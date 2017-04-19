Several People Missing Five Rescued After Cargo Shipwreck in Black Sea

Sputnik — The dry-cargo carrier "Geroi Arsenala" sank on Wednesday in the Black Sea with five people having been rescued and seven still missing, a source in local emergency services told Sputnik.

"'Heroi Arsenala' sank, five people were rescued, seven are missing," the source said.

A total of 127 rescuers are engaged in the search and rescue operation, according to the press service of the Krasnodar region's department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

The ship with grain was heading for Turkey from the southern Russia's Rostov Region.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.