Police Helicopter Carrying 14 People Crashes in Eastern Turkey - Reports

A helicopter carrying 14 people including seven police officers and two prosecutors, crashed in the southeastern province of Tunceli on April 18 according to the security forces, Doğan News Agency has reported.
کد خبر: ۶۸۶۰۷۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۵:۳۶ 18 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 281
A helicopter carrying 14 people including seven police officers and two
prosecutors, crashed in the southeastern province of Tunceli on April 18
according to the security forces, Doğan News Agency has
reported.