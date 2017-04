The Iraqi federal police reported Tuesday that a military leader of the Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia), known as Abu Hajir al-Rusi, possibly an immigrant from Russia, was killed in Mosul.

Sputnik — Federal police chief Lt. Gen. Raed Shaker Jawdat said the terrorist was killed by a missile strike in western Mosul.



The city of Mosul has been occupied by Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, since 2014. The operation to retake it began on October 17, 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January, but fighting continues in the city's western areas. The operation to liberate it started on February 19.