسب و کار

بدقولی ترامپ در اعلام برنامه امنیت سایبری آمریکا

دانشگاه‌هایی که نسل سومی می‌شوند

دانستنی های جالب درباره اتریش

درهای ورزشگاه آزادی به روی هواداران پرسپولیس گشوده شد

اخبار کوتاه جهان انرژی در 24 ساعت گذشته

واکنش عنایتی به شایعه مربیگری دراستقلال

چرا عکس این دختر بر صفحه نخست مطبوعات نیست؟

چرا مردم برای دو ساعت خندیدن 300 هزار تومان پول خرج می‌کنند؟!

هشدار درباره مصرف روغن زیتون‌های قاچاق

کمک‌های مالی انگلیس به کره شمالی

پیام‌رسان‌های خارجی برای دولتی‌ها ممنوع!

تمهیدات پلیس راهور برای بازی فوتبال پرسپولیس

وب گردی

اضافه شدن قابلیت Photo mode به نسخه جدید تلگرام

جذب نمایندگی فروش

فواید آب نمک برای دهان و دندان

روش‌های مؤثر در کاهش وزن

انتشار عکس شکاف مرموز یخچال های طبیعی توسط ناسا

نوشیدنی ضد استرس را بشناسید

چربی قهوه‌ای برای پایین اوردن قند خون

کبد چرب چیست؟علایم،پیشگیری و درمان کبد چرب

سالی جدید ، اقامت 24 جدید

حس برتری در رانندگی

در سوگ ترانه؛ یادبود دکتر افشین یداللهی

شهرام ناظری: موسیقی این روزها «سطحی»، «بی‌کلاس» و «عوامانه» است

10 نکته برای والدینی که فرزندانشان بزرگ شده و خانه را ترک کرده‌اند

ذوق هنری با سر رفتن حوصله‌ی کارمندان این کتابفروشی!

رشد 5000 درصدی قیمت دلار

شغل‌هایی که باعث چاقی و امراض دیگر می‌شوند؟

دلیل ترس ما از مرگ چیست!؟

چرا اقتصاد ایران به رشد پایدار نمی رسد؟

رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر تماس صوتی تلگرام/ توضیح وزارت بهداشت درباره مرگ عارف لرستانی/ اشتباه استراتژیک رئیسی در روز ثبت‌نام چه بود؟
اشک‌های هنرمندان در وداع با عارف لرستانی
احتمال احراز صلاحیت کدام کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری بالاست؟
کنایه معاون قوه قضائیه به رئیس جمهور/ واکنش عارف به نامزدی جهانگیری/ یارانه سه برابری برای محرومان در شب انتخابات/ انتقاد لاریجانی به شورای نگهبان/ آخرین توصیه‌های انتخاباتی هاشمی چه بود؟
عکس پانارومای خارق‌العاده ناسا از فراز توچال
آقای سفیر روسیه سوخو 30 می خواهیم؛ چرا نمی دهید؟
احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی شده است؟
چه کسی بانی تاسیس دوربرگردان مرگبار در آذرشهر بود؟! +فیلم
واکنش اروپا به نتیجه رفراندوم روز گذشته ترکیه / «سلطان» و خداحافظی با اتحادیه +ویدیو
وزیر احمدی‌نژاد: دشمنان مردم را به حضور در انتخابات تشویق می‌کنند/توهین‌کنندگان به شهید بهشتی و آیت‌الله هاشمی هر دو شرمنده‌اند
تعرض به مسافران ایرانی در فرودگاه تفلیس
دارندگان سهام عدالت بخوانند
افشای راز مخوف زندگی دو شاعر مشهور
نامزد نهایی اصولگرایان کیست؟/ آمار عجیب زاکانی/ درگیری لفظی در کمیسیون اقتصاد/ توضیح سخنگوی دولت درباره نامزدی جهانگیری/ مسافران نمازخوان از پرواز جا ماندند!
عجیب است که پرونده کیارستمی با کهریزک مقایسه می‌شود/اعتراض به برخورد ناشایست فرودگاه گرجستان با زنان ایرانی

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها  (۵۵۶ نظر)

بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

نظر شما درباره صف طولانی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری چیست؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

استاندار تهران: باید هزینه‌های زندگی در تهران را بالا ببریم!  (۱۵۱ نظر)

مقصر اصلی تلفات سنگین سیل شمال‌غرب کشور را چه می‌دانید؟  (۱۳۶ نظر)

عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت  (۱۳۰ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۱۲۷ نظر)

تغییرات ملموس دولت روحانی در این چهار سال چه بود؟  (۱۲۴ نظر)

افرادی که احمدی نژاد را حمایت کردند، او را تلویحا مهره انگلیس می نامند!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

پای منفعت اپراتورها که به میان آمد، قول روحانی برای «فیلتر نشدن» شکست!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

آقای سفیر روسیه سوخو 30 می خواهیم؛ چرا نمی دهید؟  (۱۰۲ نظر)

همرانسلی ها تماس صوتی تلگرام را فیلتر کردند! +ویدیو  (۸۲ نظر)

احتمال احراز صلاحیت کدام کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری بالاست؟  (۷۸ نظر)

پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد  (۷۷ نظر)

سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!  (۷۶ نظر)