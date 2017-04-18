Fight erupts between Syrians, locals in Turkey’s Mersin

Hurriyet - A fight erupted between locals and Syrians in the southern province of Mersin on
April 17, Doğan News Agency has reported.
The fight initially began as a
dispute over money between the Syrians, who are working as farm laborers, and
locals. But tension rose after crowds grew around the groups.
The fight
occurred in the Adanalıoğlu neighborhood of the Akdeniz district.
A large
number of locals got involved in the fight with stones and sticks, while some
witnesses said gunshot was heard during the fight.
A Syrian wounded in
the fight was taken to hospital, while the windows of a car damaged by the
Syrian group were broken.
A number of police and ambulances were
dispatched to the area following the incident.
District Governor Hamdi
Bilge Aktaş and Provincial Police Chief Mehmet Şahne also arrived at the area to
disperse the crowd. Aktaş said some unpleasant incidents had
occurred.
Meanwhile, police tightened security measures to prevent
fights erupting again between the groups, setting up barricades around the area,
where Syrians, who have settled in the district after feeling from their
war-torn country, mostly live in tents.
Police also dispersed some
locals who wanted to attack the tents with sticks in their hands.
After the
incident, Aktaş said the Mersin Municipality decided to evacuate Syrians from
the neighborhood.
The Mersin Governor’s Office and the district
governor’s office dispatched evacuation buses to remove Syrians living in the
area and said they would be relocated to an empty space.