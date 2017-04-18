UK Prime Minister Theresa May to seek early election

British Prime Minister Theresa May has stunned the UK political world by announcing she is to seek an early general election.

In an unexpected statement at Downing Street, May said she was starting the process of calling a vote on June 8, less than halfway through the government's term.

May said that a new mandate would strengthen her hand in negotiations over Britain's departure from the European Union, and said there was a division on Brexit among parties at Westminster.

"There should be unity here in Westminster, but instead there is division. The country is coming together, but Westminster is not," she said.

She called on voters to throw their support behind her Conservative Party, adding that "every vote for the Conservatives will make me stronger" in Brexit talks.